Qlarant Foundation Profiles: Bay Hundred Community Volunteers
Editor Note: This is the first of three articles that focus on the recipients of the Qlarant Foundation grant awards over the last year. We began with the Bay Hundred Community Volunteers based in Talbot County. Yes, this group is unique. They’re a nonprofit community service organization with no paid...
UM Memorial Hospital Foundation Hosts Donor & Volunteer Appreciation Reception
The University of Maryland Memorial Hospital Foundation (UM MHF) recently hosted its annual donor appreciation reception at Talbot Country Club. Donors and friends who supported 2022 fundraising campaigns and events benefiting UM Shore Medical Center at Easton and its ancillary health care programs, services and scholarships gathered to celebrate. The...
Racial justice alliance honors Mariner Middle students
The Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice recently honored Mariner Middle School students Gawaun Curtis and Madison Roseboro for their leadership, improvement, effort and excellence. Gawaun’s teachers describe him as a role model for his peers. He is well liked and performs well in both independent and group work. He...
Talbot County Council Meeting Highlights, Tuesday, December 13, 2022
These highlights only reflect the business items covered from the Council’s approved agenda. To view the complete County Council meeting, please visit: Talbot County Meeting Videos – Talbot County, Maryland (www.talbotcountymd.gov). Presentation by the Honorable Stephen H. Kehoe, Judge, Circuit Court for Talbot County – Judge Kehoe congratulated...
Benedictine Awarded 2022 Rural Impact Award
Benedictine was awarded a 2022 Rural Impact Award for Outstanding Rural Community Development. This award is presented by the Rural Maryland Council (RMC) which serves as the State’s federally designated rural development council and advocates for the interests of rural Maryland. Through their work they recognize individuals and organizations that have performed extraordinary acts of service to communities throughout rural Maryland.
Call for Artists: Adkins Arboretum to Sponsor 2023 Juried Art Show
Adkins Arboretum in Ridgely, Md., is seeking submissions for its annual Juried Art Show, to exhibit in March and April 2023. The theme of the show—Discovering the Native Landscapes of Maryland’s Eastern Shore—celebrates the Arboretum’s mission of conservation. The Leon Andrus Awards, named in honor of the Arboretum’s first benefactor, will be given for first and second places.
Hogan puts $100 million toward new Easton hospital
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced today he will put $100 million toward building a new University of Maryland hospital in Easton, Talbot County.
Artists Announced for Silent Auction at TISH
A benefit auction will take place at Tish Fine Art Plus Gallery this coming Saturday, December 17th from 10 to 1:45 p.m., with Winning Bids announced at 2 p.m. This benefit event will help to offset the medical expenses of gallery owners, Inez and Paul Santori, during Paul’s ongoing medical crisis. They are humbled by everyone caring so much to consider such a gesture for them.
MSO Brass Quintet Salutes Music of the Season
The Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra Brass Quintet will perform “It’s All About the Toys” – a blissful rendering of music of the holiday season – at two venues on the Eastern Shore. The first performance of this program will be held on Saturday, December 17, at 3:00 PM, at Epworth United Methodist Church in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. On Sunday, December 18 the program will be repeated at 4:00 PM at Christ Church, Easton, Maryland.
Christmas in Cambridge Looks a Little Crabby for the 9th Year
CAMBRIDGE, Md. --- It's a "crabby" kind of Christmas in Cambridge. This 20 feet tall Crab Bushel Christmas Tree stands proud on the corners of downtown. Margaret Knudsen says the tradition was started nine years ago as a way to bring people downtown and also as a way to celebrate the city's heritage.
Gunston’s Night of the Arts Features Student Creativity
The Gunston School’s Fine Arts & Performing Arts Departments held their annual Night of the Arts on December 8 to celebrate the creative talents of its students. Families and guests enjoyed a wide variety of paintings, photographs, mixed media prints, pottery, wood sculptures, and 3D printed projects. Several performances were also featured, including student bands Brookletts and Soundproof, as well as instrumental soloists. The school’s theater group, The Gunston Players performed a scene from their upcoming production, “The End of the World (with Prom to Follow)” which will be shown at the Church Hill Theatre in Church Hill, Md., on February 10-12, 2023.
Prince George’s school board couldn’t select a new chair, but it did choose a vice chair
The board couldn’t select a chair after seven attempts, so they’ll try again Jan. 12. The post Prince George’s school board couldn’t select a new chair, but it did choose a vice chair appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Former Mondawmin Target makes way for redevelopment, new community hub
What was once a Target store in west Baltimore will become a community hub to be called The Village at Mondawmin. Crews on Thursday began to raze the facade of the building to make way for a revitalization plan that will include medical and social services for older adults, health care-related services, workforce development opportunities and child care services, according to a statement.
IG: School systems self-reported enrollment errors, MSDE funded 'ghost students' anyway
Baltimore County, Md. (WBFF) — School systems across the state could soon have to pay back taxpayers for funding so called “ghost students” who were enrolled but not actually attending school. The amount refunded could be in the tens of millions. “It's millions of dollars of taxpayers'...
Baltimore City rec centers to offer Winter Break Camp
School will be out soon, but Baltimore City students still have a place to go during the days they have off.
See how South Baltimore communities may transform with new plan that's 'really happening this time'
A graphic rendering of the transformed Middle Branch Park in South Baltimore includes a beach and kayak launch. Graphic Rendering Courtesy of Design company Field Operations. The residents of the neighborhoods around the Middle Branch of the Patapsco River have long felt hemmed in by highways and railroads — cut off from the rest of Baltimore City. Now, a plan is emerging to turn the area from what one community leader called a “dumping ground” to what another described as “Baltimore’s next great waterfront.” This isn’t the first plan to transform these communities. It’s just one of many that dates back more than a century to the days of the Olmstead Company, founded by urban planner Frederick Law Olmstead, none of which have gone much of anywhere.
Salisbury Receives Grant for Union Station Rehabilitation
SALISBURY, Md. - The city of Salisbury has received a $500,000 grant for the renovation and rehabilitation of Union Railway Station. Mayor Jake Day announced the grant today that the city of Salisbury and partners Evolution Craft Brewing Company have been designated to receive the $500,000 grant for the station located at 611 Railway Avenue.
Second phase of Rash Field Park redevelopment to focus on wellness and leisure
The next phase of redevelopment of Rash Field Park could include an open lawn for games and events, beach volleyball courts, walking trails, exercise equipment, and other features under new designs that Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore released Thursday. The public park on the south side of the Inner Harbor underwent...
Cambridge South Dorchester football players shop for toy drive
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – The Cambridge South Dorchester football team recently went shopping for the Dorchester Santa Toy Drive, making sure children in Dorchester County get a gift this holiday season. What a great way to give back to the community!. We want to hear your good news, just email...
Public Comments Continue on Proposed Cambridge Curfew
Last night the Cambridge City Commission continued to hear community feedback on a proposed new ordinance enacting a temporary juvenile curfew within the city of Cambridge with a goal of improving public safety. The Spy selected a sample of citizen comments on the proposal at the Commissioners to share. This...
