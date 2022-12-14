Read full article on original website
Traffic charge against Cawthorn dismissed, separate airport gun citation trial in January
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A charge of driving with a revoked license against North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn has been dropped. Dashcam video showed a North Carolina state trooper pulling Cawthorn over in Cleveland County on March 3. The trooper reportedly pulled Cawthorn over for driving left of the center line. The traffic stop resulted in the Republican congressman being issued a violation for driving with a revoked license.
The Weather Authority: Dual threat of flooding and severe storms today
RADAR CHECK: Rain is widespread over North and West Alabama early this morning around sunrise there are a few embedded thunderstorms, but we don’t expect any severe weather issues this morning. This will be an active day for the state with the dual threat of heavy rain/flooding, and strong to severe thunderstorms.
The Weather Authority: Dry through the weekend; arctic blast a week away
DRY WEEKEND AHEAD: Alabama’s weather will remain generally dry through the weekend with mostly sunny days, fair nights, and seasonal temperatures. Look for afternoon temperatures mostly in the 50s today and tomorrow, followed by a high in the 45-55 degree range Sunday. Morning lows will be somewhere between 25 and 35 degrees for most communities.
