Russians face major hurdles for return to Olympic track
Russian athletes face major hurdles before they can return to the Olympics in track and field. In an interview this week, World Athletics president Sebastian Coe sketched out a two-part process for Russian reinstatement. First, long-running doping sanctions against Russia would have to be lifted. Only then would World Athletics begin debating whether to lift sanctions against Russians related to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The International Olympic Committee is pushing for that outcome and put its desire into writing at its Olympic summit last week. Coe has said the best way for Russians to be reinstated would be for Russia to “get out of Ukraine.”
What would a more sustainable World Cup look like?
WASHINGTON (AP) — Qatar’s World Cup is ending on Sunday, but the climate pledges that were central to the gas-rich Gulf nation’s successful bid to host the event are staying in the world of mega sporting events. Scientists, environmental advocates and other experts say that sporting events such as the World Cup and the Olympics have grown to such a scale that efforts to make them more sustainable need to go far beyond Qatar’s efforts. The main problems are the buildout of stadiums and roads, and air travel for fans. One group, the International Olympic Committee, is considering shifting the Winter Olympics to a fixed pool of qualified host countries that already have the infrastructure.
Premier League, European clubs prepare for World Cup fallout
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — FIFA has described this World Cup as the best ever. What remains to be seen is the true impact of its unprecedented scheduling in midseason. The Qatar event is being staged in November and December for the first time in the World Cup’s 92-year history. The aftermath will worry Europe’s biggest soccer clubs. Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic says “we are exhausted. Many of us will be exhausted when we come back to our clubs.” The disruption caused by staging the World Cup during the European season has long been a bone of contention. Leagues crammed their schedules before the tournament and will be even more congested afterwards.
Qatar just spat in the face of Budweiser’s $75 million World Cup sponsorship
Thumama stadium in Doha, where beer-less fans will watch World Cup matches. For many sports fans, attending a game and drinking beer go hand in hand. Well aware of this, AB InBev’s Budweiser spends about $75 million every four years to be the official beer sponsor of the World Cup.
Andrea Votter, Marion Oberhofer win World Cup women's doubles luge
Italy's Andrea Votter and Marion Oberhofer took the season-long points lead after getting their second consecutive women's doubles luge win Friday.
Argentines flock to Qatar for chance to win the World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Argentine fans are making great sacrifices to be in Qatar to see their team try to win the World Cup for the first time in 36 years. Argentina is a soccer-crazed country known for its world-class players and its repeated economic crises. The fans are passionate and noisy and the euphoria in Doha has grown with each victory of Lionel Messi and his team ahead of Sunday’s final against defending champion France. Twenty-four-year-old Belen Godoy says “soccer for me is everything.” There are no official numbers on how many Argentine fans have traveled to Qatar. Thirty-four-year-old Cristian Machinelli says “I sold a Toyota truck for this.”
Messi’s hometown in Argentina yearns for World Cup victory
ROSARIO, Argentina (AP) — Excitement for Sunday’s World Cup final in Argentina is rising fast and anxiety is running particularly high in Messi’s hometown as many are hoping he will finally win the one major trophy missing from his illustrious career. The neighborhood in Rosario popularly known as La Bajada has turned into a sort of altar for Messi with murals and graffiti that praise him. Graffiti reads “From another galaxy and from my neighborhood.” Fans from all over the world come to visit Messi’s old house and the small soccer field in the corner where he learned the skills that would eventually turn him into an all-time great.
Messi, Mbappe, other leading storylines for World Cup Final
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The World Cup final between Argentina and France is rich in storylines as the 22nd edition of the tournament ends with a match fit for the occasion. Lionel Messi is looking to win the game’s biggest prize for the first time in likely his last World Cup appearance. Some think he needs a World Cup title to join Pelé and Diego Maradona in the pantheon of the game’s greatest ever players. Kylian Mbappé is trying to emulate Pelé by winning his first two World Cups and Didier Deschamps is attempting to became a two-time champion as a coach. Four players are in contention for the Golden Boot as top scorer.
Argentina fans adopt ‘Muchachos’ as their World Cup anthem
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — “Muchachos” has become a hugely popular unofficial anthem of Argentine fans at the World Cup. The song was written by a fan and includes references to soccer greats Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi. It also mentions rival Brazil and the soldiers who fought in the Falklands war. Argentina lost a brief but bloody war with Britain after Argentine troops invaded the South Atlantic archipelago in 1982. Argentina fan Fernando Romero wrote the song. He says “I felt that Diego was with us and I liked the idea of including him in a song that we could sing with the people.” Argentina will face France on Sunday in the World Cup final.
Morocco picked by FIFA to host Club World Cup in February
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Morocco has been rewarded by FIFA with hosting rights for the next Club World Cup in February. European champion Real Madrid, South American champion Flamengo and Seattle Sounders from the United States will play in the seven-team tournament. The decision by FIFA’s ruling council follows Morocco’s inspiring run to the World Cup semifinals in Qatar. FIFA also commits to launching a 32-team version of the Club World Cup in 2025.
David Beckham responds to criticism of his ambassadorial role at Qatar World Cup
English football great David Beckham has addressed criticism over his role as an ambassador for Qatar during the World Cup, saying it is “positive that debate about the key issues has been stimulated directly by the first World Cup being held in the region.”. British comedian Joe Lycett called...
Macron returns to Qatar for love of sport, despite criticism
PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is about to jet off to Qatar for the second time in a week, despite broad concerns about the emirate’s human rights and environmental record. Why? Because France is in the World Cup final, and Macron really is a big soccer fan — and a prominent advocate of the longstanding partnership between the two countries. A video broadcast after France’s victory over Morocco in the semifinal showed an enthusiastic Macron mingling with French players in the dressing room on Wednesday evening at the Doha stadium. The World Cup in Qatar has sparked multiple controversies — from the living conditions of migrant workers to the status of LGBTQ people, as well as women and minorities.
The couple who cycled the world on a tandem bicycle
On December 1, Laura Massey-Pugh and Stevie Massey, both from the UK, cycled through a blizzard into Brandenburg Gate in Berlin approximately 180 days after setting off on a journey to become the fastest cyclists to circumnavigate the world on a tandem bicycle. The husband and wife team, who began...
