Mogul Energy International, Inc. Completes Acquisition with Companies in the Transportation Sector
Miami, FL, December 16, 2022 — McapMediaWire — Mogul Energy International, Inc. (OTC: MGUY) today announced its acquisition of the “FLORA” group of companies (Florida Beauty Flora, Inc, Florida Beauty Express, Inc, Floral Logistics of California, Inc. and Tempest Transportation, Inc.). FLORA provides refrigerated trucking and logistics services to companies in floral, plant, food, and other industries that require specialization in time-sensitive, temperature control segments of the supply chain.
AMERICAN DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS CORPORATION (OTC: ADHC) REACHES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CANNABIS INNOVATOR AND AMAZON VENDOR ROLLS CHOICE™
ADHC COMPLETES FIRST IN A SERIES OF ACQUISITION AS COMPANY LOOKS TO 2023 AS A TIME FOR MAJOR PROGRESS. Del Mar, CA, December 16, 2022 — McapMediaWire — American Diversified Holdings Corporation (OTC: ADHC) announced today that it has reached an agreement to acquire ROLLS CHOICE. , a...
CGrowth Capital Inc. announces its new controlling shareholder, RedClip Holdings Inc, and a new strategic focus for 2023
BREMERTON, WA, December 15, 2022 — McapMediaWire — CGrowth Capital Inc. (OTC: CGRA) today announced that the company’s controlling shares have been acquired by RedClip Holding Inc and the company is rolling out its new business plan. CGRA will appoint a new executive board early in the...
Branded Legacy, Inc. Sells Athletic Equipment Patent “The Quickness” For $200 Thousand
Charlotte, NC, Dec. 15, 2022 — McapMediaWire — Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTCQB: BLEG), a holding company focused on the commercial development of cannabinoid-infused products from CBD topicals and tinctures to edibles is pleased to announce it has sold The Quickness and Astound NMN to Consumer Automotive Finance, Inc. (OTC: CAFI). Consumer Automotive Finance, Inc. has acquired the patent for The Quickness, a sports training assembly designed to help training from a more real-life scenario with the element of surprise in exchange for Twenty Million (20,000,0000) restricted common shares of Consumer Automotive Finance, Inc. (OTC: CAFI) and cash. Consumer Automotive Finance, Inc. has also acquired Astound NMN in exchange for Ten Million (10,000,0000) restricted common shares of Consumer Automotive Finance, Inc. (OTC: CAFI) and cash.
PRINCIPAL SOLAR ANNOUNCES JOINT VENTURE WITH EXECUTIVE LOGISTICS & TRANSPORTATION
Joint Venture Seeks to Expand ELT’s Current Reach into New Markets; Expand ELT’s Existing Vehicle Fleet, Convert Fleet Vehicles Using Principal Partner’s EV/Hybrid Technologies, and Generate Near-Term Revenue. DALLAS, TEXAS, December 15, 2022 — McapMediaWire — Principal Solar, Inc. (OTC Pink: PSWW) (“Principal” or “the Company”), a...
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
IGEN Networks Corp appoints Juan Ignacio Avila Diaz Rubin as Chief Technology Officer
Lake Elsinore, CA, December 15, 2022 — McapMediaWire — IGEN Networks Corporation (OTC: IGEN) (CSE: IGN), a leading innovator of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions for the consumer automotive, supply-chain, and commercial fleet industries, today announced the appointment of Juan Ignacio Avila Diaz Rubin as Chief Technology Officer.
Advisory Excellence Appoints Slawomir Ligecki and Consul Law Firm in Poland
London, UK, December 16, 2022 – McapMediaWire – Advisory Excellence is pleased to introduce Slawomir Ligecki and Consul Law Firm to our network. Slawomir has joined Advisory Excellence, as our exclusively recommended Business Law expert in Poland. Advisory Excellence is an international network. With over 1500 members around...
Advisory Excellence Appoints Vo Thien Hien and APOLO LAWYERS in Vietnam
London, UK, December 16, 2022 – McapMediaWire – Advisory Excellence is pleased to introduce Vo Thien Hien and APOLO LAWYERS to our network. Vo Thien Hien has joined Advisory Excellence, as our exclusively recommended Litigation expert in Vietnam. Advisory Excellence is an international network. With over 1500 members...
