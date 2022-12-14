ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cayce, SC

abccolumbia.com

Richland deputies arrest man wanted in club murder

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of a man wanted for a murder that occurred outside of a Columbia night club on Nov. 16. Authorities say surveillance video footage shows Ricardo Tucker, the victim, walking through the parking lot of Rose Gold Club...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

CPD investigating overnight fatal shooting on Lorick Circle

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police say one man is dead following a shooting overnight. Authorities say they found the victim’s body at the 100 block of Lorick Circle after midnight. According to investigators, another man was taken to the hospital. Details are limited as they continue their...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Man identified in Sumter County fatal shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is investigating after a man was shot to death Thursday night. The Sumter County Coroner’s Office has identified 45-year-old Clifton James Singletary as the man who suffered fatal gunshot wounds. Officials say on Thursday, Dec. 15, officers responded to the Warren...
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Slain woman’s sister says suspect’s son had her fooled

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been a long road for the family of Krystal Anderson, an Aiken County mother who’s been missing since August. Now investigators believe she is dead. Her boyfriend Tony Berry was arrested and charged with murder and kidnapping, while his son Darius this week was arrested on a charge of accessory to murder after the fact.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Cayce Police searching for theft suspect

CAYCE, S.C. (WOLO)— Cayce Police Department is looking to identify the suspect of a reported theft. Authorities say on December 8, an unidentified person stole a package from a porch in the 1700 block of State Street. The suspect read the label on the box before picking it up...
CAYCE, SC
wach.com

Columbia Police investigating deadly shooting at Lorick Circle

Columbia Police are investigating a deadly overnight shooting at Lorick Circle. Officials responded to a Shotspotter alert in the area Friday morning. They say they found an unresponsive man. A second man was taken to the hospital. Stay with WACH FOX News as we continue to follow this developing story.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Police investigating overnight fatal shooting in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened overnight. Officials said law enforcement was notified through a shot spotter alert of a shooting at Lorick Circle. When officers arrived at the scene, they found one man unresponsive while a second man was taken...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Man shot on Warren Street in Sumter dies from injuries; police seeking information

SUMTER, S.C. (WACH) — Sumter Police are investigating after a man was shot on Warren street and died in the hospital Thursday night. Officials say the victim, Clifton Singletary, 45, was shot near Warren Street Thursday night and suffered multiple wounds. Singletary was originally taken to Prisma Health Toumey's Emergency room before being transferred to a Columbia hospital. He would die from his injuries.
SUMTER, SC
News19 WLTX

Man charged in death of 2-year-old child in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities say a man has turned himself in following the November death of a child of what authorities suspect was abuse. The Richland County Sheriff's Department said that 25-year-old Grant Nicolas Adams has been charged with homicide by child abuse for the Nov. 25 death that followed the child's initial hospitalization that happened on Sept. 27.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Columbia Police wrangle wayward goat after multiple calls

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Goats will chew just about anything - which can be a problem when that anything is a fence. Columbia Police found that out firsthand recently when Hunnybun the goat made her way out of an enclosure and became the focus of multiple calls to dispatch in southern Columbia neighborhoods.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington Police arrest driver for DUI following wreck

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police Department arrested an individual early this morning for DUI after the driver struck a lighted direction sign and ran through traffic cones. Road workers were not injured during the incident, say authorities. Following the wreck, Police urged individuals not to drink and drive.
LEXINGTON, SC
WRDW-TV

Suspect charged with murdering Aiken County missing mom

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The family of a missing mom from Aiken County may start to get some closure. In court on Monday, they learned the state was moving forward on murder and arson charges in connection with her case, in addition to kidnapping. The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday the murder charge had been filed.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wach.com

SC Highway Patrol welcomes 37 new troopers in graduation ceremony

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — 37 new Highway Patrol troopers will join alongside hundreds of others following Friday's Graduation. The ceremony involved two classes, included five prior-certified officers and 32 who are new to the law enforcement profession. The new graduates will be assigned to areas based on population, service...
COLUMBIA, SC

