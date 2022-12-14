Tennessee offers 2025 cornerback Devin Williams

Second-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel and his staff continue to recruit future Vols.

The Vols have offered 2025 cornerback prospect Devin Williams.

“What a day,” Williams announced. “Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Tennessee.”

The 5-foot-10, 155-pound Williams is from Buford High School in Buford, Georgia.

He has Power Five scholarship offers from the Vols, Georgia Tech, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State and South Carolina.

Heupel and No. 6 Tennessee (10-2, 6-2 SEC) will play No. 7 Clemson(11-2, 8-0 ACC) in the Capital One Orange Bowl on Dec. 30.

Kickoff between the Vols and Tigers is slated for 8 p.m. EST (ESPN) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.