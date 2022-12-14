Read full article on original website
State Sen. and auditor-elect Diana DiZoglio names transition director
State Sen. Diana DiZoglio, the auditor-elect, named her transition director on Friday with inauguration about one month away. Sasha Weinreich, former chair of the North Andover Finance Committee, will oversee what is just the second transition in the auditor’s office in more than 30 years, DiZoglio’s campaign said.
Mass. Gov.-elect Maura Healey names Patrick Tutwiler education secretary
Gov.-elect Maura Healey and Lt. Gov.-elect Kim Driscoll announced another Cabinet selection on Friday, coming days after their initial three high-profile hires. Patrick Tutwiler, the former Lynn Public Schools superintendent and headmaster at Boston Public Schools, will serve as the secretary of the Executive Office of Education for the incoming Healey-Driscoll administration. He currently serves as the senior program officer at the Boston-based Barr Foundation, a grantmaking organization focused on arts, climate and education.
Thousands of Massachusetts residents without power from snow across state
As a winter storm surges across Massachusetts, thousands of electric customers have been left without power as of Friday morning, according to the Massachusetts state government power outage map. The map updates every 15 to 30 minutes with new data regarding customer power outages from Eversource in Eastern and Western...
Mass., Conn., N.Y. report ‘very high’ levels of the flu
Flu season started earlier than usual this year and rates as of mid-December are higher than in recent years, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Dec. 9, the CDC reported that Massachusetts is at a “very high” level of flu activity, with Connecticut, Maine and New York also rated at the same level. Levels are “moderate” in Vermont and “minimal” in New Hampshire.
Mass. residents spend most on lottery in US, LendingTree study finds
Massachusetts State Lottery players know the phrase “you have to spend money to make money” well — Bay Staters spend more on the lottery than players in any other state, according to a study by LendingTree. The online loan marketplace said they surveyed approximately 2,000 consumers across...
School closings and delays for Massachusetts for Dec. 16
A winter storm with the potential to bring more than a foot of snow to parts of the Berkshires is moving into Massachusetts Thursday night into Friday. Although Eastern Massachusetts is expected to get mostly rain, there could be wet, heavy snow for parts of Western Massachusetts and in parts of Central and Northern Mass. before it transitions back to rain.
Mass. State Lottery: Here’s who won $1M on a scratch ticket in Hingham
A man from Weymouth who claimed a $1 million scratch ticket on Wednesday, Dec. 14 already has plans for what he’ll do with his winnings. On Wednesday, Edward Garrity of Weymouth claimed a winning $1 million ticket from the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” scratch ticket game. Garrity opted to receive the winning prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 – before taxes.
Driver cited for carpooling in HOV lane with inflatable Grinch in Arizona
PHOENIX (AP) — The Grinch came early for an Arizona driver who tried to pass off an inflatable figure of the Dr. Seuss character as a passenger. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a state trooper last week noticed a car in a high-occupancy vehicle lane on Interstate 10 in Phoenix with a “Seusspicious-looking” green passenger.
Mass. State Lottery winner: 6 ‘Lucky for Life’ prizes won from same store
The “Lucky for Life” lottery drawing game had six $25,000 a year for life winners in Massachusetts during Wednesday night’s drawing, according to the lottery. Each of the winning six “Lucky for Life” tickets was purchased from Royal Liquors in Fall River. Sometimes, the Massachusetts State Lottery said, players buy multiple tickets with the same number. This means when those numbers win, the purchaser wins multiple times.
Mass. State Lottery winner: 3 $100,000 Mass Cash tickets sold from same store
There was a triple win in the “Mass Cash” lottery game on Tuesday, with three $100,000 tickets sold from the same store for Tuesday night’s drawing. Each ticket was sold in Centerville from Centerville Food Mart. Sometimes, the Massachusetts State Lottery said, players buy multiple tickets with...
These 3 maps show how much snow Massachusetts could get Thursday, Friday
UPDATE: An updated snow forecast can be found here. A major winter storm is expected to impact Massachusetts beginning Thursday night, leaving a foot or more of snow in the Berkshires and other areas at loftier altitudes before departing Saturday morning. But areas below a certain elevation could avoid the snow entirely — or see a sloppy mix of some snow with cold rain.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million scratch ticket claimed in Rockland
There was a $1 million scratch ticket claimed in Rockland on Tuesday, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The $1 million prize was won playing the “$4,000,000 Money Bags” lottery scratch game, and the winning ticket was sold from Station Liquors. There were also three $100,000 prizes sold...
Mass. winter storm: What we know — and don’t — about the incoming storm
A significant winter storm has its eyes set on Massachusetts and is expected to deliver heavy snow to the Berkshires and other higher-elevation areas of the state from Thursday night into Saturday morning, forecasters warned. The storm could drop a foot or more of heavy, wet snow on the Berkshires...
Where to dine in Western Mass.: These are the best choices, OpenTable says
Looking to eat out this weekend in Western Massachusetts?. Restaurant reservation service OpenTable has compiled a list of the top dining locations in the region, part of its monthly analysis of online reviews that aims to show the most popular local restaurants. This month’s list is based on more than...
Massachusetts unemployment rate ticks down slightly in November
The state’s unemployment rate dropped down by a tenth of a point to 3.4% in November as Massachusetts added 17,300 jobs, officials said Friday morning. The largest job gains were in the leisure and hospitality, education, health services, trade, transportation, and utility industries, The Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development announced.
See how much snow is forecast in your area of Massachusetts (Map)
Some areas of Massachusetts may see more than a foot of snow from Thursday night through Saturday morning. But travel 30 miles east, and the forecast calls for rain and an inch or less of snow. A powerful winter storm will hit the region beginning late Thursday, but the form...
DraftKings Ohio promo code: Claim the $200 sign up offer Friday
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The race is on for the top Ohio sports betting apps, as the main players look to grow their user...
Heavy rain for most with up to a foot of wet heavy snow for high elevations
A heavy cold rain will fall throughout most of the state Friday morning, but higher elevations will see up to a foot of snow. It’s a widely divergent forecast with this winter storm as it moves in from the west bringing precipitation to the state through Saturday morning. For...
From rain to heavy snow: What to know about winter storm coming Dec. 15-16
————— What forecasters are sure of is that a large precipitation shield will overspread the region Thursday night into Saturday. But what form that precipitation takes and how much we’ll get is going to be highly dependent on where you are. A winter storm watch...
Injury report hints Patriots won’t have to use emergency backup on special teams
The New England Patriots got some good news for their special teams units on Thursday’s injury report. Long snapper Joe Cardona was elevated to a full participant in practice for the team’s Thursday session at the University of Arizona. That’s a good sign for Cardona’s availability moving forward. The long snapper had been listed as limited with an ankle injury on Thursday.
