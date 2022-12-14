Read full article on original website
Heavy rain for most with up to a foot of wet heavy snow for high elevations
A heavy cold rain will fall throughout most of the state Friday morning, but higher elevations will see up to a foot of snow. It’s a widely divergent forecast with this winter storm as it moves in from the west bringing precipitation to the state through Saturday morning. For...
WEATHER NOW: Evening Rain Showers, Breezy; Drier Weekend
A storm is slowly moving along the southern New England coast and will bring “lighter” rain and gusty breezes this evening. The lack of cold air means all RAIN for our area as temperatures continue to sit in the 40s. After midnight and before dawn, the rain may end a a brief period of light snow across northern Rhode Island with a coating only in spots.
Thousands Without Power As Snow Blankets Parts Of Western Mass
As much as a foot of snow has fallen in parts of Western Massachusetts on Friday, Dec. 16, with more on the way. But along with the beautiful views come traffic issues and power outages. The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) lists more than 3,000 power outages in pockets across...
No Snow- But Plenty Of Wind And Rain Headed Our Way
It looks like we are going to miss a lot of the snow. But the National Weather Service says we aren't out of the woods with the latest storm to hit the region. Parts of Western Massachusetts and Connecticut are predicted to measure about a half-foot of snow from Thursday to Saturday.
White Christmas chances in Massachusetts climb as snow systems move across the country
Wishing for a white Christmas? The probability is increasing with multiple chances for snow in the next 10 days.
See how much snow is forecast in your area of Massachusetts (Map)
Some areas of Massachusetts may see more than a foot of snow from Thursday night through Saturday morning. But travel 30 miles east, and the forecast calls for rain and an inch or less of snow. A powerful winter storm will hit the region beginning late Thursday, but the form...
Is it the Storm That Wasn’t for Some Berkshire County Residents?
As I write this, it's 4:37 am on Friday, December 16. I recently drove from my home in Pittsfield to WSBS Radio in Great Barrington to cover today's big snowstorm event. While there are cancellations that came in last night that I will be passing along on air this morning and updating on our site here, I must say this morning's commute was part of a regular everyday routine for me with nothing out of the ordinary.
Winter Storm Watch Now a Warning in CNY as Snow Totals Increase
That Winter Storm Watch in Central New York is now a Winter Storm Warning. More snow is coming and the storm will hang around even longer than expected. The National Weather Service upgraded the storm from a Watch to a Warning and extended it from 7 AM Thursday, December 15 until 7 AM Saturday, December 17.
Winter weather welcomed in Hannawa Falls
Heavy snow and ice has fallen on much of St. Lawrence County giving it a winter wonderland look at last. Most schools have closed and extreme caution is urged on roads today. Bernadette Jenkins of Hannawa Falls submitted the above photo of her winter wonderland following snow fall overnight.
Winter storm leads to power outages in western Mass.
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Scattered power outages are being reported Friday in Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties amidst a winter storm. Heavy, wet snow is falling in portions of western Mass. like the Hilltowns. Currently, rain has changed to snow here in Springfield. As of about 11 a.m. Friday,...
Winter Storm Watch issued for Northern Berkshires with snow on the way
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for northern Berkshire County with snow on the way. Just how much will fall remains a big question mark two days out. Precipitation will be heading into the state Thursday night into Saturday but due to uncertainty with temperatures, as...
Snowstorm Prompts New Warning for Drivers in Mass. Thru Saturday
The winter storm barreling toward Massachusetts is going to make roads messy, the Department of Transportation warned Thursday. Drivers should keep a close eye on the weather over the next three days, with up to a foot of snow in the forecast in the west and heavy rain coming for the east, state Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said.
Impact Weather Day Thursday: Severe weather potential and colder temperatures lurking
Let's start with what you want to be aware of out the door Thursday morning. A broken line of showers and thunderstorms will push across southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry ahead of a cold front. There is a slight risk of severe storms within this line. Thunderstorms arrive around Vidalia, Metter, and Sylvania by 5-8am.
Video: Heavy snow, downpours expected as storm moves into New Hampshire
A large wintry storm approaches late Thursday night and continues through Friday and into Saturday. This storm likely brings snow, mix and rain all day Friday and slowly ends Saturday. Travel will be impacted during that time, especially north and west of Manchester where it stays snow the longest. There...
All snow in Berkshires, but not all across western Massachusetts
It is all snow in the Berkshires, but it's not the same story across western Massachusetts.
Wind gusts up to 50 mph, icy roads possible with incoming storm
MLive Meteorologist Mark Torregrossa has explained how today’s incoming storm will bring in rain as part of the first wave, but is also expected to send a messy wintry mix over parts of central and northern Lower Michigan. The National Weather Service is also cautioning people about high winds...
How much snow will PA get during the winter storm?
EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — Winter Storm Watches are in effect across all of northeastern and central PA starting Thursday through Friday afternoon. Cloud cover increased Wednesday night out ahead of the storm system. Precipitation will begin in central PA Thursday morning and spread into northeastern PA by lunchtime. There may be a period of a […]
Winter storm alerts issued in Upstate NY for heavy snow, ice, high winds
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A winter storm that caused blizzards and tornadoes as it barreled across the country will arrive in Upstate New York on Thursday, bringing the threat of heavy snow, ice and high winds. The National Weather Service is warning of slippery roads and potential power outages on Thursday...
Winter storm closes schools, knocks out power in Upstate NY -- and it’s not over yet
Syracuse, N.Y. — While Upstate New York has gotten less snow so far than forecast in a winter storm that started Thursday, the wet, sloppy snow that did fall has caused school closings and scattered power outages. And the storm’s not done yet. Dozens of school districts across...
Winter Storm Warning takes effect
A winter storm warning remains in effect from 7 a.m. this morning until 7 p.m. on Friday. According to Accuweather, heavy mixed precipitation is expected, with total snow. accumulations of 6- to 13-inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Winds are expected to gust as high as 35 mph.
