WASHINGTON (7News) — A nonprofit called Grassroots Health is working to promote health and wellness in D.C. middle schools. The nonprofit was founded back in 2009 by college athletes. It was in response to the growing rate of HIV among teens in D.C. About 40 Georgetown athletes built a program that uses sports as a tool to break the stigma around sex, HIV, and relationships.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO