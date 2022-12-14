Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox35orlando.com
Florida pastor, son arrested for alleged COVID relief fraud amounting to $8.4 million
ORLANDO, Fla. - A Florida pastor and his son were arrested by federal agents on Wednesday, accused of fraudulently receiving millions of dollars from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). Investigators said Evan and Joshua Edwards received $8.4 million and allegedly tried buying a multi-million dollar home near Walt Disney World....
click orlando
Man arrested in Orange County tourist district shooting spree held on no bond
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A Georgia man who was arrested after investigators said he opened fire in Orange County’s tourist district will remain behind bars. Jailen Rasheed Houston, 19, faced an Orange County judge on Friday. The judge ruled he should be held on no bond. If bond status is granted, the judge ruled he cannot have weapons, return to the scenes, or have contact with the victims.
click orlando
Volusia deputies seek man accused of impersonating power worker, robbing senior at gunpoint
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County deputies are searching for a man they said impersonated a power worker before approaching and robbing an 87-year-old with a handgun in his DeLand garage. The sheriff’s office said the robbery occurred around 1 p.m. Wednesday at a home on Twin Oaks Drive....
click orlando
Convicted rapist on the run after skipping court in Orange County, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a convicted rapist who skipped out of a court appearance and is on the run. Diga Charles, 37, was arrested in 2020 on several counts of raping a teenager. [TRENDING: Man washing hands in Florida pond bitten...
WESH
Florida pastor, son arrested in New Smyrna Beach for alleged $8M COVID-19 relief scam
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — A Florida pastor and his son have been arrested, accused of fraudulently obtaining millions using the COVID-19 relief fund. The U.S. Attorney's Office tells WESH 2 that Evan Edwards and his son, Josh Edwards, were arrested Wednesday morning at their home in New Smyrna Beach. This comes five months after an NBC News report raised questions over why they hadn’t been charged in the alleged scam, which federal prosecutors first identified in court papers in December 2020.
niceville.com
Florida yacht charter brokerage president faces prison for attempted obstruction
FLORIDA – A federal jury has found the president of a yacht charter brokerage company guilty of obstruction of a federal agency proceeding, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida (USAO) has announced. According to the USAO, a federal jury found Patrick Dines, 74, of...
Abducted Ohio children found during Florida traffic stop, sheriff says
A mother, 27-year-old Ashley Nicole Holter, had taken her six children from their grandparents and fled the state in a minivan with her boyfriend, 26-year-old Nicholis Andrew Adams. The pair had active warrants from Lancaster, according to the sheriff's office.
'Brutal rapist' accused of mutilating woman captured by Florida deputies
The man central Florida deputies labeled a "brutal rapist" was arrested after an observant resident reported his location.
click orlando
Memorial held for Brevard deputy shot, killed by roommate
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A memorial service was held Friday afternoon for the Brevard County deputy who investigators said was shot and killed by his roommate, a fellow deputy, while the two were playing video games. The service for Austin Walsh was set for 2 p.m. at First Baptist...
iheart.com
Man sentenced for shipping himself 18 pounds of methamphetamine
Tampa, FL - A Florida man has been sentenced to over 10 years in federal prison after he was caught shipping himself 18 pounds of methamphetamine from California. On Monday, the Department of Justice announced 40-year-old Jason Ryan Hardy was sentenced to 10 years and 10 months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute 500 grams of methamphetamine.
southarkansassun.com
Judge Denies Motions Filed By Defense Team Of Aiden Fucci, Teen Who Stabbed Cheerleader 114 Times To Death In Florida
Judge Smith denies the motions filed by the defense team of Aiden Fucci, the teen who stabbed cheerleader Tristyn Bailey 114 times to her death in Florida years ago, says Bradford. In May 2021, Tristyn Bailey, 13, was stabbed 114 times to her death in St. John’s County, Florida. Bailey’s...
Florida man bitten in arm by alligator while washing hands in a pond
SUN CITY HILTON HEAD, Fla. — A Florida man was bitten in the arm by an alligator Thursday while washing his hands in a pond, according to the City of Sanibel. Fortunately, the man was able to break free from the alligator and call 911. People on the scene of the attack applied a tourniquet until EMS workers arrived, officials said in a statement.
DeSantis signs property insurance bill into law
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to speak in Fort Myers Beach at 10 a.m. It is likely he'll be signing two bills from the recent special session.
click orlando
Body ID’d as man missing in Osceola County since Thanksgiving, deputies say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola County deputies identified a body found over two weeks ago in a swampy area in Kissimmee as a 73-year-old man who was reported missing on Thanksgiving Day. On Dec. 1, Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said deputies found an unidentified body about one mile...
Rubber Gloves, Baby Oil Found On Lebanon Dad Of 5 Meeting 13-Year-Old From Florida: DHS
A Lebanon dad attempted to lure a 13-year-old girl from Florida to a hotel in Wilkes-Barre through her father— who was really an undercover officer with the Department of Homeland Security, according to court documents obtained by Daily Voice. A step-father to girls 9, 11, and 15 years old...
ABC Action News
Report: DeSantis program has hired just 7 veterans to become Florida teachers
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A program Governor Ron DeSantis introduced over the summer to make it easier for veterans to become teachers has landed with a thud after six months, according to a new report. Military.com reports the program has hired a total of seven veterans to become teachers across...
click orlando
‘Brutal rapist’ arrested in Orange County after woman found mutilated, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A registered sexual predator considered a “brutal rapist” after a woman was found mutilated has been arrested, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said Bruce Whitehead, 54, was arrested Thursday after receiving a tip from a resident around...
Florida attorney general distributing free Child ID kits to parents of kindergartners throughout state
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody announced every parent or guardian of a kindergartner in the state will receive a free Child ID kit through a joint safety initiative.
Todd and Julie Chrisley to serve time in Florida prisons
FLORIDA (WKRG) — Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, who were recently sentenced to prison for bank fraud and tax evasion, will serve their time in Florida prisons, according to court records. Todd Chrisley was ordered to report to FPC Pensacola on Jan. 17, 2023. Julie Chrisley was ordered to report to FCI Marianna […]
click orlando
Volusia woman killed in crash after hydroplaning on I-4
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 57-year-old Deltona woman was killed Thursday afternoon after hydroplaning on Interstate 4, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the woman was headed east along Interstate 4 near Mile Marker 127 at about 1:45 p.m. [TRENDING: Overboard cruise ship passenger found dead off...
Comments / 1