Tickets are on sale now for the Mako Masquerade Ball and Drawdown at the Orange Beach Events Center, Saturday, February 4, 2023. Enjoy a fun-filled night of music with Fly By Radio, dinner catered by Wolf Bay Lodge, and a chance to win $7,500! A ticket is $75 per person and comes with a drawing to win the jackpot. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and the formal event begins at 7:00 pm. BYOB. The annual drawdown is hosted by the Makos Academics, Arts, and Athletics Club also known as (MAAAC). MAAAC is a non-profit organization that represents and funds the interests of students at the Orange Beach Elementary, Middle, and High School. MAAAC’s core mission is to raise funds that directly support and enhance our children’s educational experience. For more information contact the MAAAC at (251) 200-8037 or to purchase your tickets go to www.obmaaac.org.

ORANGE BEACH, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO