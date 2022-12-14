Read full article on original website
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 8:18 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, 100 block of EMS C31 Lane, Warsaw. Fraud occurred. 2:35 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, 100 block of EMS W29b Lane, North Webster. A boat battery, tools and a kayak were stolen from a shed. Value of $850.
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Warsaw Health System LLC d/b/a Kosciusko Community Hospital v. General Audit Corporation v. Gene Boes, $3,037.78. Todd Holmes, $2,744.86. Dennis Jones, $264.72. Robert Lonjin, $253.73. Keegan Quintero, $2,131.35. Robert Sherman, $273.60. Joshua Stone, $525.
Participants Enjoy ‘Christmas With A Cop’
WARSAW — Andrew Pearson had no qualms about piping up in the middle of an interview with Kosciusko County Sheriff-Elect Jim Smith regarding his opinion of the Kosciusko County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 149’s “Christmas With a Cop.”. “It’s funner for me,” he said of the...
Public Invited To One Warsaw Senior Event Thursday
WARSAW — Seniors are sometimes forgotten around the Christmas season, and a Warsaw organization wants to make sure that doesn’t happen. One Warsaw, which works to promote diversity in the area, is having a special senior event on Thursday, Dec. 15, at Kosciusko Senior Services, 800 N. Park Ave., Warsaw.
Zimmer Biomet Employees Donate To BYC
WARSAW — Baker Youth Club helps Zimmer Biomet by providing various programs for workers’ kids. ZB employees expressed their thanks to BYC on Thursday, Dec. 15, by dropping off seven boxes of needed supplies to the nonprofit at 1401 E. Smith St., Warsaw. For the third year in...
Shane Christopher Evans — PENDING
Shane Christopher Evans, 51, North Webster, died Dec. 16, 2022, after a vehicle accident in Elkhart County. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services at the Owen Chapel in North Webster.
Lillian Dunbar Wins VFW Writing Contest
WARSAW — Edgewood Middle School teacher Abbi Richcreek announced that her eighth-grade student Lillian Dunbar won a $500 award contest held by the Veterans of Foreign Wars local Post 1126. This is the fourth year Richcreek’s students entered the writing contest. Last year’s winner was Gwen Bowman. 2020’s winner...
Four Warsaw Schools Will Move To E-Learning Thursday, Friday
WARSAW — Warsaw Community Schools, working with guidance from the health department due to large numbers of reported illnesses and absences, will be closing four of its schools for two days. Leesburg Elementary School, Jefferson Elementary School, Lakeview Middle School, and Warsaw Community High School will be on a...
Judge Robert Kirsch — UPDATED
Judge Robert Edward Kirsch, 69, Fort Wayne, formerly of Ligonier, died Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. He was born Jan. 11, 1953. On Aug. 24, 1974, he married Carol Vawrinek. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Carol Kirsch, Fort Wayne; their sons, Brian (Emily Schroeder) and Scott (Rebekah), both of Fort Wayne and David (Elizabeth), Greencastle; eight grandchildren; and a sister, Carol L. Kirsch, Fort Wayne.
Goshen Hospital Recognized For Meeting Highest Standards Of Heart Attack Care
GOSHEN — Goshen Hospital has been recognized by the American College of Cardiology for its expertise in treating patients experiencing chest pain, which can be an early sign and symptom of a heart attack. The hospital was awarded Chest Pain Center accreditation based on the speed and quality of...
Sue Jefferies — PENDING
Sue Jefferies, 82, Winona Lake, died Monday, Dec.12, 2022, at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital, Warsaw.. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 6:44 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, South CR 100W, south of SR 14, Silver Lake. Driver: Christopher J. Dotson, 57, North 300W, Silver Lake. Hit deer. Damage up to $5,000. 9:42 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, North CR 675E, south...
Kosciusko Home Care and Hospice To Have Blue Christmas Service
WARSAW — Kosciusko Home Care and Hospice wants people to know that it’s OK not to feel happy during the Christmas season due to loss. That’s why it is having a Blue Christmas Service again. The event will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at St. Anne’s Episcopal Church, 424 W. Market St., Warsaw.
Karen Hill — PENDING
Karen Hill, 72, Warsaw, died Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at Mason Health Care and Rehab, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Breakfast With Santa Dec. 17 In North Webster
NORTH WEBSTER — The annual Breakfast with Santa event will be from 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, in the North Webster Community Center. Pancakes and sausage will be served by the Lakeland Kiwanis Club. Culver Family Wellness Center will host Santa and self-guided tours of the center’s new wing....
Presby Preschool Donates To Community Closet
WARSAW — It’s never too young to start giving, and Warsaw Evangelical Presbyterian Church Presby Preschool students proved that Wednesday, Dec. 14. Kids delivered hygiene and cleaning items they and parents had collected to First United Methodist Church of Warsaw’s Community Closet, taking the short walk across Market Street to do so. Another donation is to occur Thursday, Dec. 15, meaning all 181 Presby students ages 3-5, plus more than 20 staff members, will have participated.
Joshua A. West
Joshua A. West, 35, Kokomo, died Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. He was born Nov. 16, 1987. He is survived by his daughter, Jayla Garcia-West, Monon; father, Darrell (Bonita) Holbrook, Medaryville; sister Eleshia (Markus) Wein, Monticello; maternal grandmother, Glenna West, Winamac; and stepgrandmother, Robin Rowe, Medaryville. Arrangements have been entrusted to...
Maple Leaf Farms Crowned With Coolest Thing Made In Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — At the first Best IN Manufacturing luncheon today, Wednesday, Dec. 14, the Indiana Chamber of Commerce celebrated that thriving industry by honoring the makers who have risen to the top in the Coolest Thing Made in Indiana competition and Indiana’s Best Places to Work in Manufacturing program.
Upcoming Area Christmas Events Include Santa, Music And More
WARSAW — People may still enjoy seeing Santa, hearing special music and more at various upcoming area Christmas events. Here’s an updated list of area holiday activities:. The Akron Chamber of Commerce has a Christmas event from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at the Akron Community Center. There will be refreshments, kids’ games and a reindeer petting zoo. Santa will be present for visits.
Harry J. Adams — UPDATED
Harry Jay Adams, 95, Argos, died at 11 a.m. Dec. 15, 2022, in the Catherine Kasper Home, Donaldson. He was born May 23, 1927. On Aug. 17, 1947, he married Ruth Eileen Jones; she preceded him in death. Harry was a farmer and worked for DESCO Chemical in Nappanee, Indiana...
