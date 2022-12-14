ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

BKL Poll: How much will Beasley addition help Bills offense?

By Evan Anstey
News 4 Buffalo
 2 days ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cole Beasley’s back with the Bills. How much do you think this move is going to help the team’s offense?

  • Greatly?
  • Some?
  • Little to None?

You can vote in this week’s Buffalo Kickoff Live poll at this link, and make sure you catch Buffalo Kickoff Live this Saturday on WIVB at 11 a.m.

  • West Palm Beach Bills Backer is “everyone’s favorite uncle”
  • Bills GM on Odell Beckham: ‘Going to move forward with the guys we got’

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015.

News 4 Buffalo

WR Cole Beasley returning to Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Former Bills WR Cole Beasley will be returning to the Bills, joining practice squad, per News 4’s Louie Del Rio. Beasley’s return comes just two weeks after the Bills signed former receiver John Brown to the practice squad and subsequently elevated him to the main roster after LB Von Miller […]
ORCHARD PARK, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader.

 https://wivb.com

