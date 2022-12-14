Read full article on original website
New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner, Gayle Benson's season of givingTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Dollar stores profiting billions, fined millions on employee safety violations, workers protest for better pay & safetyAmarie M.
Climate Change Could Force People To Leave New OrleansMatt LillywhiteNew Orleans, LA
2016 Case Of A Woman Found Dead In Her BathtubStill Unsolved
New Orleans man murders UBER driver, posts video to Facebook—‘I didn’t choose her, UBER picked her’The Modern TimesNew Orleans, LA
NOLA.com
New Orleans restaurants that closed in 2022, from big names to local classics
Any year will invariably bring a tally of restaurants that closed. This year's list of lost New Orleans restaurants feels especially harsh however. The reasons why restaurants shutter are as varied as the people behind our local, independent restaurants, because these businesses are run by individuals or families or small groups that come together with an idea. They are just as susceptible to everything that can happen to individuals and families and friends.
NOLA.com
Mexican restaurant Mucho Mas nears opening on Oak Street despite delays, changes
Oak Street got a new Mexican restaurant when Juan's Flying Burrito opened its latest location here. It's poised to soon get a second, much different Mexican restaurant when Mucho Mas opens just across the street at 8201 Oak St. This new restaurant from chef Julio Machado has been in the...
NOLA.com
Fharmacy, tiny restaurant with one of New Orleans’ best burgers, has closed
Fharmacy always seemed an unlikely find as a restaurant in a narrow shotgun house with empty lots on either side on the last block of Banks Street in Mid-City. Over the course of six years, however, it built a loyal following as a cross between a deli and a tavern, with a menu that answered many specific cravings and furnished one of the city’s finest burgers.
NOLA.com
Looking for plans this weekend? Things to do around New Orleans Dec. 16-18
Feel it in the air: the excitement for the holiday season is practically electric. There are several celebrations this weekend and more on the way. It's a feast for the eyes when LUNA FÊTE lights up the night along the pedestrian path at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. "Wild Creation" is the theme for the Arts New Orleans free event that celebrates light, art and technology, with a view to the Crescent City's costume fascination and fashion. The glow gets going from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. through Sunday, with projections on the hour. Look to the light here.
NOLA.com
New Sweet and Boozy has fun ice cream for kids and booze flavors for adults
Kids with sweet tooths and adults who prefer their desserts a little boozy can all have their way at Freret Street's newest ice-cream shop. Sweet and Boozy caters to the entire family with its unique, dual flavor menu and over-the-top presentations. On one end, there are classics like cookie dough,...
NOLA.com
Ian McNulty: Change is the constant as news from Mid-City Pizza, Juan's shows
For as much longevity as the New Orleans restaurant scene displays, pieces are always in motion. Here are a few updates from well-known neighborhood spots that give the latest evidence. Last slice at original Mid-City Pizza. The broad, thin-crusted pies from Mid-City Pizza emulate the classic New York style. The...
NOLA.com
Stately home on State Street offers eye-catching details and a homey vibe for $2.225M
The stately exterior of 1518 State St. gives clues to the quiet elegance to be found inside this $2.225 million Uptown residence. Simple yet eye-catching details hide in plain sight on this two-story dwelling, from the graceful arch over the glass front doors to the oval multipaned window tucked onto the second floor above the wraparound porch that shades floor-to-ceiling windows.
NOLA.com
Million-dollar living on tap in Old Metairie, Madisonville and Uptown
The New Orleans-area real estate portfolio is a dazzling mix of dwellings of all types, drawing on the city's rich heritage of influences, from the Old World styles of France, Spain and England, to New World styles of the Caribbean, Creole and contemporary architecture and design. For an investment of...
NOLA.com
French Market Corp. looks to redevelop Elysian Fields parking lots into garage, housing, retail
The French Market Corporation is looking to turn two surface parking lots at Elysian Fields Avenue and Decatur Street into a mixed-use, multi-level development that could house a parking garage with ground-floor retail tenants, a music venue, affordable housing units and community resources. The public agency will solicit proposals in...
