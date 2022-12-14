ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

New Orleans restaurants that closed in 2022, from big names to local classics

Any year will invariably bring a tally of restaurants that closed. This year's list of lost New Orleans restaurants feels especially harsh however. The reasons why restaurants shutter are as varied as the people behind our local, independent restaurants, because these businesses are run by individuals or families or small groups that come together with an idea. They are just as susceptible to everything that can happen to individuals and families and friends.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Fharmacy, tiny restaurant with one of New Orleans’ best burgers, has closed

Fharmacy always seemed an unlikely find as a restaurant in a narrow shotgun house with empty lots on either side on the last block of Banks Street in Mid-City. Over the course of six years, however, it built a loyal following as a cross between a deli and a tavern, with a menu that answered many specific cravings and furnished one of the city’s finest burgers.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Looking for plans this weekend? Things to do around New Orleans Dec. 16-18

Feel it in the air: the excitement for the holiday season is practically electric. There are several celebrations this weekend and more on the way. It's a feast for the eyes when LUNA FÊTE lights up the night along the pedestrian path at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. "Wild Creation" is the theme for the Arts New Orleans free event that celebrates light, art and technology, with a view to the Crescent City's costume fascination and fashion. The glow gets going from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. through Sunday, with projections on the hour. Look to the light here.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Stately home on State Street offers eye-catching details and a homey vibe for $2.225M

The stately exterior of 1518 State St. gives clues to the quiet elegance to be found inside this $2.225 million Uptown residence. Simple yet eye-catching details hide in plain sight on this two-story dwelling, from the graceful arch over the glass front doors to the oval multipaned window tucked onto the second floor above the wraparound porch that shades floor-to-ceiling windows.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Bayou Christmas returns in Slidell

SLIDELL, La. — An annual holiday tradition returns withSlidell's Bayou Christmas this weekend. "When the families come out here, and they can see their children enjoying themselves, that's what Christmas is about," Slidell resident Tommy Benasco said. The family-friendly, interactive winter wonderland has it all, from pictures with Santa...
SLIDELL, LA
houmatimes.com

Bayou Cane responds to fire on South French Quarter Drive in Houma

At approximately 4:40 pm, B shift crews with Bayou Cane Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 300 block of South French Quarter Dr. First arriving crews found smoke coming from the roof of a duplex. Crews made entry and found the fire in the attic of one dwelling while simultaneously opening the roof to remove smoke and heat. No one was home in the dwelling on fire. The attached dwelling was safely evacuated prior to Bayou Cane’s arrival. The fire was quickly extinguished and confined to the attic.
HOUMA, LA
yovenice.com

Willie Mae’s Officials Opens in Venice

Legendary New Orleans fried chicken restaurant now open for in-person dining. Willie Mae’s Venice has officially opened as of December 9. The New Orleans-based restaurant’s newest location is at 324 Lincoln Blvd. The granddaughter of Willie Mae, Kerry Seaton Stewart said, “The opening of Willie Mae’s Venice has been great! We are so happy to be serving our guests in our full-service dining room. We look forward the what the future brings.”
VENICE, LA
NOLA.com

Eerie 'Twelve Years a Slave' sculpture is a metaverse masterpiece

One of the most powerful pieces of art in all of New Orleans is invisible. But with a smartphone rigged with the proper app, it becomes an eerie, unforgettable experience, like standing on a public street, in broad daylight, and seeing a ghost. Only it’s not just one ghost, it’s...
WASHINGTON, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy