WSLS
Virginia sees 2,202 new coronavirus cases Friday, 12,379 new cases in the last week
As of Friday, Virginia is reporting 2,175,749 cases of the coronavirus across the Commonwealth since March 2020. In the last seven days, Virginia has averaged 1,768 newly reported cases a day. In the prior seven-day period, Virginia averaged 1,450 newly reported cases a day. The past week’s average daily newly...
WSLS
Virginia sees 2,133 new coronavirus cases Thursday, 12,054 new cases in the last week
As of Thursday, Virginia is reporting 2,173,547 cases of the coronavirus across the Commonwealth since March 2020. In the last seven days, Virginia has averaged 1,722 newly reported cases a day. In the prior seven-day period, Virginia averaged 1,454 newly reported cases a day. The past week’s average daily newly...
CDC recommends masking as COVID-19 cases rise ahead of the holidays
The CDC is now recommending people wear a mask as COVID cases rise. There have been more than 14,000 COVID cases reported in Hampton Roads in the last three months.
Hospital ERs strained as healthcare workers battle tripledemic
It’s the most wonderful time of the year, but also the busiest in the emergency room. As healthcare workers are battling the trifecta of respiratory illnesses, it’s resulting in an influx of patients.
WDBJ7.com
Flu cases ramp up in Virginia hometowns
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Across the country, 21 kids have died from the flu this season, and one of those was in a hometown area health region. “Every year flu tends to ramp up. But this year it’s really been a big jump, a lot higher than years past has been,” said Carilion Clinic Interim Chair of Pediatrics Dr. Christopher Pierce.
WSLS
VDH announces return of free at-home COVID-19 kits
ROANOKE, Va. – Free COVID-19 test kits are now being offered by the Virginia Department of Health. There is a limit of four antigen tests per household, according to their Facebook post. The orders are shipped through USPS for free beginning the week of Dec. 19, the postal service’s...
Inspector General launches investigation into Virginia State Police
The Virginia Office of the State Inspector General (OSIG) has launched an investigation into a recent Virginia State Police matter, an OSIG spokesperson confirmed.
WSLS
Gov. Youngkin requests investigation into Austin Edwards’ hire
Gov. Glenn Youngkin asked the inspector general of Virginia to investigate the hiring of Austin Edwards by Virginia State Police, according to WCYB. We previously reported that Edwards, the suspect in a triple homicide in Southern California, died in a shootout with police. Authorities say he had driven across the country to meet a teenage girl he “catfished” before killing three members of her family.
WSLS
Virginia ‘Jinks’ Holton, wife of former Virginia Gov. Linwood Holton Jr., dies at 97
IRVINGTON, Va. – The wife of former Virginia Governor Linwood Holton, Virginia ‘Jinks’ Holton, has died at 97 years old, according to her family. Virginia’s death comes after the death of her husband of 67 years, who passed away in October 2021. She passed away peacefully on Friday morning surrounded by family in her home at Rappahannock Westminster-Canterbury in Irvington, Virginia.
Disability Rights Lawsuit Settlement Carves Out Narrow Exception To Virginia School Masking Rules
The settlement only applies to schools where the plaintiff students attend school. A challenge brought by a group of families of students with disabilities to Virginia’s law preventing schools from instituting mask requirements has been settled. The settlement, between the commonwealth and a group of civil rights advocacy organizations...
Winter storm knocks out power to thousands in West Virginia, Maryland, Virginia
UPDATE, Dec. 15, 9:13 p.m. — There were 13,191 customers with no power in West Virginia. 1,818 in Maryland were still without energy. UPDATE, Dec. 15, 6:07 p.m. — There were 16,892 customers who were without power in West Virginia. In Maryland, 2,055 customers were without electricity. UPDATE, Dec. 15, 4:46 p.m. — The outages […]
Youngkin: Loudoun County dad arrested while objecting to alleged assault deserves 'universal apology'
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican and former businessman from Falls Church, sounded off on 'The Story' following Scott Ziegler's indictment.
Free mental health services to launch in Richmond, across Virginia in January
A newly launched Telehealth program is now offering free mental health services across Virginia, including in Richmond starting next month.
Certain Virginia schools to require students to mask up in classes with students with disabilities
Disabled students at certain public central Virginia schools can now request that their fellow students mask up in the classroom after a lawsuit settlement was reached on Monday.
Gov. Justice announces West Virginia to become first state in the country to digitize vehicle titles
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today, Gov. Jim Justice announced that in the first quarter of 2023, West Virginia will become the first state in the country to digitize vehicle titles and the process to acquire vehicle registrations. West Virginia’s current services will be expanded to facilitate a fully digital...
Augusta Free Press
Leading supplier of flooring, countertops, wall tile, hardscaping setting up HQ in Virginia
M S International will invest $61.6 million to establish its East Coast distribution facility in the City of Suffolk, a project that will create 80 new jobs in Virginia. Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Orange, Calif., MSI maintains over 40 state-of-the-art showrooms and distribution centers across the U.S. and Canada, with domestic manufacturing facilities for Q™ Premium Natural Quartz in Latta, S.C., and Premium LVT in Cartersville, Ga.
Youngkin announces 3 year plan to transform Virginia's behavioral health system
Governor Glenn Youngkin announced his three-year plan Wednesday to transform Virginia’s behavioral health system.
630 WMAL
Deal Could Make Disabled Students’ Classmates Wear Masks
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Disabled students can request that their peers be required to wear masks in class in 12 Virginia schools under the terms of a settlement reached Monday. Parents at those 12 schools filed a lawsuit in February to challenge an executive order from Gov. Glenn...
royalexaminer.com
State adds 11 historic sites to the Virginia Landmarks Register
Eleven historic places were listed on the Virginia Landmarks Register on December 8, 2022, including four historic districts in the central, eastern and southwestern regions of Virginia, two historic schools in northern and eastern Virginia that served the African American community before the end of segregation, and a 19th century cemetery located in northern Virginia.
Illegal fish stocking at Virginia reservoir raises concerns about impact on native species
CHURCH ROAD, Va. (WFXR) — There is an invader in an impoundment on the Appomattox River; an invader that could threaten the genetic integrity of the Virginia’s Chesapeake Bay striped bass. That invader is the hybrid striped bass, a cross between a white bass and a striped bass. That hybrid species has been found in […]
