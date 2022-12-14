Charlotte, NC, Dec. 15, 2022 — McapMediaWire — Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTCQB: BLEG), a holding company focused on the commercial development of cannabinoid-infused products from CBD topicals and tinctures to edibles is pleased to announce it has sold The Quickness and Astound NMN to Consumer Automotive Finance, Inc. (OTC: CAFI). Consumer Automotive Finance, Inc. has acquired the patent for The Quickness, a sports training assembly designed to help training from a more real-life scenario with the element of surprise in exchange for Twenty Million (20,000,0000) restricted common shares of Consumer Automotive Finance, Inc. (OTC: CAFI) and cash. Consumer Automotive Finance, Inc. has also acquired Astound NMN in exchange for Ten Million (10,000,0000) restricted common shares of Consumer Automotive Finance, Inc. (OTC: CAFI) and cash.

3 DAYS AGO