ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 2

Related
WDBJ7.com

Flu cases ramp up in Virginia hometowns

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Across the country, 21 kids have died from the flu this season, and one of those was in a hometown area health region. “Every year flu tends to ramp up. But this year it’s really been a big jump, a lot higher than years past has been,” said Carilion Clinic Interim Chair of Pediatrics Dr. Christopher Pierce.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

VDH announces return of free at-home COVID-19 kits

ROANOKE, Va. – Free COVID-19 test kits are now being offered by the Virginia Department of Health. There is a limit of four antigen tests per household, according to their Facebook post. The orders are shipped through USPS for free beginning the week of Dec. 19, the postal service’s...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Gov. Youngkin requests investigation into Austin Edwards’ hire

Gov. Glenn Youngkin asked the inspector general of Virginia to investigate the hiring of Austin Edwards by Virginia State Police, according to WCYB. We previously reported that Edwards, the suspect in a triple homicide in Southern California, died in a shootout with police. Authorities say he had driven across the country to meet a teenage girl he “catfished” before killing three members of her family.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Virginia ‘Jinks’ Holton, wife of former Virginia Gov. Linwood Holton Jr., dies at 97

IRVINGTON, Va. – The wife of former Virginia Governor Linwood Holton, Virginia ‘Jinks’ Holton, has died at 97 years old, according to her family. Virginia’s death comes after the death of her husband of 67 years, who passed away in October 2021. She passed away peacefully on Friday morning surrounded by family in her home at Rappahannock Westminster-Canterbury in Irvington, Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Leading supplier of flooring, countertops, wall tile, hardscaping setting up HQ in Virginia

M S International will invest $61.6 million to establish its East Coast distribution facility in the City of Suffolk, a project that will create 80 new jobs in Virginia. Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Orange, Calif., MSI maintains over 40 state-of-the-art showrooms and distribution centers across the U.S. and Canada, with domestic manufacturing facilities for Q™ Premium Natural Quartz in Latta, S.C., and Premium LVT in Cartersville, Ga.
SUFFOLK, VA
630 WMAL

Deal Could Make Disabled Students’ Classmates Wear Masks

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Disabled students can request that their peers be required to wear masks in class in 12 Virginia schools under the terms of a settlement reached Monday. Parents at those 12 schools filed a lawsuit in February to challenge an executive order from Gov. Glenn...
VIRGINIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

State adds 11 historic sites to the Virginia Landmarks Register

Eleven historic places were listed on the Virginia Landmarks Register on December 8, 2022, including four historic districts in the central, eastern and southwestern regions of Virginia, two historic schools in northern and eastern Virginia that served the African American community before the end of segregation, and a 19th century cemetery located in northern Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy