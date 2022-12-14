ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas woman fatally stabs boyfriend after being ordered to not have contact with him, authorities say

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
CBS 42
CBS 42
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZGjkg_0jiQfGTn00

EL DORADO, Ark. ( KTVE/KARD ) — On Monday, December 12, 2022, 52-year-old Bridgett J. Thomas appeared in the 35th Judicial District Court after fatally stabbing her boyfriend, 43-year-old George Moore Jr. According to reports, Thomas allegedly stabbed Moore during an argument, causing a fatality.

Two Bay St. Louis police officers killed in shooting

Less than two weeks prior to the fatality, Thomas was ordered to not have contact with Moore after a previous incident where she cut the victim. Thomas was charged with First-Degree Murder and she is being held at the Union County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 42

13-year-old girl charged in fatal shooting of teen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old girl in Parkway Village. Police responded to the shooting around 8 p.m. on Curtis Street. Takiyah Nelson was inside a home with friends when a gun went off and she was struck in the head. She was taken to LeBonheur […]
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS 42

Florida man discovers ex-wife allegedly stole thousands from his elderly parents

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Cantonment woman is behind bars after allegedly taking advantage of her ex-husband’s parents and stealing thousands of dollars by opening fraudulent credit accounts, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Samantha Ariel Perea, 36, was charged with grand theft, uttering a false instrument, criminal use of personal ID information […]
CANTONMENT, FL
Black Enterprise

10-Year-Old Boy Charged As An Adult After Fatally Shooting Mother Over Virtual Reality Headset

A 10-year-old boy in Milwaukee, Wisconsin is being charged as an adult after he admitted to fatally shooting his mother, 44-year-old Quiana Mann, on Nov. 21. WTMJ News reported that Mann was shot in her eye at close range around 7 a.m. inside her home on 87th and Hemlock by her son. He first told the authorities that he’d shot her accidentally by twirling the gun around his finger.
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBC News

FedEx driver allegedly told investigators Texas girl was still alive after he struck her with vehicle

A FedEx driver panicked after striking a 7-year-old girl in Texas with his work van and threw her in the truck, where he killed her, authorities said. Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, who is charged with capital murder and aggravated kidnapping, told authorities he placed Athena Strand in his work truck after he struck her with it, according to an arrest warrant affidavit released Thursday.
WISE COUNTY, TX
Law & Crime

‘An Absolute Sociopath’: Judge Unleashes on Ordained Minister and Foster Father Convicted of Murdering 4-Year-Old Boy

A 29-year-old ordained minister and foster father in New York faced a judge’s wrath when sentenced for killing a 4-year-old boy, who was brutally beaten to death two years ago. An emotional Schenectady County Court Judge Matthew Sypniewski on Tuesday vituperated Dequan Greene as a “sociopath” before ordering him to serve the maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison for the December 2020 death of Charlie Garay.
SCHENECTADY COUNTY, NY
blavity.com

Georgia Funeral Worker Charged After Allegedly Scamming Families Out Of Thousands Of Dollars

Authorities in Jonesboro, a suburb of Atlanta, have charged a funeral home in connection to an alleged scheme to scam bereaving families out of tens of thousands of dollars. Atlanta Black Star reports that police suspect that Danielle Longino (also known as Danielle Watkins), a former employee of the Anthony L. Watkins Funeral Home, scammed families who went to the home for funeral services out of more than $80,000 while pretending to still work there.
JONESBORO, GA
The Independent

Bodycam captures moment Tyson Foods CFO arrested after woman woke up to find him ‘drunk’ and asleep in her bed

Body-camera footage shows the moment the chief financial officer for Tyson Foods, was arrested in Arkansas after he allegedly broke into a home and was found sleeping in a stranger’s bed.John Tyson, who is also a fourth-generation relative of the company’s founder, was arrested on 6 November on charges of public intoxication and trespassing after finding his way into the home of a college-aged woman who didn’t know him, authorities said.On Friday, ABC 40/29 obtained body-camera footage from the Fayetteville Police Department which shows officers dragging a disoriented Mr Tyson from the bed. The 32-year-old, dressed only in his...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The Independent

Police officer who fatally shot Black woman through her window says he thought a burglary was taking place

A former Texas officer who fatally shot a Black woman through a window in her home has claimed in testimony before court that he thought a burglary was taking place at the time and that he saw a gun “pointed” at him before shooting.Aaron Dean, the now-former police officer, is charged with fatally shooting 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson inside her Fort Worth, Texas, home on 12 October 2019.Mr Dean said at the murder trial on Monday that he was responding to a call about open doors at Jefferson’s home. He added that as he was searching the home’s parameters, he...
FORT WORTH, TX
People

Police Search for Unknown Suspect After 15-Year-Old Girl Is Shot Dead at Ga. Party: 'Please Come Forward'

Laila Harris, 15, "had her whole life ahead of her" before being shot in a random spray of gunfire outside an event hall A 15-year-old girl was shot to death outside a party at an event hall in Clayton County, Ga., on Saturday night. Local police said the Morrow, Ga., event drew hundreds of local teens from different high schools, and many of these students were spotted fleeing when police arrived at the chaotic scene on Dec. 3. Morrow is about 15 miles from downtown Atlanta. It is unclear who threw the...
MORROW, GA
Alabama Now

Alabama 14-year-old murder suspect sought, police say; they believe he killed two women

Authorities in southeast Alabama are searching for a 14-year-old boy in the shooting deaths of two women who were found dead inside a home, police said Monday. The youth, who The Associated Press isn’t identifying because of his age, is wanted on two counts of capital murder in the deaths of Jasmine Danielle Bean, 20, and Ja’Lexius Lashon Wells, 21, police said. All three people are from Dothan.
DOTHAN, AL
Shine My Crown

Two Babies Almost Freeze to Death After Witnessing Mother Murdered in Parking Lot

Two toddlers have been left without a mother after a gunman shot and killed the 24-year-old in her vehicle, leaving the two babies stranded in freezing temps overnight. Destiny Wiggins was found dead in the car with a man who was also fatally shot in the parking lot of a construction company. Employees at the site noticed the two lifeless victims inside the car Thursday morning and called police. Two children were in the car, police reports say.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
CBS 42

CBS 42

73K+
Followers
16K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy