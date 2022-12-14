Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NJ Teacher To Be Fired For Continuing To Take Provocative Pictures In The ClassroomBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Texas Governor Greg Abbott Sent Buses With Migrants to Philadelphia This WeekTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Expected Sweeping Change Has Been Approved For Longstanding Cracker Barrel LocationJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
Famous store chain opening another New Jersey location this weekKristen WaltersFranklinville, NJ
$24 Million Water Plant OpensGregory VellnerYardley, PA
Related
"The Nutcracker Dipped In Chocolate" reinvents ballet in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Tis' the season for all of those holiday favorites, and one of them is the classic ballet, "The Nutcracker." Starting this weekend, you'll be able to experience it like never before."I feel like a lot of dancers in the Black community are underestimated," dancer Jayla Anderson said.Sixteen-year-old Jayla Anderson is a principal dancer with the Chocolate Ballerina Company. Anderson is one of 103 dancers cast in a holiday favorite with a unique twist.This is "The Nutcracker Dipped in Chocolate."Co-Founder Chanel Pierre says her dance company stands out from other premier ballet companies because she reinvents classic ballets...
As Jim Gardner Retires, Do You Remember These Reporters From Channel 6 in Philadelphia?
It's hard to believe that Jim Gardner will be retiring from Channel 6 in Philadelphia in just a matter of days. He's been there forever. Quite literally. I was born in June 1976. That was the same month and year that Jim Gardner joined 6ABC. For my entire life, he...
PhillyBite
What are Philadelphia's Must-Try Restaurants
- Whether you're in town for business or vacation, Philadelphia is full of must-try restaurants. From the sexy and sophisticated to the cozy and casual, you'll surely find something to suit your needs. Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti. Located on Walnut Street in the heart of the Old City, Positano...
HipHopDX.com
Gillie Da Kid & Wallo Awarded Keys To The City Of Philadelphia
Gillie Da Kid and Wallo have been awarded keys to their hometown of Philadelphia. The Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast hosts shared the honor on their respective Instagram pages on Thursday (December 15), with a photo alongside Councilman Kenyatta Johnson and Gillie’s wife Gene. “I just got one...
Factory Donuts Coffee ‘N Chicken Re-Opens in Philly. More Locations to Come!
Donuts, coffee and chicken?? What a delicious combo! If you're looking for savory and sweet, you'll be happy to see this. Factory Donuts, a Bucks County-based donut brand is bouncing back after falling victim to the pandemic. They’ve just rebranded under new ownership and have re-opened in Philly, according to NBC 10 Philadelphia.
I Wanted To Find Out If This Was Best Sandwich In America
On my quick weekend trip to Philadelphia, I wanted to try some of the local food. More importantly, I wanted to try what some call the best sandwich in America. I’m sure that some people think I’m about to visit the corner of Philly Cheesesteaks. But I’d bet that those people would be surprised to learn that the cheesesteak isn’t even the best sandwich Philadelphia has to offer. If you want a real Philadelphia classic, you’ll need to find a roast pork sandwich.
glensidelocal.com
Renato’s Pizzaria to open this Friday in Glenside
Renato’s Pizzaria is opening for business this Friday. The new restaurant is located at 2601 Jenkintown Road, the former site of KNJ Pizza and Hana’s Kitchen & Pizzaria. Renato Estrada, a name familiar to many area residents, is the owner. He took over head chef responsibilities at Jerzee’s in 2009, and helped the sports bar establish a popular food presence around town.
Philly man indicted in killing of EHT man inside casino hotel room
A Philadelphia man has been indicted on charges he stabbed a man to death inside the victim’s hotel room at the Ocean Casino Resort. Andrew Osborne, 34, allegedly fled the room in the victim’s clothing, and then left the Atlantic City casino with his wife less than an hour later.
Phillymag.com
Three Winter Food Day Trips Within 90 Minutes of Philly
Where to go on a winter Saturday when eating, drinking, and ogling holiday lights are your top priorities. There are lots of ways to access the holiday spirit in Philly — you could check out a decked-out bar, stroll down South 13th Street, or go to Dilworth Park. But to unlock the purest expression of winter coziness, getting out of the city is a must. Here are three afternoon itineraries for destinations within 90 minutes of Philly. These wineries, walking areas, and pubs aren’t too far from the city, but they’ll essentially transport you to a Hallmark movie set.
