Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MassachusettsTravel MavenWestford, MA
Massachusetts witness describes disc-shaped object with blue light moving overheadRoger MarshLawrence, MA
The Granite YMCA Named 2022 Community Tennis Association of the YearSusanna FierGoffstown, NH
Women’s Basketball: McMahon enjoys career day, No. 3 Ohio State routs New Hampshire 92-36The LanternColumbus, OH
Proposal would give New hampshire families hundreds each monthJake WellsManchester, NH
New Hampshire Native Adam Sandler to Receive Mark Twain Prize for Humor
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. It seemed unlikely that anyone would accept the Mark Twain Prize in sweatpants or basketball shorts. But to quote Twain himself, “May you always keep your youth.”
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
'Harry & Meghan Are Truly Cheap': Duke And Duchess Of Sussex's Netflix Doc Draws Mixed Emotions From Viewers
The highly anticipated Netflix documentary from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has left watchers with mixed emotions. After the release of its first three episodes, viewers flooded social media with scathing reviews about the controversial documentary that included criticism from royalists and Megxit supports alike, RadarOnline.com has learned. Netflix's Harry & Meghan aimed to have the Duke and Duchess revisit their courtship and share their story in their own words. After the release of Volume I on December 8, viewers have not held back their opinions of the six-part series so far. The documentary revealed a humble...
Palace Claims ‘Harry & Meghan’ Show Includes a Direct Lie
A senior official source at Buckingham Palace has directly refuted a statement made at the outset of the new Netflix show Harry & Meghan suggesting that the royal family was invited to comment on the show. Given that Harry and Meghan’s company Archewell is a co-producer of the show, with a prominent credit at the end, this will be perceived as a direct attack on the couple’s credibility. In the opening credits of the first episode of Harry & Meghan, which dropped Thursday, a statement appeared on screen saying: “Members of the Royal Family declined to comment on the content within this series.” However, a senior source at the palace said that neither Buckingham Palace, nor Kensington Palace nor any members of the royal family were “approached for comment on the content of the series.” Asked to clarify that the statement published by Netflix at the outset of the show was misleading, the source said that was “correct,” reiterating that the palace was “not aware” of any request for comment.
These Are the Most Popular Dog Names in New England
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I'm not sure I like the idea of my four-legged, furry, fun-loving best friend having a popular dog name. I like the idea of unique when it comes to my pups' names, you know what I mean? Still, no matter what, it's usually personal and special to you, and that's what counts.
Vermont town lauded for having ‘the most holiday cheer in America’
These 10 small towns feel like a Hallmark holiday movie, according to Thrillist. Small towns, charming in all seasons, transform into “fairytale-perfect towns” during the holidays, and a town in Vermont does it better than most, according to Thrillist. The website recently published a list of 10 small...
Remember This Throwback Christmas Advertisement for Benson’s Wild Animal Farm in New Hampshire?
For some of you, this will be a nostalgic blast from the past. For others, you might not have any clue what this place is, or perhaps it existed before your time. So, let's learn more about Benson's Wild Animal Farm. Even though this park has been closed since 1987,...
‘The final nail in the coffin’: Harry and Meghan fans gear up for new episodes after dramatic Netflix trailer
Harry and Meghan part two drops on Netflix this Thursday (15 December), and fans are preparing themselves for revelations in the three new episodes.Critics have said that part one of the documentary, which came out last Thursday (8 December), fell short of revealing any of the institution-shattering information that viewers were anticipating.In a new trailer for part two of the Netflix series, however, Prince Harry can be seen taking aim at his brother Prince William.The teaser contains a clip of Harry saying: “They were happy to lie to protect my brother. They were never willing to tell the truth...
Where Everybody Knows Your Name: These Are the Friendliest Bars in New Hampshire
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. The past few years have been sad ones for locally owned bars and restaurants all over the country. So many places were forced to close their doors for good because they were unable to survive during the pandemic.
Jimmie Allen Shares Tribute to Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss: ‘I’m So Thankful for the Friendship We Had’
Jimmie Allen is mourning the loss of So You Think You Can Dance alum, former DJ on the Ellen Degeneres Show and his personal friend, Stephen "tWitch" Boss. The country singer reacted to the heartbreaking news of Boss' death on social media, sharing a video of the talk show star. In the clip, Boss pokes fun at himself as he tries on a black cowboy hat that is clearly too big for him. The video captures the entertainment celeb's fun-loving and humorous personality.
Harry, Meghan vent grievances in final Netflix episodes
LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, vent their grievances against the British monarchy in the second half of their Netflix documentary series released Thursday, which includes Harry describing how his older brother shouted at him during a meeting and Meghan talking about wanting to end her life as she struggled to cope with toxic press coverage. The couple have detailed their experiences leading to their decision to step away from royal duties and make a new start in the United States in “Harry & Meghan,” a six-part series. The first three installments, released last week, focused on the British media’s coverage of the couple and the way it was influenced by racism. The final three episodes see Harry, 38, directing more of his ire at Prince William, now heir to the throne, and speaking in more detail about how his relationship with the royal household broke down. He recounted how William lashed out at him during a royal summit at Sandringham Castle in January 2020 to talk about Harry and Meghan’s plan to step down as senior royals and move away.
Thank Goodness New England Isn’t on This Top 10 List
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I love Top 10 lists, especially when they bode well for New England. That doesn't just mean being on them, but also NOT being on them.
Well, This is One Way to Take Care of a Cheating Partner in Boston
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Oh, the sweet smell and taste of revenge. However you've heard this saying before, the point is that revenge is sweet. Whether it's a temporary fix or not, it feels good at the moment and maybe even helps resolve some pain.
