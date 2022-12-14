Read full article on original website
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish animal shelter seeks donations as cold weather sets in
After the first day of winter Dec. 21, forecasters expect a trend of cold temperatures in south Louisiana. Ahead of the winter chill, Ascension Parish's animal shelter, Cara's House, has been preparing to keep its facility warm with diesel heaters, heat lamps, and blankets. Cara's House has been asking for...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Laurel Ridge Levee extension bids received, parish looks to 2023
During the Ascension Parish Council meeting held Dec. 15 in Gonzales, Parish President Clint Cointment said in his report the bid opening for the Laurel Ridge Levee extension was held earlier in the day. He reported three bids were received and the Pontchartrain Levee District, a partner agency in the...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Fish Bayou control structure project featured in engineering magazine
Civil + Structural Engineer magazine highlighted Ascension Parish's Fish Bayou control structure for Bluff Swamp and Spanish Lake flood risk reduction improvements. McKim & Creed Inc. started the project Aug. 17, 2021 and completed it Sept. 27 of this year. The project team included: Kimberly Koehl, P.E.; Glenn G. Shaheen...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish corporal recognized for life-saving actions
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office honored Corporal Daniel Story with the Life Saving Award while serving in the school security section. Story was working a detail at a church when he was notified that a 52-year-old man had lost consciousness. After responding to the scene and observing the man receiving CPR, Story requested an AED machine.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
City of Donaldsonville announces holiday yard decorating winners
The City of Donaldsonville hosted its annual holiday yard decorating competition in two categories for 2022. Mayor Leroy Sullivan announced the winners during his Making Progress Facebook Live program, which broadcasts live every Tuesday and Thursday at 2 p.m. The mayor also appears twice a week on local radio station KKAY.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Jeff Griffin introduced as APSO's District 1 captain
Ascension Parish Major Darryl Smith introduced Jeff Griffin as the new captain of the District 1 patrol division during the Dec. 13 Donaldsonville City Council meeting. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office implemented three patrol division districts throughout the parish. The districts include:. District 1, which includes the City of Donaldsonville...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish Library to host Christmas cookie event Tuesday
Have you decorated your Christmas cookies yet? Help us finish ours at at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Ascension Parish Library in Gonzales. Use red and green icing to create a backdrop for your sprinkles, marshmallows, and chocolate chips. Make a cup of hot chocolate and listen to Christmas stories on Hoopla (one of our digital resources). Bring the entire family for an evening of holiday cheer.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Gonzales Police officer, suspect reportedly exchange gunfire
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office reportedly began an investigation into an exchange of gunfire between a Gonzales Police officer and a suspected driver of a car that flipped on a road near Hwy. 30 late Dec. 14. According to an initial police statement, the officer found a Corvette flipped in...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ochsner welcomes new staff members to Gonzales
Ochsner Baton Rouge announced additions to its medical staff throughout the Baton Rouge area, including in Gonzales. Several new members across various specialties have joined Ochsner, including:. Adrienne Orgeron, PA, who specializes in urgent care at Ochsner Health Center – Gonzales. After completing undergraduate studies at LSU, Orgeron earned a...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Elks Lodge announces inaugural Freedom Ball to benefit veteran programs
King Jolly Goodfellow XC and retired Lt. Colonel Oscar Evans, his queen Taylor Noel Walker, and ball captain and the honorable Tamiko Francis Garrison announced the Donaldsonville Elks' inaugural Freedom Ball, set for Jan. 14 at 6 p.m. at the Ascension Gym at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales. The...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Lottery ticket nets $100,000 at Lamendola's in Gonzales
Lamendola's Supermarket in Gonzales sold a $100,000 scratch-off ticket to a lucky winner. The Christmas season will be a merry one for the winner of the 20X ticket, which sells for $5, according to the Louisiana Lottery. The odds of winning the $100,000 prize are 1 in 341,080, the lottery reported.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish Library to host Christmas music performances
Ring in the holidays and tap and clap along to some tunes from your Christmas playlist when Lady Chops and her drums take over the library. You’ll also get to hear Amanda Roberts on the hammer dulcimer. We’ll have the music; we need your voices to make the evening...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
4-star DB Javien Toviano commits to LSU football over Georgia, Michigan, Texas
BATON ROUGE — Four-star defensive back Javien Toviano has committed to LSU football, he announced Thursday. At 6-foot and 185 pounds, Toviano is the No. 6 cornerback and No. 56 recruit in the nation, according to the 247Sports Composite. He attends James Martin High School in Arlington, Texas, and is the No. 9 player in the state.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU women's basketball score vs. Lamar: Live updates
LSU hosts Lamar (4-4) in its first game back inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Wednesday night (7 p.m., SEC Network+). In Kim Mulkey's second season in Baton Rouge, the Tigers are 9-0, which ranks among the best starts to a season in program history. MULKEY SPEAKS ON GRINERKim...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
No. 11 LSU women's basketball off to best start in 16 years, downs Lamar for 10 straight wins
BATON ROUGE — Sometimes a 10-day layoff can build some rust. No. 11 LSU looked stiff and dazed early Wednesday against Lamar, trailing for the first nine minutes before winning 88-42 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center for its 10th straight win to open the 2022-23 season. The Tigers' 10-0...
