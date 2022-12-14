Read full article on original website
Related
Qatar just spat in the face of Budweiser’s $75 million World Cup sponsorship
Thumama stadium in Doha, where beer-less fans will watch World Cup matches. For many sports fans, attending a game and drinking beer go hand in hand. Well aware of this, AB InBev’s Budweiser spends about $75 million every four years to be the official beer sponsor of the World Cup.
WTOP
World Cup Glance
Japan 1, Croatia 1, Croatia advances 3-1 on penalty kicks. Morocco 0, Spain 0, Morocco advances 3-0 on penalty kicks. Croatia 1, Brazil 1, Croatia advances 4-2 on penalty kicks. Netherlands 2, Argentina 2, Argentina advances 4-3 on penalty kicks. Saturday, Dec. 10. Morocco 1, Portugal 0. England 1, France...
'It's not safe and it's not right.' Qatar says all are welcome to the World Cup but some LGBTQ soccer fans are staying away
"I'm a man and I love men. I do -- please don't be shocked -- have sex with other men. This is normal. So please get used to it, or stay out of football."
Andrea Votter, Marion Oberhofer win World Cup women's doubles luge
Italy's Andrea Votter and Marion Oberhofer took the season-long points lead after getting their second consecutive women's doubles luge win Friday.
WTOP
Curtoni, Goggia finish 1-2 in downhill but Goggia injured
ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) — It was a bittersweet day for the Italian ski team when Elena Curtoni and Sofia Goggia finished 1-2 in a World Cup downhill held in difficult conditions Friday but Goggia came away with two broken fingers in her left hand. Goggia, the top downhiller...
WTOP
Chinese tennis player gets 9-month ban in match-fixing case
LONDON (AP) — Chinese tennis player Baoluo Zheng has been banned for nine months after admitting that he attempted to fix a match, the International Tennis Integrity Agency said Friday. “The 21-year-old player approached an opponent and offered money in return for deliberately losing a match at a tournament...
Comments / 0