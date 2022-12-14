WARSAW — It’s never too young to start giving, and Warsaw Evangelical Presbyterian Church Presby Preschool students proved that Wednesday, Dec. 14. Kids delivered hygiene and cleaning items they and parents had collected to First United Methodist Church of Warsaw’s Community Closet, taking the short walk across Market Street to do so. Another donation is to occur Thursday, Dec. 15, meaning all 181 Presby students ages 3-5, plus more than 20 staff members, will have participated.

WARSAW, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO