Feel it in the air: the excitement for the holiday season is practically electric. There are several celebrations this weekend and more on the way. It's a feast for the eyes when LUNA FÊTE lights up the night along the pedestrian path at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. "Wild Creation" is the theme for the Arts New Orleans free event that celebrates light, art and technology, with a view to the Crescent City's costume fascination and fashion. The glow gets going from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. through Sunday, with projections on the hour. Look to the light here.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 18 HOURS AGO