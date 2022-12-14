Read full article on original website
First openly transgender woman set to be executed in the U.S. asks for mercy
COLUMBIA, Mo. — The first openly transgender woman set to be executed in the U.S. is asking Missouri’s governor for mercy, citing mental health issues. Lawyers for Amber McLaughlin, now 49, on Monday asked Republican Gov. Mike Parson to spare her. McLaughlin was convicted of killing 45-year-old Beverly...
LGBTQ+ activists spam the shit out of Texas far-right group that wants people to 'report' drag shows
Far-right group Defend Our Kids Texas asked people to post the name, email address and location of drag shows. It's unclear what the group plans to do with the info.
Student Suicidial After Being Suspended for Attacking White Student Who Repeatedly Called Her the N-Word
A 17-year-old Black student who attacked a White schoolmate for his continuous use of the N-word was sentenced to 45 days in an alternative school for students with severe disciplinary problems, according to an exclusive NBC News report. Autumn Roberson-Manahan, a straight-A student at a local Texas school, said that...
Black Woman Who Identified as Transgender Brutally Murdered
The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) has penned a letter after a 29-year-old transgender Black woman was violently killed in Kansas City, Missouri earlier this year. Kandii Redd, known affectionately as Dee Dee, was tragically attacked and murdered because of her gender identity. Known as Kamila Marie Swann, the woman has now become at least the 25th transgender or non-conforming gender person to die this year.
ABC News
Former 'detransitioner' fights anti-transgender movement she once backed
Ky Schevers is fighting back against the anti-trans movement she once took part in. Schevers was assigned the sex of female at birth and later chose to start gender-affirming care by taking testosterone to transition from female to male in her mid-20s. She stopped taking testosterone, though, in the years that followed while she continued to explore and question her gender, later falling into an online anti-trans group of "detransitioners" – people who once did but no longer identify as transgender.
Sam Bankman-Fried's Stanford law professor parents will be 'wiped out' financially by their son's legal bills - as they prepare for his extradition from the Bahamas after his arrest
The Stanford law professor parents of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried face the prospect of mounting legal bills following his arrest in the Bahamas on US federal charges. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried have remained by their 30-year-old son's side in the Bahamas since his crypto exchange collapsed in bankruptcy last month, but his arrest on Monday adds a new element of stress for the tight-knit family.
Nine million people were mistakenly told their student loans had been forgiven
Around nine million people received emails mistakenly telling them their student loans had been forgiven.The group of borrowers who received the emails from the Department of Education have now started to receive new messages clarifying the situation, according to CNN.The emails went out last month to people who had applied for student loan forgiveness under President Joe Biden’s debt relief programme.The White House’s programme is currently blocked by federal courts and, although the applications had been received, none have yet been approved or rejected.While the error was made in the subject line of the email, the body of it,...
Brown University bans caste discrimination throughout campus in a first for the Ivy League
The Ivy League university now explicitly prohibits discrimination on the basis of caste, joining a number of US colleges and universities in shoring up protections against an ill-understood, insidious form of oppression.
I used a phone camera to bring my racist attacker to justice. This is how we must fight back | Shabir Makim
Individuals can’t take on governments and the media, but with the will and the technology it is possible to expose acts of racism, says teacher Shabir Makim
Black men suing Montgomery Hyundai plant for racial discrimination: White manager was called ‘master’
Hyundai Motor Manufacturing of Alabama is the subject of another racial discrimination lawsuit - this time filed by five Black men who say they were denied promotions, punished with writeups and, in one instance, told to report to a white manager who was referred to as “master.”. The 34-page...
Gov. Gordon: Targeted Attacks on LGBTQ People and Anti-Semitism is Deeply Concerning and UnAmerican
Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon recently took to social media to express his opinions on the recent targeted attacks on LGBTQ+ individuals, as well as the growing anti-Semitism that has been espoused by celebrities and others. Governor Gordon wrote on his Facebook page that "Targeted attacks on LGBTQ people and the...
U.S. Rep. sued by own lawyers over $193K unpaid legal fees
The lawyers that represented U.S. Representative Madison Cawthorn during a legal challenge to his candidacy in the 2022 North Carolina Primary are now suing the congressman themselves.
US court rejects efforts to keep Title 42 border policy in place
An appeals court on Friday rejected efforts by conservative-leaning states to keep in place COVID-19 pandemic-related restrictions on immigrants seeking asylum, while thousands of migrants packed shelters on Mexico's border.
buzzfeednews.com
Drag Queens Are Fearing For Their Lives As Right-Wing Extremist Attacks Intensify
Something felt wrong from the moment Brian Hernandez took the stage. Gazing out into the Friday night crowd at the Starlighter, the San Antonio music venue where his drag troupe was about to perform, he couldn’t shake the uneasy feeling in the pit of his stomach. “I introduced the...
WSAV News 3
Five things to know about the end of Title 42
When a federal judge in November declared Title 42 illegal “with great reluctance,” he allowed the Biden administration to keep implementing the border management policy for five weeks. Those five weeks end on Wednesday, and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will no longer have the tool it used to expel 78,477 foreign nationals in […]
Madame Noire
Is It Possible To Address Intimate Partner Violence Without Police Involvement?
The resistance to talk about intimate partner violence (IPV) is one of the things that keeps it active and keeps us from looking for ways to address it. According to Coburn Place, a shelter and support group for survivors of IPV and their children, 40 percent of Black women have experienced IPV.
Texas bill would ban kids from social media
A North Texas state representative has filed a bill that would increase the minimum age to use social media apps like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter from 13 to 18. Jared Patterson (R-Frisco) filed the bill this week.
BBC
Street harassment to be banned in crackdown, government says
Sexual harassment on the street will be made a crime with jail sentences of up to two years, the government has said. Catcalling, following someone and blocking their path will be criminalised in England under plans backed by the Home Secretary. "Every woman should feel safe to walk our streets,"...
MedicalXpress
Why women sometimes stay with abusers: Insights from a Nigerian study
Domestic violence is a public health problem in most parts of the world. A 2021 United Nations report showed that one in three women aged 15-49 years in sub-Saharan Africa had experienced one form of violence or another by an intimate partner. The Nigerian government has set up policies and...
myscience.org
Racism and discrimination are fundamental drivers of health disparities worldwide
Racism, xenophobia, and discrimination are important influences on health globally, but have so far been overlooked by health researchers, policymakers, and practitioners, finds new UCL-led research. The four-paper series, published in The Lancet, examines how prejudice impacts the health of minoritised people across the globe and outlines the diverse pathways...