This Popular Bucks County Restaurant is Being Featured on Andrew Zimmern’s “Family Dinner” Show
A famous chef brought his television show to the Newtown restaurant. One of Bucks County’s most popular eateries is being featured on a major televisions show, hosted by one of cooking’s biggest names. Jeff Werner wrote about the restaurant for the Newtown Patch. Vecchia Osteria by Pasquale, an...
mainlinetoday.com
Your Guide to the Main Line’s Luxury Apartment Communities
Luxury apartments abound around the Main Line. Photo courtesy of Ashbridge Exton. The luxury rental market continues to thrive across the Philadelphia suburbs. Our guide will help you find the perfect place to call home. The Airdrie at Paoli Station. 9 E Central Ave, Paoli, (610) 890-3700. Arlo Apartment Homes.
A Philly Special Christmas Third Vinyl Pressing Available on December 16th
(PHILADELPHIA, PA) -- Due to an overwhelming demand, A Philly Special Christmas has announced that fans will be able to order a third pressing of the limited-edition vinyl on December 16th, for 24 hours only via the official website. Following the two minute sellout of the second batch of vinyl on December 9th, a third exclusive round on green vinyl will be available for purchase on December 16th at 9:00am EST via the official website. Proceeds from the third round of pressings will be donated to Philadelphia area charities in addition to the pledged $100k+ to Children’s Crisis Treatment Center of Philadelphia.
phillyvoice.com
Accounting clerk from Philly to compete on 'Jeopardy!' on Wednesday
An accounting clerk will look to become the next "Jeopardy!" contestant from Philadelphia to make waves on the game show. Dan Rosen will compete on the quiz show Wednesday against Mollie Cowger, a puzzle and games assistant editor from San Francisco, California. The third contestant will be decided during Tuesday's game. The show is broadcast at 7 p.m. on ABC.
The 5 Best Family-Friendly Neighborhoods In Philadelphia
Philadelphia might bring the Eagles football team to mind, but it is among the best places for families. Here are 5 areas in Philly to consider living in.
mainlinetoday.com
Malvern’s Seven-Year-Old Rose Decker Shines on the Big Screen
All of seven years old, Malvern’s Rose Decker is already finding her place on the big screen, with roles in Nanny and Mare of Easttown. Rose Decker is tired after a day at SALT Performing Arts’ Stagelight theater camp. But rest will have to wait. Scooting back on a wooden bench at Milky Way Creamery in Chester Springs, Rose is currently savoring the rainbow jimmies on her Rosie’s Rainbow Sprinkle Cake ice cream. “My nickname is Rosie,” says the blue-eyed seven-year-old.
Jim Gardner's Career at 6abc Action News In His Own Words
Jim Gardner talks about his 46 years at Action News
PhillyBite
Happy Hour at Ardmore’s DePaul's Table
- Philadelphia tour guide Shelley Chatterjee and I (Realtor Michelle Leonard) love sharing and tasting different dishes and eating early, so we decided to go to Happy Hour. My tastes are simple. I like it the best. DePaul's Table is located at 7 E. Lancaster Ave (corner of Station Rd) in Ardmore’s decor is dazzling. This Main Line restaurant has an elegant ambiance which I love. Even though I have had dinner at DePaul's Table - this was my first time attending their "Social Hour," which occurs every day between 4:30 and 6:30 at the 40-seat bar, or you can sit at one of the tables in the bar area. I was surprised at the wide selection of delectable appetizers priced from $9 to $18. Most of the items were $10 to $11. Very reasonable and top-notch.
Esquire Names Small Rt 40 Restaurant One of USA’s Best
If you blink, you may pass it. As a matter of fact, you may have passed it often and never really noticed it. (Like I have!) Esquire, a name that's been around in publishing since the 1930s has been targeting men with their stories of fashion, style, lifestyle and more.
Winter Foodies Should Check Out Glen Mills for Food and Scenery
This winter food day trip promises coziness and winter comfort foods in Glen Mills, a place where you’ll feel like you’re on a Hallmark Movie set, writes Maddy Switzer-Lammie for Philadelphia Magazine. The magazine listed The Inn at Grace Winery and the Arasapha Tree Farm as two winter...
Philly company delivers Christmas trees and picks them up after holidays
If you love the idea of a fresh Christmas tree, but don't love the effort it takes to get one home, a Philly-based company has you covered.
Lite 96.9 WFPG
Northfield NJ
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Lite 96.9 WFPG plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wfpg.com/
Comments / 0