nbc15.com
Difficult travel across much of Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Light snow showers moved through southern Wisconsin today, leaving a light dusting on the roadways. While that won’t impact your travel today, some parts of the state are still digging out from Wednesday night’s snow storm. Parts of our northern counties are reporting partially...
Huge 3-day snow totals from around Minnesota
It was a monster storm in Duluth and the North Shore, while pretty much everywhere in the northern half of Minnesota was walloped with double-digit snow totals over the past three days. By Friday morning, the National Weather Service in Duluth had measured 24.2 inches of fresh snow since Tuesday....
Sorry Kids, Wisconsin Town Runs Out Of Snow Days By Mid December
There once was a time, not that long ago, when a snow day meant a free day for kids. I can still remember sitting in the kitchen listening to the radio and anxiously waiting for the radio DJ to announce my school's name on the closure list. My friends and I would rejoice, join up at a sledding hill, or go have a snowball fight. Snow days were something magical that didn't come around a lot for us, despite the fact that our winters were more brutal than they are now.
This Is The Coldest City In Wisconsin
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
spectrumnews1.com
Winter storm leaves snow, rain across Wisconsin
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. — Snow was falling at a moderate pace a little after 4:30 a.m. Thursday. Tom Kane of Kane Lawn Care and Snowplowing was busy plowing the parking the lot in front of a business just off Packerland Drive near Ashwaubenon. “We started about quarter to four and...
WBAY Green Bay
Roads snow-covered and slippery
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Highways and side roads are snow-covered and slippery Thursday morning after several inches of snow fell across Northeast Wisconsin. The Wisconsin 511 traffic map shows most major highways to be snow-covered. Areas along the lakeshore are listed as having slippery stretches. Several schools and organizations...
First major snowfall hits northeast Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- On Thursday morning, several inches of wet, heavy snow blanketed northeast Wisconsin communities. The snow began for most around 2 a.m., and roads were hazardous for several hours for very-early morning commuters. By around 5:30 a.m., snowplow crews had cleared most major highways, although some local roads remained covered in snow […]
agupdate.com
Send invasive species packing
Dad would often tell of picking mustard and cutting thistle in the fields. If he did a good job he was paid a dollar a day. Ninety years ago in the depths of the Great Depression that was good pay for a child. Some things have changed through the decades....
Updated Northern Minnesota + Wisconsin Blizzard Snowfall Totals
The second wave of snow hit the Northland hard Wednesday night into Thursday morning, adding a large amount of additional snow on top of what we got from round one in the early part of Wednesday. Many places along the North Shore, as expected, added a foot or more of snow overnight into Thursday morning.
nbc15.com
DNR announces it will stock 2,800 pheasants for 2022 hunting season
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ahead of the holidays, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced Thursday its plans to stock extra pheasants in 25 central and southern Wisconsin properties during the hunting season. The DNR explained that due to the popularity of pheasants among Wisconsin hunters, it would stock...
I Can’t Be the Only Minnesotan Who Finds this Unnecessary
This particular storm includes rain, sleet, ice and snow. Just depending on where you are as to what and how much of that stuff you will get. I have lived in Minnesota for most of my life. And other than a year in Arizona, I have lived all of my life in the Midwest. Meaning I have dealt with this winter weather "fun" all of my life. I have never, and I mean never seen this habit until I came back to work in St. Cloud, and actually only in this parking lot. What I am talking about is people lifting their windshield wipers up when there is a snow storm on the way.
You Better Think Twice If You Want To Own This Pet in Illinois
It's been more than a decade since I've lived in the Rockford area and for the past 4 years I've been in Montana, but it's nothing like you see on the television series Yellowstone. One part of the TV show that's somewhat accurate is the constant threat of wild animals...
This Is The Coldest City In Illinois
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
WBAY Green Bay
Invasive species in Wisconsin waters threaten environment
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and UW-Extension are asking anglers to help prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species in Wisconsin’s lakes and rivers while ice fishing this winter. Aquatic invasive species have made their way into Wisconsin’s waterways. Still, anglers can...
A Tree is Growing in the Middle of this Beautifully Unique Wisconsin Home
I'm at a loss for words to describe this home. I love it, it scares me, I think it's beautiful, unique, a big fixer-upper. I feel like there's not one appropriate word or phrase that describes this house that's for sale in Wisconsin. I would seriously love to own this...
Michigan in a messy storm tonight and Thursday, most of us stay on warm side
The powerful storm west of Michigan is going to send us an array of various precipitation forms. Here’s what you can expect across the differing weather sectors of Michigan. Rain will be the precipitation for most of us in the highly-populated area of the southern half of Michigan. The rain will start this afternoon over southwest Lower Michigan and move into eastern Lower overnight.
cw14online.com
Wisconsin's pickle ornaments named among favorite state traditions: Survey
(WLUK) -- Does your Christmas tree have a pickle hanging on it?. If it does, you're taking part in what one survey says is the 15th most favorite state Christmas tradition in the U.S. Mixbook, a photo book creation company, assigned a unique tradition to each state and surveyed 1,500...
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Snowfall totals since Wednesday night
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Snow has been falling since Wednesday night in North Central Wisconsin. Snowfall totals listed below are from Wednesday night through Thursday evening.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Turn on your headlights’: Wisconsin DOT issues reminder as season’s first winter storm arrives
(WFRV) – With some Wisconsinites breaking out the shovels/snowblowers for the first time this season, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation wants drivers to make sure their headlights are turned on. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) posted on its Facebook page about reminding drivers to turn on their headlights....
DNR’s deer donation program
Are you looking for a place to donate a deer near you? The Deer Donation Partners Program opens deer drop-off locations for the Gun Deer Season. This list gets updated throughout the season, so check out the Participating Processor list to see if a drop-off site is available in your area.
