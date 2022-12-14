- Philadelphia tour guide Shelley Chatterjee and I (Realtor Michelle Leonard) love sharing and tasting different dishes and eating early, so we decided to go to Happy Hour. My tastes are simple. I like it the best. DePaul's Table is located at 7 E. Lancaster Ave (corner of Station Rd) in Ardmore’s decor is dazzling. This Main Line restaurant has an elegant ambiance which I love. Even though I have had dinner at DePaul's Table - this was my first time attending their "Social Hour," which occurs every day between 4:30 and 6:30 at the 40-seat bar, or you can sit at one of the tables in the bar area. I was surprised at the wide selection of delectable appetizers priced from $9 to $18. Most of the items were $10 to $11. Very reasonable and top-notch.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO