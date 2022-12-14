Read full article on original website
Related
ETOnline.com
'Avatar': Kate Winslet and Sigourney Weaver on Filming Their Record-Setting Underwater Scenes (Exclusive)
In director James Cameron's highly anticipated Avatar sequel, The Way of Water, Kate Winslet joins the franchise as a pivotal new character, Ronal, a free diver of the Metkayina. And in doing so, the actress set a new record for holding one's breath underwater while shooting scenes for the new movie, which will transport viewers to parts of the planet Pandora that were not seen in the first film.
Kate Winslet, Sigourney Weaver on James Cameron’s “Incredible” Female Characters and the “High Bar” He Set on ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’
For those who were new to James Cameron on the set of his ambitious Avatar sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, his reputation preceded him. But there were no surprises for Kate Winslet and Sigourney Weaver, who had previously worked with Cameron on two out of the three highest-grossing films of all time — Titanic and the original Avatar, respectively — and spoke of the high bar he sets for his cast, as well as a knack for writing powerful women. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Avatar: The Way of Water' China Release May Decide How Big Box Office Will BeJames Cameron Joins...
Essence
Zoe Saldaña Hopes To Never Take The Opportunities 'Avatar' Has Created For Her For Granted
After being cast in the 2009 science fiction epic, the star of the upcoming 'Avatar: The Way of The Water' went on to star in three of the top five highest-grossing films of all time. On December 16, audiences will see Zoe Saldaña reprise her role as Neytiri in the...
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
digitalspy.com
Marvel's Armor Wars star Don Cheadle addresses Arnold Schwarzenegger's rumoured MCU debut
Marvel's Armor Wars star Don Cheadle has cast doubt on Arnold Schwarzenegger appearing in the film. Originally planned as a Disney+ series, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige recently announced Cheadle will be getting a solo movie based on the classic comics storyline of the same name. There was subsequent speculation...
Talking With Tami
Wardrobe Breakdown: Zoe Saldana At ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Premiere In London
Actress Zoe Saldana attended the World Premiere of James Cameron’s “Avatar: The Way of Water” at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London. She left little to the imagination with this sheer black embellished gown! On the carpet she stated, ‘13 years is a lot of time but good things are worth the wait’.
Why It Took So Long for James Cameron to Make Avatar: The Way of Water
James Cameron spent years writing the story and developing the technology that would allow him to film underwater
Ahead Of Avatar 2's Premiere, Producer Jon Landau Gives A Hopeful Update On The Alita: Battle Angel Sequel
While Avatar 2 is dominating the conversation, Jon Landau has given the world a little more hope for an Alita sequel.
‘Avatar’ To Make Broadcast TV Debut Ahead Of ‘Way Of Water’ Release
Avatar is coming to broadcast television in anticipation of the upcoming sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water. The 2009 film, which still holds the title of the highest-grossing film of all time, will air on ABC on December 11 at 7 p.m. ET/PT. Avatar will also air across FX and Freeform between December 15 – 26. The full schedule is below. The film is also available to stream on Disney+. Related Story James Cameron Says Making ‘Avatar’ Sequel Was “Not A No-Brainer, It’s A Lot To Live Up To” Related Story 'Avatar: The Way of Water': Kate Winslet Says James Cameron Has Become "Calmer" Since...
Zoe Saldaña: MCU Didn’t Think I Would ‘Be Discreet’ with ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Scripts
Zoe Saldaña is addressing her infamous deleted Instagram video while preparing for “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.” With “Guardians Vol. 3” rumored to be Saldaña’s final turn in the MCU, she shared a video of herself wearing the green Gamora makeup and flipping through a color-coded binder, believed to be the script penned by director James Gunn. “Had to take this down because of Marvel Security,” Saldaña captioned the February 2022 post with the pages entirely crossed out. “Now that I covered what they don’t want you to see, let’s just focus on the Mate!!!!!” Saldaña spoke out on the Marvel...
Disney Plus removes two episodes of Marvel Legends after they spoiled Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special reveal
The episodes focusing on Drax and Mantis have been removed from the streamer
Avatar 2 Reactions Are In, Here's What People Are Saying About James Cameron's The Way Of Water
Following the world premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water in London on Tuesday, here's what its first audience thinks.
murphysmultiverse.com
Zoe Saldana Says Working With Marvel Studios Is Like ‘A Cult’
At this point, Zoe Saldana is a superhero veteran. The actress has been playing Gamora, reformed daughter of Thanos and the universe’s deadliest assassin, since 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy. Since debuting as the character, Saldana has gone on to reprise her role in four more films, with the latest effort being Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – next year’s grand conclusion to Marvel Studios’ space-faring trilogy. Her future with the company past this point is currently unknown, though she has quickly become a favorite among fans who would probably love if she stuck around.
ComicBook
James Gunn Names Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Star "Best Actor" He's Ever Worked With
James Gunn will end his tenure with Marvel Studios after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters to focus solely on his work as the new co-CEO of DC Studios. Since the film won't be released until next year, the director is dually focusing on both of his jobs and even released the first teaser trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 last week during CCXP Brazil. Fans have been rewatching the trailer to see if they missed any cool details that the director hid, and one fan on Twitter seemed to miss Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary. When Gunn pointed out that the actor appeared in the teaser twice, another fan asked why he race-swapped the character. The director then revealed that Iwuji was cast because he was the best actor he's ever worked with. You can check out the tweets thread below.
Avatar: The Last Airbender series ‘had to change its name’ because of James Cameron’s Avatar
James Cameron has apparently always had big plans for his Avatar film series. In fact, half a decade before Avatar’s 2009 debut – whereupon it became the highest-grossing film of all time worldwide, earning $2.9bn (£2.3bn) at the box office – he had already acquired the rights to its title.As it turns out, Cameron’s forward thinking had ramifications for Nickelodeon’s hit animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender. “In 2004 we learned that we had to change the name of our show from Avatar to Avatar: The Last Airbender because James Cameron already had the rights to a movie called...
ComicBook
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special: James Gunn Reveals How Nebula Got THAT Christmas Present For Rocket
'Tis the season to be jolly, spend time with loved ones, and give some extremely elaborate gifts. In the case of Mantis (Pom Klementieff) and Drax (Dave Bautista) in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, their big gift for Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) was legendary actor Kevin Bacon. The duo traveled to Earth to kidnap Bacon and some hilarious shenanigans ensued thanks to the fun mind of director James Gunn. However, Bacon wasn't the only exciting gift given by one of the Guardians. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! In the special, Nebula (Karen Gillan) gifted Rocket (Bradley Cooper) an item he'd been eyeing ever since Avengers: Infinity War... Bucky's arm! Gunn has been answering questions about The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Twitter and had the perfect response when someone asked how Nebula acquired the arm.
Collider
James Cameron Says Marvel VFX Are "Not Even Close" to 'Avatar: The Way of Water'
James Cameron took 13 years to perfect the story and visuals for his upcoming feature Avatar: The Way of Water and it paid off as the initial reviews of the movie called it "immersive, stunning, and better than the first film.” Fans are eagerly waiting to return to Pandora and see the mystical underwater world that has come out of the director’s vivid imagination. However, there are some who have compared the movie’s VFX work to that of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In a recent interview with ComicBook, the director slammed such comparisons saying, “It’s not even close.”
Let’s Make HERstory: H.E.R. Is Close To Being The Youngest EGOT In Charge
H.E.R. is just 25-years-old and is one award away from a major accomplishment and being among icons like Whoopi Goldberg.
Everything that happens in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 may have leaked
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters on May 5th, and we’ve already seen the first trailer for the highly-anticipated conclusion of this Guardians trilogy. The trailer teases some heartbreak for the audience, something Marvel fans should already expect from this sequel. James Gunn periodically says that the movie will be a high-stakes emotional adventure. The director obviously never shared plot details for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but there’s a significant leak that might reveal everything that happens in the sequel.
Is Lady Gaga in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’?
The official trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 arrived Dec. 2 online, and fans are already speculating about who will voice the character of Lylla, Rocket Raccoon's otter soulmate. A popular choice is Lady Gaga, which would make things extra sweet given that she previously worked with Rocket's...
Comments / 0