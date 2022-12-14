ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Engadget

Apple’s latest iPad drops to $399 at Amazon

Some 256GB models are also discounted. Save on Samsung for the holidays. All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
Digital Trends

This 15-inch laptop with Microsoft 365 is $139, because Cyber Monday

If you need to save money on a new everyday-use laptop, look no further than our current collection of Cyber Monday laptop deals. In fact, here’s a great example of one of them: this 15.6-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook laptop deal from Walmart. For just $139, you’ll get a great, basic all-purpose laptop and a yearlong subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal. Usually, you’d have to pay $169 for all this, but with this deal. you’ll save $30. If you want your new, budget-friendly laptop come outfitted with a larger screen and more storage space than other laptops at this price, then this is the deal to jump on. Go ahead and grab it at this discounted price while you can!
PC Magazine

Save When You Buy a Samsung Galaxy Tablet at Best Buy

Right now at Best Buy, you can save when purchasing a Samsung Galaxy tablet(Opens in a new window) for yourself or a loved one this holiday season. If you already own a Samsung product, then you’re familiar with their superb processing power, user-friendliness, long lasting battery life, and wide range of available apps. These tablets exemplify those characteristics, plus they’re incredibly versatile, allowing you to get a lot done whether it’s work, play, or a bit of both.
moneytalksnews.com

Don’t Click on Emails With These Subject Lines

A scammer’s best friend is a sense of urgency. If they can get you to do something before rousing suspicion, whether you eventually uncover the scam doesn’t really matter — it’s already too late to stop it. The danger can be in something as simple as...
pocketnow.com

Apple’s 2022 iPad Air is now available for just $500

Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Amazon’s latest deals will help you score great savings on the newest iteration of Apple’s iPad Air, as it is now available for $500 after receiving a 17 percent discount on its 64GB storage model. This fantastic iPad is one of the most potent options on the market, and its recent $99 discount makes it one of the most attractive options for those interested in picking up a new tablet.
Apple Insider

How to use macOS startup keyboard commands to boot or recover

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — If your Mac is having problems, macOS has multiple keyboard combinations that you can hold to recover your system, start in safe mode, run diagnostics, and more. Here's how to use them. Apple's macOS...
Engadget

Apple's iPad Air drops to $500, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. We're in the...
ZDNet

Free iPad, Apple Watch, and Beats if you upgrade to a 5G iPhone

The clock is ticking on what might be the best holiday deal yet: You can get an iPad, an Apple Watch SE, and Beats Fit Pro earbuds for free when you upgrade to a 5G iPhone (the iPhone SE, iPhone 12, and up) and sign up for a Verizon 5G phone plan.
ZDNet

20 iPad deals happening right now: Save $400 on an iPad Pro

The holiday shopping season has finally arrived, and with it, discounts galore. During this time, you can find sales on all things tech, including from big-name brands like Microsoft, Samsung, and Apple. While Apple rarely has discounts on its devices, you can find deals on different iPad generations, the iPad...
Apple Insider

20-inch foldable MacBook rumored to launch as soon as 2026

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Rumors from the supply chain suggest that Apple will roll out OLED not just to the iPad, but also to a foldingMacBook Pro as soon as 2026. Rumors surrounding a folding Apple product have...
Apple Insider

Apple could lose all App Store revenue in EU and only take 1% hit

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Side-loading and alternative app stores won't affect Apple's bottom line by much, and in fact, could improve its stock thanks to regulatory backoff — at least according to Morgan Stanley. Apple is allegedly...
disruptmagazine.com

MacBook Pro M1 Vs MacBook Air M1

Choosing between the Apple MacBook Air or the Apple MacBook Pro is difficult since both are excellent laptops that are superior to ever because of Apple silicon. It can be difficult to compare the different devices but essential since you need to know the capabilities of each to determine which is best for you.
Apple Insider

Satechi Duo Wireless Charger review: Clever & superfluous multi-device battery

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Satechi's Duo Wireless Charger Power Stand is both a perfect multi-purpose travel gadget and an overpriced power bank, all-in-one. Satechi is a reliable accessory maker creating functional gadgets, but this Duo Wireless Chargermight be...

