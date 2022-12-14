ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

World Cup Glance

Japan 1, Croatia 1, Croatia advances 3-1 on penalty kicks. Morocco 0, Spain 0, Morocco advances 3-0 on penalty kicks. Croatia 1, Brazil 1, Croatia advances 4-2 on penalty kicks. Netherlands 2, Argentina 2, Argentina advances 4-3 on penalty kicks. Saturday, Dec. 10. Morocco 1, Portugal 0. England 1, France...
WTOP

Curtoni, Goggia finish 1-2 in downhill but Goggia injured

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) — It was a bittersweet day for the Italian ski team when Elena Curtoni and Sofia Goggia finished 1-2 in a World Cup downhill held in difficult conditions Friday but Goggia came away with two broken fingers in her left hand. Goggia, the top downhiller...
WTOP

Chinese tennis player gets 9-month ban in match-fixing case

LONDON (AP) — Chinese tennis player Baoluo Zheng has been banned for nine months after admitting that he attempted to fix a match, the International Tennis Integrity Agency said Friday. “The 21-year-old player approached an opponent and offered money in return for deliberately losing a match at a tournament...

Comments / 0

Community Policy