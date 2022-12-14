BKL Poll: How much will Beasley addition help Bills offense?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cole Beasley’s back with the Bills. How much do you think this move is going to help the team’s offense?

Greatly?

Some?

Little to None?

You can vote in this week’s Buffalo Kickoff Live poll at this link, and make sure you catch Buffalo Kickoff Live this Saturday on WIVB at 11 a.m.

Buffalo Bills

West Palm Beach Bills Backer is “everyone’s favorite uncle”

Bills GM on Odell Beckham: ‘Going to move forward with the guys we got’

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter .