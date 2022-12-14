ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 14

Related
nbc15.com

Difficult travel across much of Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Light snow showers moved through southern Wisconsin today, leaving a light dusting on the roadways. While that won’t impact your travel today, some parts of the state are still digging out from Wednesday night’s snow storm. Parts of our northern counties are reporting partially...
WISCONSIN STATE
Bring Me The News

Huge 3-day snow totals from around Minnesota

It was a monster storm in Duluth and the North Shore, while pretty much everywhere in the northern half of Minnesota was walloped with double-digit snow totals over the past three days. By Friday morning, the National Weather Service in Duluth had measured 24.2 inches of fresh snow since Tuesday....
MINNESOTA STATE
B105

Sorry Kids, Wisconsin Town Runs Out Of Snow Days By Mid December

There once was a time, not that long ago, when a snow day meant a free day for kids. I can still remember sitting in the kitchen listening to the radio and anxiously waiting for the radio DJ to announce my school's name on the closure list. My friends and I would rejoice, join up at a sledding hill, or go have a snowball fight. Snow days were something magical that didn't come around a lot for us, despite the fact that our winters were more brutal than they are now.
SUPERIOR, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Winter storm leaves snow, rain across Wisconsin

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. — Snow was falling at a moderate pace a little after 4:30 a.m. Thursday. Tom Kane of Kane Lawn Care and Snowplowing was busy plowing the parking the lot in front of a business just off Packerland Drive near Ashwaubenon. “We started about quarter to four and...
ASHWAUBENON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Roads snow-covered and slippery

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Highways and side roads are snow-covered and slippery Thursday morning after several inches of snow fell across Northeast Wisconsin. The Wisconsin 511 traffic map shows most major highways to be snow-covered. Areas along the lakeshore are listed as having slippery stretches. Several schools and organizations...
WISCONSIN STATE
WFRV Local 5

First major snowfall hits northeast Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- On Thursday morning, several inches of wet, heavy snow blanketed northeast Wisconsin communities. The snow began for most around 2 a.m., and roads were hazardous for several hours for very-early morning commuters. By around 5:30 a.m., snowplow crews had cleared most major highways, although some local roads remained covered in snow […]
GREEN BAY, WI
agupdate.com

Send invasive species packing

Dad would often tell of picking mustard and cutting thistle in the fields. If he did a good job he was paid a dollar a day. Ninety years ago in the depths of the Great Depression that was good pay for a child. Some things have changed through the decades....
BAYFIELD COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

DNR announces it will stock 2,800 pheasants for 2022 hunting season

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ahead of the holidays, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced Thursday its plans to stock extra pheasants in 25 central and southern Wisconsin properties during the hunting season. The DNR explained that due to the popularity of pheasants among Wisconsin hunters, it would stock...
WISCONSIN STATE
Quick Country 96.5

I Can’t Be the Only Minnesotan Who Finds this Unnecessary

This particular storm includes rain, sleet, ice and snow. Just depending on where you are as to what and how much of that stuff you will get. I have lived in Minnesota for most of my life. And other than a year in Arizona, I have lived all of my life in the Midwest. Meaning I have dealt with this winter weather "fun" all of my life. I have never, and I mean never seen this habit until I came back to work in St. Cloud, and actually only in this parking lot. What I am talking about is people lifting their windshield wipers up when there is a snow storm on the way.
MINNESOTA STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Invasive species in Wisconsin waters threaten environment

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and UW-Extension are asking anglers to help prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species in Wisconsin’s lakes and rivers while ice fishing this winter. Aquatic invasive species have made their way into Wisconsin’s waterways. Still, anglers can...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan in a messy storm tonight and Thursday, most of us stay on warm side

The powerful storm west of Michigan is going to send us an array of various precipitation forms. Here’s what you can expect across the differing weather sectors of Michigan. Rain will be the precipitation for most of us in the highly-populated area of the southern half of Michigan. The rain will start this afternoon over southwest Lower Michigan and move into eastern Lower overnight.
MICHIGAN STATE
WausauPilot

DNR’s deer donation program

Are you looking for a place to donate a deer near you? The Deer Donation Partners Program opens deer drop-off locations for the Gun Deer Season. This list gets updated throughout the season, so check out the Participating Processor list to see if a drop-off site is available in your area.
WISCONSIN STATE
97ZOK

97ZOK

Rockford, IL
32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

97ZOK plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy