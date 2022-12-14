ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Kindness Day supports local students, teachers through Hillsborough Education Foundation

By Beth Rousseau
WFLA
WFLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WA86Z_0jiQilKJ00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — New Channel 8’s Kindness Day benefits five charities in the area, including the Hillsborough Education Foundation.

The charity allows local teachers to pick free gear for their classrooms at the HEF supply shop on Howard Avenue.

Chief Executive Officer Kim Jowell says more than 3,000 teachers visit the shop annually, and the average educator leaves with $400 in supplies.

Kindness Day to benefit Feeding Tampa Bay

According to Jowell, more than 60% of students in Hillsborough County are living at or below the poverty line.

She tells 8 On Your Side that December is an important time for teachers to utilize the resource.

“We’re getting ready to start the next semester. So, they’ve been using their supplies, we see an influx of teachers shopping for the new semesters. While people don’t think of supplies at this time of year, it is very relevant, it is very important and teachers will tell you that,” Jowell said.

According to Jowell, HEF distributed more than $4 million in resources in 2021, and 90% of those supplies were from donations.

Jowell is grateful for the contributions collected during Kindness Day, which prevent teachers from paying for supplies out of their own pockets.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
10NEWS

Lakeland mom creates toy drive for hospitalized children

LAKELAND, Fla. — A Lakeland woman thought of a way to bring holiday cheer to children who won't be able to gather around the Christmas tree in their living rooms during the holidays. Kate Haygood created the Kate's Story Foundation to help bring some holiday joy to kids in...
LAKELAND, FL
Modern Globe

Pinellas Fresh Food Giveaway Helps Neighbors Facing Food Insecurity

The Pinellas County Board of County Commissioners (BCC) and St. Pete Free Clinic (SPFC) are giving away fresh food to those who need it. This is part of a countywide effort to meet the growing need for food assistance. This continuous effort in Pinellas ensures public well-being by distributing healthy foods to citizens most in need. The event will be held on Friday, December 16, at 9 a.m. at the Sunderman Complex.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Nursing shortage projected to get worse

TAMPA, Fla-- Nursing students at Arizona College of Nursing are ready to help fill a nursing shortage gap. Research released by the Florida Hospital Association projects an already-struggling nursing field could face even greater crisis if changes are made. FHA says nurses are needed now and will be well into the future. The survey projects a shortage of almost 60,000 nurses by 2035.
TAMPA, FL
hernandosun.com

Local Resident Celebrates 100th Birthday

According to fairly recent statistics, only a tiny percentage of Americans reach the century milestone − less than 1 percent. Brooksville resident Marion Weeden is a member of that elite club. Ms. Weeden (once you get to know her, you will want to call her Marion) lives at Hacienda House, a homey assisted living facility in a wooded part of the county.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
The Associated Press

Coke Florida opens new $10 million facility to better serve associates, customers, and the community of Pinellas County

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 15, 2022-- Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, LLC (Coke Florida) hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome associates, local elected officials, and community partners to its new St. Petersburg Sales and Distribution Center. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215005895/en/ Coca-Cola Beverages Florida’s $10.2 million Sales and Distribution Center is now open in St. Petersburg, FL. (Photo: Business Wire)
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Moffitt Cancer Center Introduces Speros FL, its 775-acre Pasco County Global Innovation Center

Leader in cancer treatment and research unveils the name of its world-class community to break ground in 2023. December 15, 2022 – Today Moffitt Cancer Center, a national leader in innovative, comprehensive cancer research at the forefront of revolutionizing the technology and treatment to prevent and cure cancer worldwide, proudly unveils Speros FL as the name of its planned 775-acre global innovation center in Pasco County, Florida. The word Speros is a derivative of the Latin verb, “Sperare,” meaning “to hope” or to “look forward to.” Grounded by principles of accelerated advancement, collaboration, and high-quality care, Speros represents the future of revolutionary cancer treatment at Moffitt.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
WFLA

WFLA

123K+
Followers
25K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy