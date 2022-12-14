ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Meet the first Black woman admitted to Yale Law School

Judge Jane Bolin, first black female to occupy a court benchPhoto byWikimdia Commons; Public Domain. Bolin was born in Poughkeepsie, New York on April 11, 1908. She attended Wellesley College in 1928 and later attended Yale where she received her law degree(1931) making her the first African American woman to graduate from Yale Law School. In 1939, she was appointed to be a judge of the Domestic Relations Court where she ended up serving for four decades. She also served as the director for the New York Committee for Young Audiences where she helped foster the need for music and arts education.
New York Post

Lawyer for Supreme Court defends Justice Samuel Alito after allegations of a second leak

A lawyer for the Supreme Court said on Monday that there is no evidence that Justice Samuel Alito leaked the ruling of a major Supreme Court case regarding contraceptives in 2014.  “There is nothing to suggest that Justice Alito’s actions violated ethical standards,” legal counsel for the court Ethan Torrey wrote in a letter to Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) and Rep. Hank Johnson (D-Ga.).  The two Democratic lawmakers have demanded an investigation into “serious allegations” that surfaced in a New York Times report earlier this month in which a former anti-abortion leader, Rev. Rob Schenck, claimed that he was tipped off about...
The Independent

Nine million people were mistakenly told their student loans had been forgiven

Around nine million people received emails mistakenly telling them their student loans had been forgiven.The group of borrowers who received the emails from the Department of Education have now started to receive new messages clarifying the situation, according to CNN.The emails went out last month to people who had applied for student loan forgiveness under President Joe Biden’s debt relief programme.The White House’s programme is currently blocked by federal courts and, although the applications had been received, none have yet been approved or rejected.While the error was made in the subject line of the email, the body of it,...
WIBW

Kansas lawyers reinstated, disbarred, put on probation by Supreme Court

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas lawyers have been reinstated, disbarred and put on probation by the Kansas Supreme Court. In the case of Case No. 118,310: In the Matter of Curtis N. Holmes, the Kansas Supreme Court says it held that - contrary to findings of a hearing panel - Holmes had met his burden of proof to the degree necessary for reinstatement.
Gizmodo

Anti-Discrimination Laws Are Called Into Question by SCOTUS

The Supreme Court seems poised to rule in favor of a Colorado web designer who appealed for the right to decline her services to same-sex couples. Lorie Smith is the owner of a web design company called 303 Creative, and says she will serve LGBTQ+ customers for general design requests, but says she should not be required to provide wedding website designs to gay and lesbian couples.
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado free speech case heard at SCOTUS, state Supreme Court takes on taxation cases | COURT CRAWL

Welcome to Court Crawl, Colorado Politics' roundup of news from the third branch of government. The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments this morning in another case out of Colorado about the collision between the rights of LGBTQ customers and of proprietors who do not wish to create pro-LGBTQ "speech," and the state Supreme Court has also agreed to hear a chunk of the sprawling property tax litigation currently unfolding across Colorado.
The Independent

How a fringe legal theory at the Supreme Court could blowtorch American elections

In February, a 40-page order from North Carolina’s Supreme Court found that a Republican-drawn map of the state’s political boundaries for congressional districts “unconstitutionally” infringed on the fundamental rights of voters in the state.The map – the product of a once-a-decade process of redrawing the political boundaries represented by elected officials in each state – had deprived North Carolina voters of “substantially equal voting power on the basis of partisan affiliation” by drawing a map that “diminishes or dilutes a voter’s opportunity to aggregate with like-minded voters,” according to the ruling.The court threw out the map from the state’s GOP-dominated...
Canby Herald

Oregon's new gun regulations make it to the state Supreme Court

There's a challenge to Harney County judge's ruling; a federal judge declined to halt 10-round limit.State lawyers asked the Oregon Supreme Court to allow the state's new voter-approved gun law to take effect as scheduled, despite a ruling by a Harney County judge blocking it. The Oregon Department of Justice filed a motion with the high court on Wednesday, Dec. 7, a day before Measure 114 is scheduled to take effect. In a separate lawsuit in U.S. District Court, Judge Karin Immergut turned aside a request by the Oregon Firearms Federation and others for a temporary restraining order to...
lawstreetmedia.com

Pursuing Review of Sovereign Immunity Defense Decision, NSO Group Turns to SCOTUS

The latest filing in the case over NSO Group-developed malware filed by WhatsApp is a brief by NSO urging the Supreme Court to grant its petition for certiorari. The Israeli firm’s supplemental brief responded to arguments made by the Solicitor General, who two weeks ago argued that though the United States does not fully agree with the Ninth Circuit’s decision, the court reached the right conclusion denying NSO’s sovereign immunity defense.
dallasexpress.com

SCOTUS to Hear Student Loan Case

The Supreme Court agreed on Thursday to determine whether the Biden administration exceeded its authority with its plan to shift hundreds of billions of dollars in student debt away from borrowers. The justices left in place an injunction blocking the Biden administration’s attempt to cancel up to $10,000 in debt...
