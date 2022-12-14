Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Week: McKee Botanical Gardens Festival of LightsKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
Florida witness describes silent orange light making course changeRoger MarshSatellite Beach, FL
Vero Beach Museum of Art’s - ART AFTER DARKKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
January 2023 Vero Beach EventsKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
IRCSO Saves the Puppies!: 2 arrested in link to Operation Blue's CluesKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
hometownnewstc.com
Laugh with Carl Hiaasen at Community Church of Vero Beach
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — Florida humorist Carl Hiaasen celebrates the 30th anniversary of the Laura (Riding) Jackson Foundation with “LOL Laughing Out Loud with Carl Hiaasen” on Jan. 19, 2023 at the Community Church of Vero Beach. “We are delighted to have reached this milestone anniversary,” said...
hometownnewstc.com
Indian River County concerned about water for Graves development in Sebastian
SEBASTIAN - At the Dec. 6 Indian River County Commission meeting, County Administrator Jason Brown presented concerns regarding the upcoming Graves Brothers annexation of 1,984 acres into the city of Sebastian. The conversation got heated when Sebastian Councilman Ed Dodd objected to the county’s consideration of the draft annexation agreement....
WPBF News 25
Bronze cattle drive sculpture in Okeechobee County getting golden reviews
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — The city of Okeechobee is beaming with pride after recently showcasing its new community arts project at Flagler Park called the Bronze Cattle Drive Sculpture. The project is located along State Road 70, which officials said is near the path of cattle drives that came through...
hometownnewstc.com
Indian River County abandons off-leash dog beach effort
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY - Indian River County Commissioners have voted to end consideration of establishing an off-leash dog park on a beach. On Oct. 4, former Commission Chair Peter O’Bryan requested a discussion on the idea of converting either Sea Turtle Trail or Seagrape Trail beach park into an off leash dog park. Both parks are located within the town of Indian River Shores.
hometownnewstc.com
Long-time FPUA attorney dies
FORT PIERCE — The Fort Pierce Utilities Authority here formally announced the death of its long-term attorney Rupert Neis “Koby” Koblegard III of Fort Pierce during its Dec. 6 meeting, as well as voting to appoint two Florida Municipal Power Agency attorneys as special counsel while the FPUA searches for a new attorney.
veronews.com
What will Santa bring? For Vero Beach Regional Airport, a U.S. Customs facility
Corporate Air is close to breaking ground on a $20 million expansion at Vero Beach Regional Airport that will include a U.S. Customs facility – complete with interrogation rooms and holding cells – and six 20,000-square-foot hangers for private jets. Corporate Air is a fixed base operator, or...
sebastiandaily.com
Rain and cool temperatures this weekend in Sebastian, Florida
It feels like Christmas with these cooler temperatures in Sebastian, Florida. We got the details about our weekend forecast. We have rain coming, but it shouldn’t interrupt any daytime activities. There’s a 70 percent chance of rain on Saturday night and a slight chance on Sunday. Here are...
cw34.com
Exclusive: CBS12 rides along with detective in area challenged by gang violence crime
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Due to the rise in gang violence, law enforcement throughout the Treasure Coast stepped up their efforts to talk to one another in hopes to track and arrest the individuals behind these rash of shootings and other criminal activity plaguing the community. CBS12 News...
hometownnewstc.com
SLC Adoptable Pet of the Week
Mischief is a special 5-year-young boy. Not many people ask to meet him because he barks when you walk by his kennel. However, outside of his kennel he is completely different. He would sit on your lap if he could. Mischief absolutely LOVES to play in the water; it is his favorite thing aside from being affectionate. He would prefer a feline-free home and to be your one and only doggie.
cw34.com
Drug house shut down in Indian River County, fentanyl and meth seized
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Residents took action to help shut down a drug house in their neighborhood in Indian River County. The sheriff's office arrested two people and seized fentanyl, methamphetamine, and other drug paraphernalia after a months-long investigation into drug activity out of a home on 33rd Avenue SW near Vero Beach.
allthingstreasurecoast.com
CARIBBEAN AMERICAN CULTURAL GROUP CAPTIVATES PORT ST. LUCIE WITH CARIBBEAN MAGIC
The Florida sun bore down as a panoply of sights, sounds, and aromas infused the Port St. Lucie City Center with the inimitable spirit of the Caribbean. The jerk festival staged for three years by CACG was back, welcomed after the COVID-19 hiatus—bigger, better, and rebranded as the Annual Caribbean Food and Music Festival (Carifest).
veronews.com
Water rate hike key to Three Corners dream
There was no do-nothing option this time – not if Vero Beach wanted to stay in the water-and-sewer business, and not if the city hoped to follow through with its wildly popular plan to develop a dining, retail and recreational hub on mainland’s waterfront. Simply put: The City...
cw34.com
Drug ring dismantled in Port St. Lucie, 3 people charged
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police shut down a pipeline of illegal narcotics in Port St. Lucie. The Port St. Lucie Police Department arrested three suspects and seized more than 1,000 pills and cocaine in a joint operation with he St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office. Police said 49-year-old...
hometownnewstc.com
PSL grants exception for dual drive-throughs
PORT ST. LUCIE — The City Council here voted unanimously Dec. 5 to grant a special exception use request so a Hallandale Beach-based developer can construct a Gatlin Boulevard development with side-by-side drive-through windows serviced by mobile ordering and pick-up only. Planner Bethany Grubbs provided Council members a comprehensive...
cw34.com
Snowfall in Florida: SWAT arrest man in Port St. Lucie for cocaine possession
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A different kind of "snow" was falling in Port St. Lucie when SWAT arrested a man for selling cocaine. The Port St. Lucie Police Department said on Facebook, "while some states are dealing with snow flurries, PSLPD Detectives are doing their best to keep this white powder off our streets."
WPBF News 25
Line of severe storms dissipating over Treasure Coast Thursday evening
Video above: The latest forecast from WPBF First Warning Weather meteorologists. Parts of Okeechobee County and the Treasure Coast are under slight and marginal risks for severe storms Thursday. A cold front is moving in Thursday and bringing with it a chance for strong storms. The system was strong through...
New Publix opens in Brevard County
ROCKLEDGE, Fla. — Shoppers in Brevard County now have an additional option to pick up their holiday goodies. On Thursday Publix opened a new store at Rockledge Square, 1880 US Hwy 1 South. See map of location below:. “We are excited to welcome our customers to the new store...
Person injured, person of interest in custody after shooting at Palm Bay home
PALM BAY, Fla. — A person was injured Wednesday morning in a shooting at a home, the Palm Bay Police Department said. The shooting was reported at a home on Pinewood Drive near Palm Bay Road Northeast and South Babcock Street. Police said a person of interest was taken...
Construction for Martin County housing development halted due to flood concerns
Construction for one of Martin County’s new housing developments has been halted for the foreseeable future due to flood concerns to surrounding homes.
cw34.com
Gang violence becoming problematic on the Treasure Coast
TREASURE COAST, Fla. (CBS12) — Gang violence on the Treasure Coast is becoming a problem. Over the weekend there was yet another shooting in Fort Pierce — just the latest example in St. Lucie County. This comes after weeks and months of violence in neighboring communities. Authorities say...
