Signs of heart failure
Mayo Clinic experts say the main cause of heart failure is coronary artery disease, which can be caused by poorly controlled hypertension or diabetes. But people with sleep apnea, or those taking certain cancer medications may also be at higher risk. And in rare cases, viral infections can cause damage to the heart muscle.
How to Treat Aortic Valve Stenosis Without Surgery
You might be able to avoid surgery to repair the valve in your heart that releases blood from the left ventricle into the aorta. Instead of the typical aortic valve replacement surgery, a nonsurgical procedure using catheters and small incisions could be an option. When the aortic valve in your...
The Factors That Put You At Risk For A Blood Clot In Your Arm
Blood clots in the arm can be dangerous. Here are the signs and symptoms to look out for, and how you can help prevent blood clots from developing.
Heart Attack On a Chip
Researchers at the University of Southern California Alfred E. Mann Department of Biomedical Engineering have developed a “heart attack on a chip,” a device that could one day serve as a testbed to develop new heart drugs and even personalized medicines. “Our device replicates some key features of...
Government data: 5.7% of ER visits misdiagnosed
The Biden administration released figures this week that show how many emergency room visits result in an incorrect diagnosis. According to the data, nearly 7.4 million of the 130 million annual emergency room visits result in a misdiagnosis. Of those, 2.6 million patients suffer an adverse event due to misdiagnosis.
