ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Boxing Day air fryer deals: Dates and discounts to expect on Ninja, Tower and Daewoo

By Alex Lee
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nUi9F_0jiQeuS800

It’s that time of year again. Christmas is upon us and soon we’ll all be gorging on leftover Yorkshire puds and mince pies while feverishly browsing through the best deals in the Boxing Day sales .

Every festive period, we see retailer’s slash prices on the hottest gadgets , the most sought-after home appliances and popular beauty and cosmetic products. But there’s one specific kitchen gizmo that’s going to be a hot commodity in the sales this year, and that’s the humble air fryer .

Whether we’re talking Ninja or Tefal or Tower , air fryers have been flying off the shelves non-stop throughout the entirety of 2022 as the cost of living crisis bites. The versatile gadget doesn’t just cook healthier meals, but it’s also said to use significantly less energy than cooking meals in the oven.

If you’re in the market for an air fryer this year and want to grab a bargain in the Boxing Day sales, we’ve rounded up everything we know about the 2022 post-Christmas sales, including the air fryer deals we’re expecting to see.

Read more:

When will the air fryer Boxing Day deals begin in 2022?

No big shocker here, but seeing as Boxing Day falls on 26 December every year, so will the Boxing Day sales. Unlike Black Friday, most retailers stick to the scheduled programme when it comes to post-Christmas sales. That’s when we expect the air fryer deals to start dropping, with deals landing all the way through the back end of December and into the January sales.

What can we expect from air fryer Boxing Day sales this year?

While air fryers are even more popular this year than they were in 2021, we’re still expecting the deals to be fairly similar to the ones last year.

In terms of Ninja air fryers, Amazon slashed the price of the Ninja air fryer AF100UK (£129, Amazon.co.uk ) by 23 per cent, bringing the price under £100. This specific model frequently hovered around the £85-mark in 2019, but the lowest we’ve seen it drop since then was £90 in the summer. We’re hoping for a sub-£100 deal this Boxing Day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SkCfH_0jiQeuS800

As for our favourite air fryer – the Ninja foodi dual zone (£199, Very.co.uk ) – dropped down to around £150 last Boxing Day, but it’s actually out of stock at a number of retailers, so we’re unsure as to whether it’ll go on sale again this year.

If you’re looking for a Tefal air fryer, one Boxing Day deal we spotted last year was on the Tefal actifry genius XL. Another one of our favourite air fryers , it was discounted by a massive 48 per cent last year. It usually retails for £284.99, but this deal took it down to just £148.99.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hOhRW_0jiQeuS800

As it so happens, the actifry is actually on sale right now (Was £284.99, now £229.90, Amazon.co.uk ), but it might fall even further after Christmas.

Last year’s Boxing Day discount on our favourite Tower Xpress pro air fryer (£140, Argos.co.uk ) wasn’t the best, with most retailers keeping it at its recommended retail price, but the model was still fairly new at that point, so we weren’t entirely surprised.

We’ve since seen it drop to a low of £99 in April at Very, but it’s scarcely fallen under £120 since then. We’ll be hoping that changes this sales season.

The best pre-Boxing Day air fryer deals to shop now

If you can’t wait for the Boxing Day sales to get started and want to see your loved one unwrap an air fryer on Christmas Day (so that they can then cook up a leftover dish in the magical machine), we’ve spotted a few deals you might want to take advantage of ahead of the bargain bonanza.

Daewoo halogen air fryer low fat oven: Was £89.99, now £39.99, Robertdyas.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IRYer_0jiQeuS800

This air fryer costs less than £40 and will help you rustle up quick, healthy and easy meals with less fat, this halogen air fryer has both a carbon heating bulb and a built-in fan to circulate the air evenly. With its 12l capacity, it’s large enough for the entire family, while its two heating racks enable you to cook different food at the same time. Plus, the self-cleaning function means you simply add warm, soapy water and let the appliance do the hard graft for you.

Buy now

Tefal turbo cuisine and fry multi pressure cooker and air fryer: Was £229, now £199, Ao.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EVmkR_0jiQeuS800

AO is giving you a £30 saving on this Tefal air fryer and pressure cooker. With 15 different settings, the Tefal turbo can fulfil almost any cooking need: from air frying chips until they are crispy and golden to pressure cooking meat and hearty stews. Its 7.6l capacity is enough to feed the whole family and then some. The handy timer will let you know when your food is ready to be served, so you won’t have to worry about over cooking, and thanks to the keep-warm function it won’t cool off until you’re ready to put dinner on the table.

Buy now

Tefal actifry advance health air fryer FZ727840: Was £199.97, now £139, Appliancesdirect.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c8ebg_0jiQeuS800

There’s currently £50 off this Tefal air fryer at Appliances Direct. Like many other air fryers, food is cooked using considerably less oil than in a conventional fat fryer, with Tefal claiming just a spoonful will do the trick. Also, like other models, another key benefit is how quickly food cooks, with 1kg of mixed food taking 30-34 minutes. There’s also an auto-paddle, which stirs your food for even results, meaning you don’t need to rotate it half-way through.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For discounts and offers ahead of the sales, try the links below:

Looking for more intel? Read our Boxing Day sale guide now

Comments / 0

Related
WPTV

This digital air fryer toaster oven with French doors is only $50 at Walmart

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Black Friday might not officially be here, but some retailers have...
The Independent

Aldi’s sell-out heated clothes airer will be back in stock on this date

Whether it’s using an electric blanket, portable heater or dehumidifier, owing to the soaring energy prices, we’re all searching for ways to keep costs down. And when it comes to doing the laundry, there’s one appliance you may need to invest in, it’s a heated clothes airer. While a tumble dryer can cost up to £1.55 an hour to operate (depending on the model), a heated airer is a far more energy-efficient way to dry your clothes, as it is likely to cost less than 40p an hour to run.With so many models on the market (and some on the...
Joel Eisenberg

Costco Allowing Shopping Without a Membership

A partner program will allow for delivery but not in-store shopping. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CustomerService.Costco.com and EatThis.com.
GOBankingRates

8 Best Deals at Walmart in December

The most expensive season of the year -- the holiday season -- is officially in full swing, so you're trying to stretch your budget in several different directions. Thankfully, Walmart has you covered...
People

Whoa! Amazon Shoppers Say This Stick Vacuum 'Does It All' — and It's 75% Off Today

“I find that the Inse stick vac has outdone Dyson, Shark, Bissell, and other cordless vacs” Amazon's Cyber Week deals are in full swing — which means even if you missed out on shopping during Black Friday, you've still got plenty of opportunity to score deals. But if you've been on the hunt for a vacuum cleaner, you're in luck: Right now, you can score a top-rated device for 75 percent off.  That's right: The Inse N5S Cordless Vacuum Cleaner has been marked down to just $110 thanks to...
CBS News

Shop Walmart's best robot vacuum deal yet: Get the iHome Autovac for only $85

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. We've seen lots of deals on robot vacuums this holiday season, but Walmart's latest robot vacuum deal is absolutely absurd....
E! News

These $25 Yoga Pants on Amazon Have Over 6,800 5-Star Reviews

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
ZDNet

The 18 best Amazon security camera deals: Get Ring and Blink on sale for the holidays

Times are tight for many Americans and, being knee-deep into the holiday season, extra savings are a welcome sight. If you're in the market for a new video doorbell or a set of security cameras for you or a loved one these holidays, both Ring and Blink are two brands you can't go wrong with. Add in some extra savings from Amazon, and you'll be set to give the gift of security.
CNET

11 Black Friday Deals at Walmart That You Can't Find at Amazon

As Black Friday approaches and holiday deals heat up, online retailers wage price wars across the internet. Shoppers able to navigate the shifting sands of online deals can save big money during the holiday gift season, but it takes real time to track price changes and product inventory across multiple stores.
People

Score Big-Box Discounts Straight from Amazon's Everyday Essentials Department — Up to 59% Off

Shop paper towels, stain removers, and dog treats starting at just $3 Stocking up on home essentials is, well, essential — but it can easily rack up a high bill, especially if you're shopping for a large family. And while you could certainly just take out a membership at a big box store to score discounts, you could also just rely on Amazon to find these kinds of items.  In fact, Amazon has a section dedicated to Everyday Essentials — and you'll always be able to find discounts here....
Us Weekly

Wayfair’s 12 Days of Markdowns: Today’s Best Deals Up to 83% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Looking for a big, mind-blowing gift for the holidays this year, or perhaps a game-changing home find to start your new year off right? Welcome to Wayfair's 12 Days of Markdowns, featuring 24-hour mega-deals! For today, December 13, […]
The Independent

The Independent

980K+
Followers
315K+
Post
497M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy