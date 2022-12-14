ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Most Expensive Jewelry Ever Borrowed for The Academy Awards

The 2023 award season is almost here, bringing with it a procession of celebrities showcasing their glamorous bling on the red carpet. From beautiful emerald earrings to stunning diamond rings, these jewelry pieces equal serious cash. The dazzling pieces are valued at anywhere between $3.5 million to a shocking $20 million. And we’ve discovered the all-time most expensive jewelry pieces worn at the Oscars. We give you the rundown on when each celebrity wore their jewels, the value of each piece of bling and, as an added bonus, “wow factor” information about the jewels or star.

Scroll down to see the top 10 most expensive jewelry pieces ever borrowed for an award show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p6ro3_0jiQfzl800

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie has an estimated net worth of $160 million. The earrings and matching emerald ring would cost her 2 percent of her total net worth, or just about the price she paid for Brad Pitt’s wedding gift.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vimd0_0jiQfzl800

Salma Hayek

Salma’s total net worth is $85 million. The platinum diamond earrings would cost the Mexican-born actress nearly 5 percent of her net worth, almost the cost of her entire wedding to Francois-Henri Pinault.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G6Jn7_0jiQfzl800

Sandra Bullock

Sandra Bullock has an estimated net worth of $200 million, making her one of the richest actresses of all time. The platinum and diamond earrings she wore in 2014 would cost her 4 percent of her total net worth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22rRgh_0jiQfzl800

Kate Winslet

Kate Winslet has an estimated net worth of $45 million. This necklace would cost the actress more than 7 percent of her net worth, but for a piece this beautiful, it might just be worth it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ELKHW_0jiQfzl800

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman’s net worth comes in at a whopping $130 million. The gorgeous diamond necklace worn at the 2008 Oscars would cost Kidman merely 5 percent of her total reported net worth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ukbpc_0jiQfzl800

Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett has a total net worth of $85 million. The diamond necklace and diamond ring worn at the 2014 Awards would nearly cost Blanchett her Sydney mansion property.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38JNYd_0jiQfzl800

Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway has an estimated net worth of $35 million, most notably from her lead role in the film The Princess Diaries. The diamond necklace from Tiffany & Co. would cost her 29 percent of her total net worth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hR2Gh_0jiQfzl800

Helen Mirren

Helen Mirren has an estimated net worth of $50 million dollars. The actress would need to spend more than 7 percent of her net worth to purchase the sapphire and diamond necklace and earrings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jDGRJ_0jiQfzl800

Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron, a South African American actress and film producer has a net worth of $130 million. Harry Winston’s gorgeous diamond necklace and earrings would cost the actress 12 percent of her net worth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PPrFS_0jiQfzl800

Gloria Stuart

Gloria Stuart had a total net worth of $5 million. This most expensive awards show jewelry piece, which looked quite similar to the Heart of the Ocean diamond from the film Titanic, would cost her four times her net worth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hn2vj_0jiQfzl800

With so many iconic names like Chopard, Tiffany and Harry Winston creating jewelry for celebrities, we can’t wait to see what celebs wear for the 2023 awards season!