WDSU
Bayou Christmas returns in Slidell
SLIDELL, La. — An annual holiday tradition returns withSlidell's Bayou Christmas this weekend. "When the families come out here, and they can see their children enjoying themselves, that's what Christmas is about," Slidell resident Tommy Benasco said. The family-friendly, interactive winter wonderland has it all, from pictures with Santa...
NOLA.com
Miss Black Louisiana to reign over special storytime at New Orleans East library
A special guest will lead a special holiday storytime at East New Orleans Regional Library on Dec. 22. Courtney Mpagi, the winner of the 2022 Miss Black Louisiana Pageant, will reign over festivities including stories, songs, treats and a surprise meet-and-greet from two of the North Pole’s most famous residents.
NOLA.com
St. Tammany property transfers, Nov. 22-28, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
ABITA OAKS BLVD. 103: $292,000, Mark & Kasey LLC to Gavin Patrick Main and Katherine Meredith Langley. HILLCREST COUNTRY CLUB ESTATES, LOT 1A, SQUARE 20: donation, no value stated, Jacques T. Burnette Jr. and Sandi Bergeron Burnette to Jaise Burnette. HILLCREST COUNTRY CLUB SUBDIVISION, LOT 33, SQUARE 3: $9,500, Southern...
houmatimes.com
Bayou Cane responds to fire on South French Quarter Drive in Houma
At approximately 4:40 pm, B shift crews with Bayou Cane Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 300 block of South French Quarter Dr. First arriving crews found smoke coming from the roof of a duplex. Crews made entry and found the fire in the attic of one dwelling while simultaneously opening the roof to remove smoke and heat. No one was home in the dwelling on fire. The attached dwelling was safely evacuated prior to Bayou Cane’s arrival. The fire was quickly extinguished and confined to the attic.
NOLA.com
Chick-fil-A is growing in New Orleans: Try these 10 local fried chicken sandwiches instead
News that Chick-fil-A is expanding in New Orleans provoked a strong response, including from those who crave its fried chicken sandwiches (and they are many), those who hold the Atlanta-based chain in disdain, or those simply mystified by why people queue in their cars for lengthy drive-thru lines for this.
NOLA.com
East Jefferson property transfers for Dec. 2-7, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
Below is a compilation of properties sold in East Jefferson Parish from Dec. 2-7, 2022. Data is compiled from public records. Carolyn Drive 301: Ida B. LeBlanc to E3 Investments 6. LLC, $220,000. Hickory Ave. 1428: Stephen R. Pitard and Marie C. P. Pitard to 1428 Hic Ave. LLC, $475,000.
NOLA.com
The curtains went up in 1792 on New Orleans' first theater, on a site next to Preservation Hall
As a city of spectacle, New Orleans has long loved the theater in all its forms, with such revered names as Bernhardt, Barrymore and Booth having at one time or another graced the city’s many historic stages. That includes the old French Opera House, the loss of which many...
Pair of shootings in New Orleans keep police busy
A woman was shot in the arm sometime after 1am near St. Andrew and Freret Streets. The female victim was taken by a private car to a local hospital for treatment.
yovenice.com
Willie Mae’s Officials Opens in Venice
Legendary New Orleans fried chicken restaurant now open for in-person dining. Willie Mae’s Venice has officially opened as of December 9. The New Orleans-based restaurant’s newest location is at 324 Lincoln Blvd. The granddaughter of Willie Mae, Kerry Seaton Stewart said, “The opening of Willie Mae’s Venice has been great! We are so happy to be serving our guests in our full-service dining room. We look forward the what the future brings.”
NOLA.com
Eerie 'Twelve Years a Slave' sculpture is a metaverse masterpiece
One of the most powerful pieces of art in all of New Orleans is invisible. But with a smartphone rigged with the proper app, it becomes an eerie, unforgettable experience, like standing on a public street, in broad daylight, and seeing a ghost. Only it’s not just one ghost, it’s...
NOLA.com
In Algiers, tornado injured five, destroyed church and damaged many other buildings
The tornado that tore through Gretna on Wednesday before jumping the Mississsippi River and slamming Arabi also landed a blow in Algiers, where it injured five people and damaged dozens of structures, New Orleans officials said Thursday. While official data was still being gathered, the tornado's path appeared to follow...
