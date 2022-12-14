ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Smyrna Beach, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
click orlando

Man arrested in Orange County tourist district shooting spree held on no bond

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A Georgia man who was arrested after investigators said he opened fire in Orange County’s tourist district will remain behind bars. Jailen Rasheed Houston, 19, faced an Orange County judge on Friday. The judge ruled he should be held on no bond. If bond status is granted, the judge ruled he cannot have weapons, return to the scenes, or have contact with the victims.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Florida pastor, son arrested in New Smyrna Beach for alleged $8M COVID-19 relief scam

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — A Florida pastor and his son have been arrested, accused of fraudulently obtaining millions using the COVID-19 relief fund. The U.S. Attorney's Office tells WESH 2 that Evan Edwards and his son, Josh Edwards, were arrested Wednesday morning at their home in New Smyrna Beach. This comes five months after an NBC News report raised questions over why they hadn’t been charged in the alleged scam, which federal prosecutors first identified in court papers in December 2020.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
click orlando

Memorial held for Brevard deputy shot, killed by roommate

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A memorial service was held Friday afternoon for the Brevard County deputy who investigators said was shot and killed by his roommate, a fellow deputy, while the two were playing video games. The service for Austin Walsh was set for 2 p.m. at First Baptist...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
iheart.com

Man sentenced for shipping himself 18 pounds of methamphetamine

Tampa, FL - A Florida man has been sentenced to over 10 years in federal prison after he was caught shipping himself 18 pounds of methamphetamine from California. On Monday, the Department of Justice announced 40-year-old Jason Ryan Hardy was sentenced to 10 years and 10 months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute 500 grams of methamphetamine.
FLORIDA STATE
WSB Radio

Florida man bitten in arm by alligator while washing hands in a pond

SUN CITY HILTON HEAD, Fla. — A Florida man was bitten in the arm by an alligator Thursday while washing his hands in a pond, according to the City of Sanibel. Fortunately, the man was able to break free from the alligator and call 911. People on the scene of the attack applied a tourniquet until EMS workers arrived, officials said in a statement.
SANIBEL, FL
WMBB

Todd and Julie Chrisley to serve time in Florida prisons

FLORIDA (WKRG) — Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, who were recently sentenced to prison for bank fraud and tax evasion, will serve their time in Florida prisons, according to court records. Todd Chrisley was ordered to report to FPC Pensacola on Jan. 17, 2023. Julie Chrisley was ordered to report to FCI Marianna […]
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Volusia woman killed in crash after hydroplaning on I-4

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 57-year-old Deltona woman was killed Thursday afternoon after hydroplaning on Interstate 4, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the woman was headed east along Interstate 4 near Mile Marker 127 at about 1:45 p.m. [TRENDING: Overboard cruise ship passenger found dead off...
DELTONA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy