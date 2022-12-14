ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sebastian, FL

hometownnewstc.com

Laugh with Carl Hiaasen at Community Church of Vero Beach

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — Florida humorist Carl Hiaasen celebrates the 30th anniversary of the Laura (Riding) Jackson Foundation with “LOL Laughing Out Loud with Carl Hiaasen” on Jan. 19, 2023 at the Community Church of Vero Beach. “We are delighted to have reached this milestone anniversary,” said...
VERO BEACH, FL
hometownnewstc.com

Indian River County concerned about water for Graves development in Sebastian

SEBASTIAN - At the Dec. 6 Indian River County Commission meeting, County Administrator Jason Brown presented concerns regarding the upcoming Graves Brothers annexation of 1,984 acres into the city of Sebastian. The conversation got heated when Sebastian Councilman Ed Dodd objected to the county’s consideration of the draft annexation agreement....
SEBASTIAN, FL
hometownnewstc.com

Indian River County abandons off-leash dog beach effort

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY - Indian River County Commissioners have voted to end consideration of establishing an off-leash dog park on a beach. On Oct. 4, former Commission Chair Peter O’Bryan requested a discussion on the idea of converting either Sea Turtle Trail or Seagrape Trail beach park into an off leash dog park. Both parks are located within the town of Indian River Shores.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
hometownnewstc.com

Long-time FPUA attorney dies

FORT PIERCE — The Fort Pierce Utilities Authority here formally announced the death of its long-term attorney Rupert Neis “Koby” Koblegard III of Fort Pierce during its Dec. 6 meeting, as well as voting to appoint two Florida Municipal Power Agency attorneys as special counsel while the FPUA searches for a new attorney.
FORT PIERCE, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Rain and cool temperatures this weekend in Sebastian, Florida

It feels like Christmas with these cooler temperatures in Sebastian, Florida. We got the details about our weekend forecast. We have rain coming, but it shouldn’t interrupt any daytime activities. There’s a 70 percent chance of rain on Saturday night and a slight chance on Sunday. Here are...
SEBASTIAN, FL
hometownnewstc.com

SLC Adoptable Pet of the Week

Mischief is a special 5-year-young boy. Not many people ask to meet him because he barks when you walk by his kennel. However, outside of his kennel he is completely different. He would sit on your lap if he could. Mischief absolutely LOVES to play in the water; it is his favorite thing aside from being affectionate. He would prefer a feline-free home and to be your one and only doggie.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
veronews.com

Water rate hike key to Three Corners dream

There was no do-nothing option this time – not if Vero Beach wanted to stay in the water-and-sewer business, and not if the city hoped to follow through with its wildly popular plan to develop a dining, retail and recreational hub on mainland’s waterfront. Simply put: The City...
VERO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Drug ring dismantled in Port St. Lucie, 3 people charged

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police shut down a pipeline of illegal narcotics in Port St. Lucie. The Port St. Lucie Police Department arrested three suspects and seized more than 1,000 pills and cocaine in a joint operation with he St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office. Police said 49-year-old...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
hometownnewstc.com

PSL grants exception for dual drive-throughs

PORT ST. LUCIE — The City Council here voted unanimously Dec. 5 to grant a special exception use request so a Hallandale Beach-based developer can construct a Gatlin Boulevard development with side-by-side drive-through windows serviced by mobile ordering and pick-up only. Planner Bethany Grubbs provided Council members a comprehensive...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

New Publix opens in Brevard County

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. — Shoppers in Brevard County now have an additional option to pick up their holiday goodies. On Thursday Publix opened a new store at Rockledge Square, 1880 US Hwy 1 South. See map of location below:. “We are excited to welcome our customers to the new store...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Gang violence becoming problematic on the Treasure Coast

TREASURE COAST, Fla. (CBS12) — Gang violence on the Treasure Coast is becoming a problem. Over the weekend there was yet another shooting in Fort Pierce — just the latest example in St. Lucie County. This comes after weeks and months of violence in neighboring communities. Authorities say...
FORT PIERCE, FL

