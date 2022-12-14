Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Christmas Themed Boat Cruise Might Be the Most Unique Holiday Attraction in MarylandTravel MavenAnnapolis, MD
This City in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBaltimore, MD
Famous restaurant chain opens another Maryland locationKristen WaltersBaltimore, MD
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in MarylandTravel MavenMaryland State
This Buffet has Been Named the Best in MarylandTravel MavenBaltimore, MD
Related
WJLA
Mayor Bowser releases DC's 8th annual Small Business Enterprises Opportunity Guide
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. leaders announced the District’s most ambitious spending goal with District-based Small Business Enterprises (SBEs) on Friday morning. It's a whopping $1.16 billion. Mayor Muriel Bowser at the D.C. Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting released the Fiscal Year 2023 SBE Opportunity Guide, also known as...
WJLA
Grassroots Health seek DMV college athletes to help promote health, wellness in DC schools
WASHINGTON (7News) — A nonprofit called Grassroots Health is working to promote health and wellness in D.C. middle schools. The nonprofit was founded back in 2009 by college athletes. It was in response to the growing rate of HIV among teens in D.C. About 40 Georgetown athletes built a program that uses sports as a tool to break the stigma around sex, HIV, and relationships.
WJLA
DC's old Vanguard building to be converted into downtown apartments
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser on Thursday celebrated the conversion ceremony of the old Vanguard building into the new Elle Apartments. Bowser was joined on-site by the Deputy Mayor of Planning and Economic Development. The Vanguard building opened in 1965 and, for years, was home to the Peace Corps.
WJLA
Swastika found on bathroom wall at Charles County school for second time, principal says
POMFRET, Md. (7News) — A swastika was found drawn on the wall inside the boys bathroom at a Charles County school -- and according to a letter sent to 7News, the principal said it's the second time it's happened in recent weeks. Louis D'Ambrosio, principal at the Robert D....
WJLA
Charles County commissioners battle over racial discrimination, secret censure
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Two Charles County commissioners are seeking an injunction to prevent another commissioner from voting to fire county administrator Mark Belton. A previously secret censure of Commissioner Thomasina Coates for discriminating against Belton because he is white surfaced at this week’s meeting of the Charles...
WJLA
Raising Cane's opens first northern Virginia location in Sterling
STERLING, Va. (7News) — Dozens of "Caniacs" waited in line outside northern Virginia's first Raising Cane's restaurant this week. The popular chain made its debut in northern Virginia Tuesday and is located at 45545 Dulles Eastern Plaza in Sterling. The Tuesday opening is part of Raising Cane’s expansion around...
WJLA
Charles County commissioner censured, accused of discriminating against county employee
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A bombshell came early in Tuesday’s meeting of the Charles County Commissioners. Commissioner Gilbert Bowling revealed one of the five members is currently under censure for discrimination against a county employee. “Just so the public knows, we have a sitting county commissioner that’s...
WJLA
Montgomery Co. resident donates $10K in Metro cards to families in need
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A Montgomery County resident donated thousands of dollars toward Metro SmarTrip cards for families in need this holiday season. The cards with $300 per card will be distributed to 33 Head Start and Early Start families. Head Start and Early Start are part of...
WJLA
Stabbing reported at Accokeek Academy in Prince George's Co.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — An eighth grader was stabbed during a fight outside of a middle school in Prince George’s County on Friday morning. The incident happened on the grounds of Accokeek Academy, sparked by a dispute among students on a school bus. A brother and...
WJLA
Small Business Spotlight: Sunflower Bakery
7NewsDC — Brian van de Graaff visited Rockville's Sunflower Bakery for our latest Small Business Spotlight. 'Sunflower Bakery and Café Sunflower are dedicated to providing skilled job training and employment for adults 18+ with learning differences in pastry arts, production baking, barista service and front of house operations.'
WJLA
Furniture, headphones, tires: OIG finds $133k in illicit spending from MCPS DOT employee
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Charles Ewald was second in charge of MCPS' Department of Transportation. The division has 1,800 employees and an annual budget of $120 million. Last fall, Montgomery County's Office of the Inspector General (OIG) dug into Ewald's MCPS charge card statements and found $133,000 in...
WJLA
Closing arguments underway for trial of 2 DC officers charged in murder of Karon Hylton
WASHINGTON (7News) — Closing arguments are underway at D.C.'s U.S. District Court, in which two suspended Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officers are charged with second-degree murder, conspiracy, and obstruction of justice. The unprecedented trial stems from an October 2020 incident in which MPD officers, Terrance Sutton and Andrew Zabavsky,...
WJLA
Capital Area Food Bank seeks donations to overcome new challenges this holiday season
WASHINGTON (7News) — Christmas is fast approaching and thousands of people across the District are in need this holiday season. One D.C. area food bank is working extra hard to provide warm meals for families in need. Friday morning, 7News spoke to President and CEO Radha Muthiah of the...
WJLA
Ridership, overcrowding increase in first year of free fares on Alexandria's DASH buses
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — A report released Wednesday shows during the first year of free fares for Alexandria’s DASH, the bus system saw a big increase in ridership but also saw an increase in some problems such as overcrowding and incidents involving drunk or unruly passengers. Alexandria’s experience...
WJLA
PHOTOS: Icy, wintry weather sweeps across DMV
WASHINGTON (7News) — Send us photos or videos of the weather conditions near you! Click here to submit them!
WJLA
17-year-old Howard Co. high school student stabbed by 15-year-old girl: Police
HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A 17-year-old Hammond High School student was taken to a hospital on Thursday after he was stabbed by another student, according to the Howard County Police Department. Police said the victim has since been released from the hospital. Shortly before 1 p.m., police responded...
WJLA
Four girls say man exposed himself to them near Arlington middle school
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — The Arlington County Police Department (ACPD) is investigating a potential indecent exposure incident after four girls say a man exposed himself to them through the window of a home near Swanson Middle School in Arlington. The alleged exposure took place in the 5800 block of...
WJLA
SEE IT: Overturned dump truck blocks lanes on I-495 in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Traffic is building up on Interstate 495 following a crash that left a dump truck overturned, Maryland State police announced. The crash was at the I-495 Inner Loop east of Georgia Avenue in Montgomery County. SkyTrak 7 was over the scene of the crash:
WJLA
Local Eye Doctors Make A Difference This Holiday Season
This past weekend the Clarkson Eyecare Alexandria office hosted their annual VisionFest event that is dedicated to providing free eye care and free glasses to members of the Alexandria community who can’t afford eye care services. This year the event helped 40 participants with comprehensive eye exams and a free pair of glasses.
Comments / 0