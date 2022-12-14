Read full article on original website
Visit the Best Antique Mall in South CarolinaTravel MavenLittle Mountain, SC
19 pieces of pre-filed legislation to watchPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyColumbia, SC
DDSN Terminates Contract with Lutheran Services CarolinasPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Hosts 3rd Annual Holiday MarketPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen runs lawn care business to help stepfather adopt him: "When I think of the word 'dad,' it's him"Amy ChristieCayce, SC
wach.com
Elderly woman found dead, Sumter, Clarendon deputies search for suspect on crime spree
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — An elderly woman was found dead earlier this week, in what officials believe to be related to a series of crimes in Sumter County, officials said Friday. Deputies from Clarendon County and Sumter County are investigating after Oakdale community resident Mae E. Burgess was...
wach.com
Deputies arrest man for 'execution-style shooting' of man at Club Rose Gold
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A man was arrested Thursday after a November 16 shooting at Club Rose Gold, in what Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott called "one of the most viscous and cold-blooded I've ever seen in my career." During a Friday Press conference, Sheriff Lott said Mikal...
abccolumbia.com
Cayce Police searching for theft suspect
CAYCE, S.C. (WOLO)— Cayce Police Department is looking to identify the suspect of a reported theft. Authorities say on December 8, an unidentified person stole a package from a porch in the 1700 block of State Street. The suspect read the label on the box before picking it up...
wach.com
Man shot on Warren Street in Sumter dies from injuries; police seeking information
SUMTER, S.C. (WACH) — Sumter Police are investigating after a man was shot on Warren street and died in the hospital Thursday night. Officials say the victim, Clifton Singletary, 45, was shot near Warren Street Thursday night and suffered multiple wounds. Singletary was originally taken to Prisma Health Toumey's Emergency room before being transferred to a Columbia hospital. He would die from his injuries.
wach.com
Columbia police seize marijuana, crack cocaine in House St. apartment, man arrested
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Columbia man was arrested after police seized several dozen grams of crack cocaine and marijuana from an apartment on House Street, Columbia Police said on Friday. Police arrested 50-year-old Lontre Wise during the drug bust, after community members expressed concerns of criminal activity coming...
Man charged in death of 2-year-old child in Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities say a man has turned himself in following the November death of a child of what authorities suspect was abuse. The Richland County Sheriff's Department said that 25-year-old Grant Nicolas Adams has been charged with homicide by child abuse for the Nov. 25 death that followed the child's initial hospitalization that happened on Sept. 27.
Columbia Police wrangle wayward goat after multiple calls
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Goats will chew just about anything - which can be a problem when that anything is a fence. Columbia Police found that out firsthand recently when Hunnybun the goat made her way out of an enclosure and became the focus of multiple calls to dispatch in southern Columbia neighborhoods.
abccolumbia.com
Lexington Police arrest driver for DUI following wreck
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police Department arrested an individual early this morning for DUI after the driver struck a lighted direction sign and ran through traffic cones. Road workers were not injured during the incident, say authorities. Following the wreck, Police urged individuals not to drink and drive.
wach.com
SC Highway Patrol welcomes 37 new troopers in graduation ceremony
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — 37 new Highway Patrol troopers will join alongside hundreds of others following Friday's Graduation. The ceremony involved two classes, included five prior-certified officers and 32 who are new to the law enforcement profession. The new graduates will be assigned to areas based on population, service...
