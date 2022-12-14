June 19, 1942 - December 11, 2022. Mariann Pietila, 80, of Wauwatosa passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at Froedtert Hospital with her loving family by her side. Mariann was born on June 19, 1942 in Hancock, Michigan, where she lived for a few years before her family moved to Houghton, Michigan. The daughter of Anselm and Ida (Aho) Oja, Mariann graduated from Ewen High School in 1961. She grew up on the family farm which was without electricity for her first two years. In spite of her impoverished upbringing, Mariann was always cheerful as her parents filled their family home with loving support. She spoke fondly of her upbringing and Mariann had a way of focusing on the positives and the things she had rather than the things she didn’t during her childhood. Mariann was also very proud of her Finnish heritage. After her schooling, Mariann worked as an executive secretary for B&H Furniture Company of Wauwatosa for the majority of her working career and she enjoyed her work very much.

WAUWATOSA, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO