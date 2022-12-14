ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

The Spun

Look: Mike Tomlin Trade Destination Floated On Wednesday

It has little chance of happening, but that doesn't mean people aren't talking about it. ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio floated an idea on Wednesday that the Pittsburgh Steelers could trade head coach Mike Tomlin to the Carolina Panthers. "Maybe Tomlin to Carolina. I wouldn't be surprised if that happens," Florio said...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Top Transfer Quarterback Reportedly Visiting Prominent SEC Program

It was announced this week that Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall entered the NCAA transfer portal. On Wednesday, Brandon Marcello of 247Sports provided an update on the talented signal-caller. According to 247Sports, McCall will visit Auburn this Saturday. This would be a huge move for Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze....
AUBURN, AL
Scorebook Live

Florida Football Class 4S State Championship Preview

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.- Haven’t we seen this before?  Lakeland versus Venice?  If you did, it was at Bryant Stadium in Lakeland back in the spring and the Dreadnaughts came out victorious 31-24. The final score isn’t indicative of how the contest went for most of the four quarters and that ...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Dolphins Reportedly Sign Veteran Wide Receiver

The Miami Dolphins are reportedly bringing a former Bronco down to South Beach. Per KPRC 2 Houston's Aaron Wilson, "DaeSean Hamilton [is] signing with [the] Dolphins practice squad, per a league source." Hamilton was a former fourth-round pick of Denver out of Penn State where he starred as a four-year...
CBS Sports

Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: Questionable for Week 15

Lawrence (toe) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys. For the second week in a row, Lawrence's status for game day is in question due to the sprained left toe that he sustained Week 13 at Detroit. This time around, though, he managed two limited showings in practice versus last week's single occurrence, so he appears to be in a better spot to continue playing through the injury Week 15. The Jaguars will confirm Lawrence's upcoming availability about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, at the latest.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS Sports

Purdue legend Drew Brees hired as interim assistant coach, will help team prepare for Citrus Bowl

Purdue legend Drew Brees is joining the Boilermakers as an interim assistant coach as the team prepares for its Citrus Bowl showdown with LSU on Jan. 2, the school announced Thursday. The move comes as coach Jeff Brohm departs Purdue for Louisville, leaving the program's coaching staff in a state of transition as it approaches one of its most prestigious bowl assignments in recent history.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
CBS Sports

Bengals' Trey Hendrickson: Isn't playing Sunday

Head coach Zac Taylor said Friday that Hendrickson (wrist) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports. As expected, Hendrickson is now slated to miss his first contest of the 2022-23 campaign as a result of the fractured wrist he suffered last weekend versus the Browns. Per Jay Morrison of The Athletic, Hendrickson won't be placed on injured reserve, meaning his next opportunity to take the field now comes Week 16 against the Patriots. Joseph Ossai is now anticipated to fill Hendrickson's vacated starting defensive end spot, while both Cameron Sample and Jeff Gunter are candidates to receive rotational snaps behind Ossai and Sam Hubbard.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Titans' Denico Autry: Out again

Autry (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Chargers, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports. Autry will miss a fourth straight game due to a knee issue he sustained in the Titans' Week 11 win over Green Bay. Autry's absence for Week 15 leaves Rashad Weaver and Tarell Basham as the only healthy outside linebackers opposite Bud Dupree.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Ravens' Anthony Brown: Elevated from practice squad

Brown has been elevated from the Ravens' practice squad ahead of Saturday's game against the Browns, Field Yates of ESPN reports. With Lamar Jackson still out with a knee injury, Brown is in line to back up Tyler Huntley (who has cleared the NFL's concussion protocol) on Saturday. In relief of Huntley in Week 14 against the Steelers, Brown completed three of five passes for 16 yards and added three carries for minus-five yards.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Titans' Treylon Burks: Won't play Sunday

Burks (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. With Burks and C.J. Board (ribs) both out this weekend, Chris Conley and Racey McMath are candidates to log added Week 15 wideout reps behind Robert Woods and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. Burks, who was also sidelined in Week 14, will now look to gain clearance to play ahead of the Titans' Dec. 24 contest against the Texans.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Titans' Robert Woods: Back at practice

Woods (illness) was present for practice Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Woods sat out Wednesday's session, so his return to the field Thursday bodes well for his chances of suiting up Sunday against the Chargers. The Titans' upcoming practice report will clarify whether Woods was a limited or full participant.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Broncos' Kendall Hinton: Absent for another practice

Hinton (hamstring) didn't participate in Thursday's practice. For the second day in a row, the Broncos were missing two of their top three receivers due to hamstring injuries, as Courtland Sutton also sat out. Considering Sutton was withheld from last week's loss to the Chiefs while Hinton played 59 snaps in the contest, the latter may have better odds of suiting up this Sunday against the Cardinals. Before the Broncos decide on either wideout's status for the Week 15 games, they'll see if Sutton and Hinton can log some sort of practice activity Friday.
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Colt McCoy: Remains limited Thursday

McCoy (neck) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Arizona's quarterback room is without Kyler Murray for the rest of the season after he was diagnosed with a torn ACL on Tuesday. McCoy is the next man up at the position, but a neck injury so far has resulted in a cap on his reps this week. Friday's practice report may clear him for Sunday's game in Denver, but if he enters the weekend with a designation, his status for Week 15 won't be confirmed until about 90 minutes before a 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff. If McCoy ends among the Cardinals' inactives Sunday, Trace McSorley and David Blough are the other two signal-callers on the team's active roster.
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Sports

Bengals' Jalen Davis: Unlikely to play

Davis (thumb) is doubtful for Sunday's matchup against Tampa Bay, Andrew Gillis of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. Davis didn't practice Wednesday through Friday due to a thumb injury, so it's not surprising to see him listed as doubtful. The fifth-year cornerback has played primarily on special teams across 13 appearances this season, so his expected absence shouldn't impact Cincinnati's secondary.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

49ers' Brandon Aiyuk: Quiet night in win

Aiyuk brought in two of four targets for 19 yards in the 49ers' 21-13 win over the Seahawks on Thursday night. Even with Deebo Samuel (knee) sidelined, Aiyuk filled only a modest role in the 49ers' latest victory. However, rookie quarterback Brock Purdy spread the ball around to six targets overall, and the George Kittle-Christian McCaffrey trio handled the heaviest pass-catching workload among them. Aiyuk could have a larger role in a Week 16 home matchup a week from Saturday versus a Commanders secondary that's given up some chunk plays through the air this season.

