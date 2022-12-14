ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

WJLA

Grassroots Health seek DMV college athletes to help promote health, wellness in DC schools

WASHINGTON (7News) — A nonprofit called Grassroots Health is working to promote health and wellness in D.C. middle schools. The nonprofit was founded back in 2009 by college athletes. It was in response to the growing rate of HIV among teens in D.C. About 40 Georgetown athletes built a program that uses sports as a tool to break the stigma around sex, HIV, and relationships.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

DC's old Vanguard building to be converted into downtown apartments

WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser on Thursday celebrated the conversion ceremony of the old Vanguard building into the new Elle Apartments. Bowser was joined on-site by the Deputy Mayor of Planning and Economic Development. The Vanguard building opened in 1965 and, for years, was home to the Peace Corps.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Charles County commissioners battle over racial discrimination, secret censure

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Two Charles County commissioners are seeking an injunction to prevent another commissioner from voting to fire county administrator Mark Belton. A previously secret censure of Commissioner Thomasina Coates for discriminating against Belton because he is white surfaced at this week’s meeting of the Charles...
WJLA

Raising Cane's opens first northern Virginia location in Sterling

STERLING, Va. (7News) — Dozens of "Caniacs" waited in line outside northern Virginia's first Raising Cane's restaurant this week. The popular chain made its debut in northern Virginia Tuesday and is located at 45545 Dulles Eastern Plaza in Sterling. The Tuesday opening is part of Raising Cane’s expansion around...
STERLING, VA
WJLA

Charles County commissioner censured, accused of discriminating against county employee

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A bombshell came early in Tuesday’s meeting of the Charles County Commissioners. Commissioner Gilbert Bowling revealed one of the five members is currently under censure for discrimination against a county employee. “Just so the public knows, we have a sitting county commissioner that’s...
WJLA

Small Business Spotlight: Sunflower Bakery

7NewsDC — Brian van de Graaff visited Rockville's Sunflower Bakery for our latest Small Business Spotlight. 'Sunflower Bakery and Café Sunflower are dedicated to providing skilled job training and employment for adults 18+ with learning differences in pastry arts, production baking, barista service and front of house operations.'
ROCKVILLE, MD
WJLA

17-year-old Howard Co. high school student stabbed by 15-year-old girl: Police

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A 17-year-old Hammond High School student was taken to a hospital on Thursday after he was stabbed by another student, according to the Howard County Police Department. Police said the victim has since been released from the hospital. Shortly before 1 p.m., police responded...
WJLA

Local Eye Doctors Make A Difference This Holiday Season

This past weekend the Clarkson Eyecare Alexandria office hosted their annual VisionFest event that is dedicated to providing free eye care and free glasses to members of the Alexandria community who can’t afford eye care services. This year the event helped 40 participants with comprehensive eye exams and a free pair of glasses.
ALEXANDRIA, VA

