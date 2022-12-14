ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

WPRI

WEATHER NOW: Evening Rain Showers, Breezy; Drier Weekend

A storm is slowly moving along the southern New England coast and will bring “lighter” rain and gusty breezes this evening. The lack of cold air means all RAIN for our area as temperatures continue to sit in the 40s. After midnight and before dawn, the rain may end a a brief period of light snow across northern Rhode Island with a coating only in spots.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
iheart.com

No Snow- But Plenty Of Wind And Rain Headed Our Way

It looks like we are going to miss a lot of the snow. But the National Weather Service says we aren't out of the woods with the latest storm to hit the region. Parts of Western Massachusetts and Connecticut are predicted to measure about a half-foot of snow from Thursday to Saturday.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WSBS

Is it the Storm That Wasn’t for Some Berkshire County Residents?

As I write this, it's 4:37 am on Friday, December 16. I recently drove from my home in Pittsfield to WSBS Radio in Great Barrington to cover today's big snowstorm event. While there are cancellations that came in last night that I will be passing along on air this morning and updating on our site here, I must say this morning's commute was part of a regular everyday routine for me with nothing out of the ordinary.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
northcountrynow.com

Winter weather welcomed in Hannawa Falls

Heavy snow and ice has fallen on much of St. Lawrence County giving it a winter wonderland look at last. Most schools have closed and extreme caution is urged on roads today. Bernadette Jenkins of Hannawa Falls submitted the above photo of her winter wonderland following snow fall overnight.
HANNAWA FALLS, NY
westernmassnews.com

Winter storm leads to power outages in western Mass.

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Scattered power outages are being reported Friday in Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties amidst a winter storm. Heavy, wet snow is falling in portions of western Mass. like the Hilltowns. Currently, rain has changed to snow here in Springfield. As of about 11 a.m. Friday,...
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY, MA
nbcboston.com

Snowstorm Prompts New Warning for Drivers in Mass. Thru Saturday

The winter storm barreling toward Massachusetts is going to make roads messy, the Department of Transportation warned Thursday. Drivers should keep a close eye on the weather over the next three days, with up to a foot of snow in the forecast in the west and heavy rain coming for the east, state Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WMUR.com

Video: Heavy snow, downpours expected as storm moves into New Hampshire

A large wintry storm approaches late Thursday night and continues through Friday and into Saturday. This storm likely brings snow, mix and rain all day Friday and slowly ends Saturday. Travel will be impacted during that time, especially north and west of Manchester where it stays snow the longest. There...
MANCHESTER, NH
WBRE

How much snow will PA get during the winter storm?

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — Winter Storm Watches are in effect across all of northeastern and central PA starting Thursday through Friday afternoon.  Cloud cover increased Wednesday night out ahead of the storm system. Precipitation will begin in central PA Thursday morning and spread into northeastern PA by lunchtime. There may be a period of a […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
owegopennysaver.com

Winter Storm Warning takes effect

A winter storm warning remains in effect from 7 a.m. this morning until 7 p.m. on Friday. According to Accuweather, heavy mixed precipitation is expected, with total snow. accumulations of 6- to 13-inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Winds are expected to gust as high as 35 mph.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
