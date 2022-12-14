Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gadsden Resident Posts "Misinformation Photos Purporting to Show Unsanitary Conditions" at Roebuck McDonald's on FBZack LoveGadsden, AL
The One Restaurant In Alabama You Never Knew You Would Love So MuchD_FoodVendorVestavia Hills, AL
Federal lawsuit alleges that inmate "baked to death" in prison cellAmy NiuBessemer, AL
3 Most Haunted And Creepy Places In Alabama. They’re SacredD_FoodVendorAlabama State
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Related
Huskies come up short in overtime against Tuscaloosa County, 51-50
By Johnny Sanders, Sports Editor Trussville – Tuesday night, the Hewitt Trussville Husky boys’ basketball team welcomed Tuscaloosa County to town for a big matchup. Though they fought hard, the Huskies fell one point short in the overtime contest. “I thought our guys battled pretty hard in the game for the most part, but we […]
Obituary: James Wayne Tucker (August 10, 1941 – December 18, 2022)
On Sunday, December 18, 2022, James Wayne Tucker, Sr., of Springville, passed away following a long illness in his home surrounded by family. Wayne Tucker was born on August 10, 1941, to James Buster Tucker and Marie Tucker of Clay. In his early years, Wayne attended Trussville schools until his family moved to Springville in […]
One killed, another injured in Blount County two-vehicle crash
From The Tribune staff reports BLOUNT COUNTY — A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Cleveland man on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at approximately 6:30 p.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Mark W. Green, 64, was fatally injured when the 1999 Ford F-150 that he was driving collided head-on with a 2007 Ford […]
Tree Talk: The Evergreens
By Jenna Jones, Trussville Tree Commission TRUSSVILLE — December 21st: With the onset of winter comes the longest night, but after tomorrow’s sunrise, there will be more increments of light each day for six months. The exhibition of fall color from our deciduous trees is now a memory. With a few exceptions (American beech), those […]
Obituary: Joseph Vincent (Summers) Summers (September 16, 1939 ~ December 17, 2022)
Joseph “Joe” Vincent Summers, II, 83, of Trussville, beloved husband of Faye Burdette Summers of 62 years, went home peacefully to be with the Lord in his home on December 17, 2022. He was the proud father of Cindy Joiner (Chip), Christy Johnson (Don), and Chad Summers (Monique) and the adoring grandfather of Shelby Joiner, […]
Obituary: Fred B. Hill (July 5, 1931 ~ December 16, 2022)
Fred Bruce Hill “Fred B’, 91, passed away on December 16, 2022, peacefully at home in Tuscaloosa. Fred B. attended Woodlawn High School, Kentucky Military Institute, Howard College (Samford), and was a Waran Air Force veteran. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jean, brother, John Robert, son Glenn Hill, and granddaughter Shannon […]
Obituary: Robert Marion Helms III (July 30, 1946 ~ December 9, 2022)
Coach Robert Marion Helms III, 76, passed away on December 9, 2022, in his home, surrounded by his closest friends and family members, after a hard-fought battle against pancreatic cancer. He was born on July 30, 1946, in Birmingham, Alabama, to Robert Helms Jr and Pauline Helms. Robert graduated from Phillips High School in 1964 […]
I-65 crash claims life of 40-year-old man in Jefferson County
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Hanceville man on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at approximately 12:08 p.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Joseph S. Varner, 40, was fatally injured when the 1996 Toyota 4 Runner he was driving left the roadway, struck a […]
Emergency Missing Child Alert issued for Springville 6-year-old
From The Tribune staff reports SPRINGVILLE — An Emergency Missing Child Alert has been issued for a Springville 6-year-old who was last seen on Sunday, Dec. 18, around 6 a.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the Springville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance locating 6-year-old Joslyn Marie Campbell. Campbell was […]
Ascension St. Vincent’s East schedules 300th Watchman Procedure
By Hannah Curran, Editor BIRMINGHAM — Ascension St. Vincent’s East has scheduled its 300th Watchman Procedure, which will be performed before the end of the year. Dr. Corey Coleman, Cardiac Electrophysiologist at Ascension St. Vincent’s East, explained that the Watchman procedure is where they implant a small device inside the heart to help lower a […]
Birmingham woman killed in early morning shooting
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A Birmingham woman was killed during a shooting in Birmingham on Thursday, Dec. 22, at approximately 12:36 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 43-year-old Shundra Denise McCray Vines sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault in the 2500 block of 24th Street Ensley in Birmingham. […]
Two-vehicle crash claims 68-year-old man’s life in Clay County
From The Tribune staff reports CLAY COUNTY — A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Lineville man on Saturday, Dec. 17, at approximately 11:35 a.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), James L. Simpkins, 68, was fatally injured when the 2003 Lincoln Town Car he was driving collided head-on with the 2016 […]
Birmingham Police Officers shot at during vehicle pursuit
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) reports shots were fired at Birmingham Police officers during a vehicle pursuit on Wednesday, Dec. 21, around 10:05 p.m. According to the BPD, West Precinct officers were in pursuit of a vehicle that was taken in an armed carjacking the previous day. “During […]
34-year-old killed in Talladega County crash
From The Tribune staff reports TALLADEGA COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of an Estaboga man on Sunday, Dec. 18, at approximately 1:25 a.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), NaDaniel J. Henderson, 34, was critically injured when the 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe he was driving left the roadway, struck an embankment, […]
Missing and Endangered Person Alert issued for 43-year-old man
From The Tribune staff reports LINCOLN — A Missing and Endangered Person Alert has been issued for a 43-year-old man. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the Lincoln Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance locating Ronald Wayne Weaver II. He was last seen on December 18, 2022, around 9:00 a.m., walking […]
12-year-old killed while asleep during drive-by shooting in Birmingham
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 12-year-old girl was killed during a drive-by shooting in Birmingham on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at approximately 1:51 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Audriana Pearson, 12, of Birmingham, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault in the 500 block of 16th Avenue Northwest in […]
Obituary: Robert “Bobby” Norman Bloomston (November 14, 1939 ~ December 17, 2022)
The world is a little darker today, although Bobby Bloomston’s light shines on through those he leaves behind. Bobby was the most positive, happy, funny, sweet, and charming man you have ever met. He loved his family big, and there was never any question of his unconditional love. He made everyone who knew him feel […]
UPDATE: Arrest made in Center Point Thanksgiving shooting
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — An arrest was made on Friday, Dec. 16, in connection to a Thanksgiving shooting that occurred in Center Point on Thursday, Nov. 24, around 6:45 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Marvin Arnold has been charged with reckless manslaughter and certain persons forbidden to carry a […]
10 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Ten people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Dec. 13, 2022 – Dec. 19, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find […]
Bessemer PD seeks assistance locating missing 83-year-old man
From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER — The Bessemer Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 83-year-old. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Jackie Clyde Gamble was last seen on Dec. 20, 2022, at approximately 12 p.m. in the area of Morgan Road in Bessemer. Gamble is believed […]
The Trussville Tribune
Trussville, AL
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.http://trussvilletribune.com
Comments / 0