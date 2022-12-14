ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ascension Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Laurel Ridge Levee extension bids received, parish looks to 2023

During the Ascension Parish Council meeting held Dec. 15 in Gonzales, Parish President Clint Cointment said in his report the bid opening for the Laurel Ridge Levee extension was held earlier in the day. He reported three bids were received and the Pontchartrain Levee District, a partner agency in the...
GONZALES, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Fish Bayou control structure project featured in engineering magazine

Civil + Structural Engineer magazine highlighted Ascension Parish's Fish Bayou control structure for Bluff Swamp and Spanish Lake flood risk reduction improvements. McKim & Creed Inc. started the project Aug. 17, 2021 and completed it Sept. 27 of this year. The project team included: Kimberly Koehl, P.E.; Glenn G. Shaheen...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish corporal recognized for life-saving actions

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office honored Corporal Daniel Story with the Life Saving Award while serving in the school security section. Story was working a detail at a church when he was notified that a 52-year-old man had lost consciousness. After responding to the scene and observing the man receiving CPR, Story requested an AED machine.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

City of Donaldsonville announces holiday yard decorating winners

The City of Donaldsonville hosted its annual holiday yard decorating competition in two categories for 2022. Mayor Leroy Sullivan announced the winners during his Making Progress Facebook Live program, which broadcasts live every Tuesday and Thursday at 2 p.m. The mayor also appears twice a week on local radio station KKAY.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Jeff Griffin introduced as APSO's District 1 captain

Ascension Parish Major Darryl Smith introduced Jeff Griffin as the new captain of the District 1 patrol division during the Dec. 13 Donaldsonville City Council meeting. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office implemented three patrol division districts throughout the parish. The districts include:. District 1, which includes the City of Donaldsonville...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish Library to host Christmas cookie event Tuesday

Have you decorated your Christmas cookies yet? Help us finish ours at at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Ascension Parish Library in Gonzales. Use red and green icing to create a backdrop for your sprinkles, marshmallows, and chocolate chips. Make a cup of hot chocolate and listen to Christmas stories on Hoopla (one of our digital resources). Bring the entire family for an evening of holiday cheer.
GONZALES, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Gonzales Police officer, suspect reportedly exchange gunfire

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office reportedly began an investigation into an exchange of gunfire between a Gonzales Police officer and a suspected driver of a car that flipped on a road near Hwy. 30 late Dec. 14. According to an initial police statement, the officer found a Corvette flipped in...
GONZALES, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ochsner welcomes new staff members to Gonzales

Ochsner Baton Rouge announced additions to its medical staff throughout the Baton Rouge area, including in Gonzales. Several new members across various specialties have joined Ochsner, including:. Adrienne Orgeron, PA, who specializes in urgent care at Ochsner Health Center – Gonzales. After completing undergraduate studies at LSU, Orgeron earned a...
GONZALES, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Elks Lodge announces inaugural Freedom Ball to benefit veteran programs

King Jolly Goodfellow XC and retired Lt. Colonel Oscar Evans, his queen Taylor Noel Walker, and ball captain and the honorable Tamiko Francis Garrison announced the Donaldsonville Elks' inaugural Freedom Ball, set for Jan. 14 at 6 p.m. at the Ascension Gym at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales. The...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Lottery ticket nets $100,000 at Lamendola's in Gonzales

Lamendola's Supermarket in Gonzales sold a $100,000 scratch-off ticket to a lucky winner. The Christmas season will be a merry one for the winner of the 20X ticket, which sells for $5, according to the Louisiana Lottery. The odds of winning the $100,000 prize are 1 in 341,080, the lottery reported.
GONZALES, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish Library to host Christmas music performances

Ring in the holidays and tap and clap along to some tunes from your Christmas playlist when Lady Chops and her drums take over the library. You’ll also get to hear Amanda Roberts on the hammer dulcimer. We’ll have the music; we need your voices to make the evening...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

4-star DB Javien Toviano commits to LSU football over Georgia, Michigan, Texas

BATON ROUGE — Four-star defensive back Javien Toviano has committed to LSU football, he announced Thursday. At 6-foot and 185 pounds, Toviano is the No. 6 cornerback and No. 56 recruit in the nation, according to the 247Sports Composite. He attends James Martin High School in Arlington, Texas, and is the No. 9 player in the state.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

LSU women's basketball score vs. Lamar: Live updates

LSU hosts Lamar (4-4) in its first game back inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Wednesday night (7 p.m., SEC Network+). In Kim Mulkey's second season in Baton Rouge, the Tigers are 9-0, which ranks among the best starts to a season in program history. MULKEY SPEAKS ON GRINERKim...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy