Related
What’s going on with Tri-Cities mail delivery? Here’s why customers are frustrated
People are saying they are not receiving mail for days in a row.
2 Tri-Cities businesses fail their food safety inspections
Benton Franklin Health District inspectors awarded 21 perfect scores.
Tri-City Herald death notices Dec. 14, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Tri-Cities’ tourism future sparkles with optimism, new leadership
2022 is the year that the Tri-Cities bounced back brighter, bigger and bolder for tourism-related businesses and renewed visitor spending in the Tri-Cities. Visit Tri-Cities kicked off the year by producing a strategic plan for the Tri-Cities Rivershore Enhancement Council, setting priorities and affirming overarching goals for the council to focus on. At the same time the organization launched a digital Meeting Planner’s Guide to assist professionals researching their host locations after taking a two-year hiatus from booking large groups and gatherings.
Is Kennewick’s Popular Just Joel’s Diner Shutting Down for Good?
Is Just Joel's Closing For Good In The Tri-Cities?. A popular diner in Kennewick Washington might be shutting its doors forever. Popular Just Joel's Dinner In Kennewick Announces Closure. Joel Watson, owner of Just Joel's on Kennewick Ave posted on the Just Joel's Facebook page that the beloved breakfast and...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
BPA seeks common ground as power demand soars
For more than 80 years, the Bonneville Power Administration has supported local economies and regional growth by providing affordable, clean energy to consumer-owned utilities such as Benton Public Utility District, Benton Rural Electric Association, the city of Richland, Franklin PUD and Columbia REA. Today, BPA is taking steps to meet...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Tri-Cities Tackle reels in customers at new Richland store
It took Faith Akopov three attempts at starting her own business before she found the key ingredient to success: passion. She discovered it in a business called Tri-Cities Tackle, located at 660 George Washington Way, Suite M, in Richland. It’s inside the Nutrex Building next door to the Richland Dugout.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Building Permits – December 2022
AWT LLC, 53511 N. Sunset Road, Benton City, $6,000 for heat pump. Contractor: Delta Heating & Cooling. Prosser School District, 102101 W. Foisy Road, Prosser, $28,000 for fire alarm system. Contractor: Moon Security Services Inc. Michael Detrick, 106904 E. Detrick PR SE, Kennewick, $93,000 for fire alarm system. Contractor: Blue...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Tri-Cities bids farewell to notable business, civic leaders in 2022
The Tri-Cities said good-bye to leaders who helped create the community we know and love this past year and in late 2021, including Dennis Poland, the builder and one time Kennewick Man of the Year; Robert L. “Bob” Ferguson, the U.S. Department of Energy’s first deputy assistant secretary of nuclear programs as well as the former head of Energy Northwest; and Mike Lawrence, the influential Hanford manager who drew back the curtain and set the stage for the massive site cleanup.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Crypto mining isn’t the only challenge to power dilemma
Energy faces a new frontier. Demands on data storage and energy to fuel computing power are exponentially ramping up as technology evolves and digital industries follow. The utilities that manage local power grids work around the clock to keep ahead of the curve and meet demand as the Tri-Cities and its surrounding communities grow at a breakneck pace.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Richland startup aims to fuel hydrogen-powered ecosystem
Most people drive gasoline-powered vehicles. Others have moved over to electric vehicles. But imagine a third option – driving a hydrogen-powered car or truck at a lower cost per mile. That possibility is coming sooner than you think, thanks to a local startup company called STARS Technology Corporation. The...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Our future is bright if we unite behind energy
The Tri-Cities is uniquely blessed when it comes to energy, and that makes it uniquely well positioned to become the regional, if not national, capital of clean energy development. It will take the community working together to knit its many assets into a new engine to fuel our economy, from...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Clean energy policies hamper industrial development
When it comes to heavy industry and manufacturing, low-cost electricity and the power sector are foundational to producing competitively priced goods and products. The Tri-City area is increasingly on the radar of companies looking for communities to bring new industries and jobs, the kind of jobs that include good wages and benefits and that offer stable, multi-generational employment opportunities.
FOX 11 and 41
Toppenish Family Maternity Center to close doors in 2023
TOPPENISH, Wash. – The Astria Toppenish Hospital will be closing the Family Maternal Center due to financial strains. The center will officially close their doors for the final time on January 14 at midnight. Astria Health attributes labor shortages and rising costs to the center’s closure. In a...
FOX 11 and 41
New cafe in Kennewick offers recovering adults a sober social space
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A new social forum for adults in recovery is opening in the Tri-Cities; The Grind Recovery Cafe offers a sober social space for people working to get clean. The cafe hopes to fulfill recovering individuals’ need for social interaction with like-minded people, creating an easy path to a rebuilt social network, while also easily connecting them to other resources.
nwpb.org
How Jim Crow policies shaped the Tri-Cities
EDITOR’S NOTE: This is Part 1 of a two-part series connecting historical segregation policies to how minority groups struggle to get political representation today. Segregation, red-lining, and sundown town policies in the 1940s through the 1960s shaped the Tri-Cities: Pasco, Kennewick and Richland, Washington, according to a recent book by two history professors at Washington State University Tri-Cities.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Camp Hanford built memories while protecting plutonium production
Seventy years ago, the soldiers of Camp Hanford built a giant Santa Claus and placed him, his sleigh and his reindeer on the main building of the post. It was a cheerful addition to Camp Hanford in Richland, which served as headquarters for the Army’s 5th Anti-Aircraft Group, which was charged with protecting the 586-square-mile Hanford complex and its plutonium production reactors.
historylink.org
Bookwalter, Jerrold "Jerry" (b. 1940)
Jerry Bookwalter (b. 1940) is a pioneer wine grower and winery owner who helped bring the Washington wine industry to prominence. He arrived from California in 1976 to manage Sagemoor Farms, which had the largest wine vineyard holdings in the state, including the Bacchus and Dionysus plots. In 1982, he left to open his own winery, Bookwalter Winery in Pasco, while continuing to be a vineyard manager, consultant, and grape broker. The winery moved to a new site in Richland in 1993. In 1997, his son John Bookwalter took over marketing duties and changed the winery’s name to J. Bookwalter. Jerry retired in 2008 and turned over the ownership to John Bookwalter. The winery site now includes a full-service restaurant named Fiction.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Kennewick ad agency changes ownership
The ownership of a longtime advertising agency has changed hands. PS Media Inc.’s new owner and president is Tony Moser, who’s been with the business for almost eight years. Moser bought the Kennewick-based business, established in 1999, from Mark Showalter and Dave Praino. The deal was finalized Oct....
nbcrightnow.com
Delays for regional schools on December 15
Benton Franklin Head Start: Sunset Ridge full day classes on Two-hour delay. Martin Luther King Center no a.m. classes. Kingspoint Christian School: Two-hour delay. North Franklin School District: Two-hour delay. Pasco School District: Two-hour delay. No a.m. preschool. No a.m. Tri-Tech. No zero-hour classes.
