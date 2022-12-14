Read full article on original website
247Sports
Maryland Basketball: Kevin Willard on "getting your ass kicked," Reese's health and more minutes for Martinez
After his team was dominated from start to finish in a 87-60 loss to UCLA, Kevin Willard laid the scenario out plainly. "Once in a while, you get your ass kicked. It's part of life. They'll bounce back. They've bounced back so far. We've played good basketball. We'll get back to playing good basketball. It's, having a little adversity right now," he said after the Terps lost by the biggest margin in the 23-year history of Xfinity Center. "I think this is,it's good for you and again, getting a beat down every once in a while it's not the worst thing. It's not, you know, especially early on."
MaxPreps
High school basketball: No. 3 Paul VI, No. 4 Imhotep Charter, No. 5 Centennial and No. 7 Columbus headline 2022 City of Palms Classic field
In its 49th year, the event has seen more talent than any other high school basketball event in the land with the longevity and consistent star power that sets the tournament apart. Over the years LaMarcus Aldridge, Paolo Banchero, LaMelo Ball, Jaylen Brown, Chauncey Billups, Joel Embiid, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kyrie...
baltimorepositive.com
Holiday crab cakes are the best ones!
The Maryland Crab Cake Tour returned to our downtown home at Faidley’s in Lexington Market (yes, they’re still at the same place for a few more months) with Roz Lane from The Maryland Lottery dropping by with holiday updates and Damye Hahn telling us how easy it is to ship the best crab cakes in the world fresh with a click.
D.C. marching band known as the 'Pride of Capitol Hill' gets big surprise
The Blue and White Marching Machine of Washington D.C., known as the "Pride of Capitol Hill", were surprised with new band shoes.
Famous restaurant chain opens another Maryland location
A famous restaurant chain with thousands of locations throughout the country just opened another new restaurant location in Maryland. Read on to learn more. On December 12, 2022, the famous restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Maryland location in Baltimore.
WTOP
Arlington students will have longer summer break as part of 2023-24 calendar
Students in Arlington, Virginia, will have a longer summer and shorter winter break next year as part of the 2023-24 calendar the school board approved Thursday night. After weeks of planning and discussion, the board honed in on two options: One with the same start date as surrounding jurisdictions and a longer winter break, and another with a later start date and shorter winter break.
Maryland Weather: Bracing for winter storm
BALTIMORE -- We're getting you ready for Thursday's WJZ Alert Day as a winter storms is heading our way!Ice Storm Warnings for Garrett & Allegany Counties starts this evening and continues through late Thursday night.Significant ice totals between a quarter and half an inch are possible.Total sleet accumulations of up to one inch are also expected.This combined with winds gusting near 45 mph will make travel very dangerous.Power outages and downed trees are likely.The rest of the state will see a shorter period a wintry mix before the transition to a cold and persistent rain.A Winter Weather Advisory for northern...
WTOP
Va. church hosts R&B star Anthony Hamilton for Christmas concert at Capital One Hall
Hear our full conversation on my podcast “Beyond the Fame.”. The Alfred Street Baptist Church in Alexandria, Virginia, presents “A Very Merry Come As You Are Christmas Concert” with Grammy-winning R&B artist Anthony Hamilton. The concert will be held at Capital One Hall in Tysons, Virginia, this...
WTOP
What’s next for Stratford University students?
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. If you visit one of its buildings or try reaching anyone from Stratford University by email or phone, it’s hard to tell that just months ago, the for-profit college was operating two Northern Virginia locations and enrolling over 2,000 students.
QSR Web
Layne's Chicken Fingers signs deal for Virginia, Washington DC area
Layne's Chicken Fingers has inked a deal for multiple units in Northern Virginia, according to a press release. The brand will work with an unnamed longtime franchise owner with experience at Marriott International and The Halal Guys to develop Layne's restaurants across the entire state of Virginia and in D.C. The franchisee signed an agreement in October after connecting with the Layne's corporate team.
foxbaltimore.com
WEATHER ALERT | Winter weather to impact Thursday morning rush hour in Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland is bracing for winter weather accompanying the next weather-maker on Thursday. Before the winter weather arrives, it will stay dry, chilly, and quiet midweek. After a clear and cold overnight, Wednesday's temperatures will be in the mid 40s, but a few more clouds will move into the region ahead of a complex weather system.
shspublications.com
New shoe store gets added in downtown Sterling
With the excitement and hubbub of Black Friday, a new store opened its doors in downtown Sterling. Alex Rangel, D’angelo Young, Eric Davila, and Lucas Sotelo all brought their love of shoes together and decided to open a shoe store, Sole Statement. The shoe lovers have been selling shoes...
theburn.com
HomeGoods closing Ashburn store, moving focus to Leesburg
The news we expected appears to be coming true. The HomeGoods home decor store in Ashburn will be closing as a new HomeGoods store in Leesburg gets ready to open. The Burn first broke the news about the Leesburg HomeGoods store back in September. It’s taking over part of the former JoAnn Fabrics store space in the Fort Evans Plaza II shopping center. Construction is already well underway.
mocoshow.com
Raising Cane’s First D.C. Metro Area Location is Now Open
At the beginning of the year we let you know of Raising Cane’s planned expansion into the D.C. metropolitan region, with the first restaurant planned for Sterling, VA at 45545 Dulles Eastern Plaza. Raising Cane’s officially opened its first Metro area restaurant on Tuesday, December 13th. Raising Cane’s aims to open 14 stores in the next year, stretching from suburban Baltimore to the Richmond area, with more to on tap for 2023 including Bowie, Dumfries, Manassas and Springfield. No Montgomery County locations have been announced yet.
Georgetown student says they were a victim of a hate crime on campus
WASHINGTON — A Georgetown University student wants the university to take action after they say they were a victim of a hate crime on campus. Senior Lahannah Giles said back in April, they were sitting outside the student center when a white male student yelled racial slurs and violent threats from a dorm room window.
WUSA
Weather, staffing issues lead to 'Code Orange' in Prince Willam County schools
Prince William County Public Schools put a 'Code Orange' into effect. That means schools are closed. But students are still expected to do work remotely.
loudounnow.com
Loudoun School Board Approves School Attendance Zone Changes
On Tuesday night the School Board voted to adopt new secondary school attendance zones, moving students in some areas to new schools despite cries from parents to table that change amid recent shakeups in the division. The board approved a version of Chair Jeff Morse (Dulles)’s plan, which moved the...
WTOP
Woman dead after crash on BW Parkway near Greenbelt
A woman is dead after a crash early Wednesday on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Maryland. U.S. Park Police said the crash happened around 12:30 am. in the northbound lanes of the parkway near Md. Route 193 in Greenbelt. The woman was the driver and sole occupant of the only vehicle...
Man Shot Multiple Times In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was shot late Friday night in Southeast D.C. This incident took place on the 2700 Block of Langston Place. The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for help identifying the suspect and his vehicle. Police responded to a report of gunshots shortly before 11 pm. When they arrived, they discovered a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspect and his vehicle. If you have any The post Man Shot Multiple Times In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Former ‘Night Mayor’ Shawn Townsend To Lead Local Restaurant Association
Mayor Muriel Bowser and Director of the Office of Nightlife and Culture Shawn Townsend. Shawn Townsend, D.C.’s first “night mayor,” will take over as the president and CEO of the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington, the regional trade association that represents the D.C. area’s food industry. Washingtonian...
