Arkansas woman fatally stabs boyfriend after being ordered to not have contact with him, authorities say

EL DORADO, Ark. ( KTVE/KARD ) — On Monday, December 12, 2022, 52-year-old Bridgett J. Thomas appeared in the 35th Judicial District Court after fatally stabbing her boyfriend, 43-year-old George Moore Jr. According to reports, Thomas allegedly stabbed Moore during an argument, causing a fatality.

Less than two weeks prior to the fatality, Thomas was ordered to not have contact with Moore after a previous incident where she cut the victim. Thomas was charged with First-Degree Murder and she is being held at the Union County Jail on a $1 million bond.

