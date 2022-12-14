Read full article on original website
MDE announces 2023-24 District of Innovation, School of Innovation
vicksburgnews.com
State Board of Education approves VWSD to become a District of Innovation
The Mississippi State Board of Education (SBE) has approved plans for the Vicksburg Warren School District to become a District of Innovation and for the Jackson Public School District Middle College to become a School of Innovation for the 2023-24 school year. Mississippi will have 11 total Districts of Innovation...
bogalusadailynews.com
Thompson retiring from Madison County Schools after 40 years
After more than 40 years as a classroom teacher and administrator, Dr. Brenda Thompson,. Madison County Schools’ Director of Federal Programs, is retiring from the district this month. In February of 1987, Dr. Thompson began her journey in Madison County at the Business and. Commerce Center (now the Madison...
LIST: School closures on Wednesday, Dec. 14
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to reports of possible severe weather, some school districts have canceled classes for Wednesday, December 14. The following school districts will be closed: The following school districts will have an early release: The following school districts will have a delayed start: Click here to keep up with the Storm Team 12 […]
wtva.com
UW-Madison student crowned Miss America
MADISON (WKOW) -- Our very own Miss Wisconsin, Grace Stanke, has been promoted to Miss America 2023. The UW-Madison student represented the Badger State and was selected from a group of 51 women. She's studying to become a nuclear engineer, making her the first Miss America to ever have that...
vicksburgnews.com
Emmie Perkins represents state with grace, wins social impact award scholarship
Miss Mississippi, Emmie Perkins took the stage Thursday night in the final round of the Miss America 2023 pageant and won a social impact award with a $10k scholarship. After winning a preliminary win in the Red Carpet phase, she spoke with VDN about the experience. After several rounds of...
mageenews.com
Mississippi College Family Mourns Loss of Professor Emeritus of Philosophy, Department Chair
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. He was an ordained Baptist preacher who pastored two churches in Mississippi, ministering to the spiritual needs of his congregation and sharing the love of Christ. He was a member of the “Greatest Generation,” helping to preserve America’s freedom by serving his country in World War II. He was a respected and beloved professor, imparting practical and experiential wisdom to his students at Mississippi College.
msstate.edu
MSU expands presence in Vicksburg to support tech, startup economy
VICKSBURG, Miss.—Mississippi State University is expanding its presence in Vicksburg and helping grow the city’s technology and start-up sector. Utilizing $650,000 in funding from the U.S. Small Business Administration, the MSU Center for Entrepreneurship and Outreach is establishing an office in Vicksburg at the Sen. Thad Cochran Mississippi Center for Information and Technology, commonly known as MCITy. The MSU Office of Technology Management will also have a full-time presence at MCITy as part of a state-funded Mississippi Research Consortium effort to enhance technology transfer efforts and research collaborations with the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) and other federal partners.
Jackson Free Press
City to Bail Out Convention Center This Month, But Rejects Request for $790,000
Editor's note: After this story went to press, the Capital Convention Center Commission emailed the Jackson Free Press a copy of their rates. The story has been changed to reflect this. The fledgling Jackson Convention Center asked the Jackson City Council for bailout money this week and got it, but...
vicksburgnews.com
VFD promotes two new lieutenants in pinning ceremony
Two Vicksburg Fire Department firefighters/EMTs, Elwin Johnson and Jonah Masterson, were promoted to Lieutenant during a pinning ceremony on Wednesday. Johnson and Masterson were both hired on Feb. 13, 2019, by the Vicksburg Fire Department. They were both surrounded by families and friends who gathered at the pinning ceremony to witness them continue to live their dream and proudly serve their community.
Severe weather damage in Mississippi: The latest updates
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Multiple tornado warnings have been issued in Mississippi overnight and into Wednesday as storms moved through the area. At least three people were hurt when severe storms moved through Sharkey County early Wednesday morning. Authorities said one person was taken to a Jackson hospital for treatment, and the other two were […]
UMMC, Blue Cross reach agreement on contract
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) and Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi (Blue Cross) announced they have reached an agreement. Effective December 15, 2022, all UMMC facilities, physicians and other individual professional providers are fully participating Network Providers for all Blue Cross commercial health plans. This […]
Mississippi lawmakers to hold hearing on TANF program
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Minority House and Senate Caucuses will convene at the Mississippi State Capitol to recommend policy changes to Mississippi’s Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program during a hearing. The coalition for the TANF hearings wants the Mississippi Legislature to make TANF cash assistance a major spending priority and drastically increase the […]
vicksburgnews.com
Annual Port Gibson Christmas Parade begins at 6 p.m.
The annual City of Port Gibson Christmas Parade begins at 6 p.m. in Downtown Port Gibson. Originally scheduled for Dec. 11, the Port Gibson Christmas parade was postponed until Dec. 15. The parade will feature music, food, drinks, vendors and a chance to meet Santa.
WLBT
Things To Know Thursday, December 15
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Two Bay St. Louis Police officers shot and killed during a...
Storm damages Madison County mobile home community
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A mobile home community in Madison County was hit hard by Wednesday’s severe weather. One of the homes at the Red Rock Recreational Center was almost gone after the storm. There’s no word on any injuries at this time. Click here to keep up with the Storm Team 12 forecast.
WAPT
Jackson rental registry program aims to prevent neglect, blight
JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson is taking a closer look at neglected properties. A town hall was held Thursday to discuss and help the major issue of blight in the Capital City. A proposed ordinance includes changes that ensure rental units are in compliance with property maintenance, a local registered agent or representative of the rental unit who lives in Jackson, as well as ensuring rental units are properly registered.
Mississippi sheriff: Louisiana woman dies in Natchez home under suspicious circumstances
A Louisiana woman has died in a Natchez home under suspicious circumstances. Deputies with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office were called to 19 U.S. 84, No. 1, for a stand by with AMR paramedics. When deputies arrived, paramedics were performing CPR on Crystal Smith Newman of Clayton, 30, according...
mississippiscoreboard.com
Raymond High And Jones JC Alumnus Tradavis Thompson Connects For 47 Points, Hits School Record Nine 3-Pointers for Mississippi College
Mississippi College coach Randy Bolden wasn’t surprised when junior guard Tradavis Thompson went off for a career-high 47 points and set a school record with nine 3-pointers Sunday afternoon against Alabama-Huntsville. After all, Bolden had signed Thompson twice, once when he was coaching at Jones County Junior College and...
Lineman ‘viciously’ attacked by pit bulls in Mississippi
CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A lineman for Delta Electric is recovering at a Jackson hospital after being attacked by pit bulls in Carroll County. Deputies said the Carroll County EOC received a report about a pit bull attack just off of Highway 35 North near Holcomb on Tuesday, December 13. According to investigators, Ivan […]
