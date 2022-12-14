ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irondale, AL

The Trussville Tribune

Tree Talk: The Evergreens

By Jenna Jones, Trussville Tree Commission TRUSSVILLE — December 21st: With the onset of winter comes the longest night, but after tomorrow’s sunrise, there will be more increments of light each day for six months. The exhibition of fall color from our deciduous trees is now a memory. With a few exceptions (American beech), those […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Obituary: Fred B. Hill (July 5, 1931 ~ December 16, 2022)

Fred Bruce Hill “Fred B’, 91, passed away on December 16, 2022, peacefully at home in Tuscaloosa. Fred B. attended Woodlawn High School, Kentucky Military Institute, Howard College (Samford), and was a Waran Air Force veteran. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jean, brother, John Robert, son Glenn Hill, and granddaughter Shannon […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Birmingham woman killed in early morning shooting

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A Birmingham woman was killed during a shooting in Birmingham on Thursday, Dec. 22, at approximately 12:36 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 43-year-old Shundra Denise McCray Vines sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault in the 2500 block of 24th Street Ensley in Birmingham. […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Birmingham Police Officers shot at during vehicle pursuit

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) reports shots were fired at Birmingham Police officers during a vehicle pursuit on Wednesday, Dec. 21, around 10:05 p.m. According to the BPD, West Precinct officers were in pursuit of a vehicle that was taken in an armed carjacking the previous day. “During […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

34-year-old killed in Talladega County crash

From The Tribune staff reports TALLADEGA COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of an Estaboga man on Sunday, Dec. 18, at approximately 1:25 a.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), NaDaniel J. Henderson, 34, was critically injured when the 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe he was driving left the roadway, struck an embankment, […]
TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

12-year-old killed while asleep during drive-by shooting in Birmingham

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 12-year-old girl was killed during a drive-by shooting in Birmingham on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at approximately 1:51 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Audriana Pearson, 12, of Birmingham, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault in the 500 block of 16th Avenue Northwest in […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: Arrest made in Center Point Thanksgiving shooting

From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — An arrest was made on Friday, Dec. 16, in connection to a Thanksgiving shooting that occurred in Center Point on Thursday, Nov. 24, around 6:45 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Marvin Arnold has been charged with reckless manslaughter and certain persons forbidden to carry a […]
CENTER POINT, AL
The Trussville Tribune

10 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Ten people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Dec. 13, 2022 – Dec. 19, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
