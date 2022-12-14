Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
27east.com
PSEG Long Island Prepares To Run New Cables Along Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike
The appearance of two flatbed trucks laden with what appeared to be transformers outside the Long Island Power Authority substation on the Sag Harbor-Bridgehampton Turnpike on Thursday, December 15, set... more. Daniel Dale Skinner of Sag Harbor died peacefully after a year-long illness. He was 75. He was born in...
longisland.com
Suffolk Officials Eye Huntington Seminar Grounds For Preservation
Suffolk legislators and others toured the Seminary of the Immaculate Conception in Lloyd Harbor recently to build support for open space preservation of land owned by the Catholic institution. An historic site, the Seminary of the Immaculate Conception has been a center for the theological education and priestly formation of...
longisland.com
CDM Cesspool Service: Keeping Suffolk County Flowing Smoothly for 3 Decades
When it comes to cesspools, the less you’re reminded of them, the better. However, sometimes issues may arise, and when that happens you’ll certainly want the services of a trained and skilled professional to get things flowing smoothly once again. And when that time comes, Suffolk County residents will certainly want CDM Cesspool Service – and their three decades of expertise – by their side.
27east.com
Sag Harbor Teachers Association Throws Its Support Behind Marsden Purchase
The question of whether the Sag Harbor School District should purchase vacant land on nearby Marsden Street to develop into an athletic field, and whether Southampton Town should approve the... more. Suffolk County Legislator Bridget Fleming, the chair of the Legislature’s Transportation Working Group, joins the ... 15 Dec 2022...
27east.com
Southampton Town Planning Board’s Split Vote Approves East Quogue Golf Resort Project
It’s all over but the lawsuits. A decade-long, often convoluted and always controversial process came to an end on December 8, when a majority of the members of the Southampton... more. Elmon D. Webb, of New York City and Quogue died on December 8, after a short illness. He...
27east.com
Daniel Dale Skinner of Sag Harbor Dies
Daniel Dale Skinner of Sag Harbor died peacefully after a year-long illness. He was 75. He was born in Bristol, Connecticut, the son of the late Lillian (née Brodeur) and... more. Pamela van Egmond Schilthuis Rossbach died peacefully in North Haven on December 10. She was ... by Staff...
27east.com
Potter’s Partners Bow Out of Sag Harbor Affordable Housing Proposal
Two of the outside partners in the major affordable housing and commercial development in Sag Harbor proposed by developer Adam Potter have withdrawn from the project. Conifer Realty, which owns... more. Suffolk County Legislator Bridget Fleming, the chair of the Legislature’s Transportation Working Group, joins the ... 15 Dec 2022...
27east.com
East Hampton Officials Take Off With New Effort To Limit Airport Flights, Smirk at ‘Desperate’ Smear Campaign by Aviators in Print Ads
It’s back to square one this week for the effort to privatize East Hampton Airport and limit flight traffic to the facility. The Town Board on Thursday, December 15, will... more. Suffolk County Legislator Bridget Fleming, the chair of the Legislature’s Transportation Working Group, joins the ... 15 Dec...
27east.com
Santa Arrives in Herrick Park Via Helicopter
Santa arrived in Herrick Park in East Hampton via a Suffolk County Police helicopter on Saturday afternoon. KYRIL BROMLEY PHOTOS. The first-ever lighted boat parade and viewing party at Inlet Seafood on Saturday to benefit ... by Staff Writer. Guild Hall this week unveiled renderings of new designs for the...
27east.com
Hampton Bays Man Convicted in 2020 Murder of Romantic Rival From Sag Harbor
Alcides Lopez Cambara’s murderous jealousy and greed ensured that Marco Grisales would never celebrate another birthday, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney said in a press release announcing a... more. Elmon D. Webb, of New York City and Quogue died on December 8, after a short illness. He...
27east.com
Westhampton Beach Girls Lacrosse Team Receives Long Island Championship Rings
Westhampton Beach senior Reilly Mahon said picking up her ring to commemorate her girls lacrosse team’s Long Island Championship win was “like holding a little piece of our huge accomplishment... more. Despite his team going 1-4 at the Hampton Bays Doc Fallot Wrestling Duals this past ... by...
27east.com
Habitat for Humanity Dedicates Home for Veteran, Son in East Hampton
Habitat for Humanity of Long Island dedicated a new home in East Hampton on Monday for a local veteran and his son. The two-story, four-bedroom house with a garage on... more. Next week will be the winter equinox, the official calendar start of winter. Are you ... 15 Dec 2022 by Andrew Messinger.
27east.com
Two Resolutions Are Tabled, Against the Mayor’s Wishes, at Southampton Village Board Meeting
A resolution to establish a vacant property registry — an initiative championed by Southampton Village Mayor Jesse Warren — was tabled on December 8 after Village Board members Bill Manger,... more. Elmon D. Webb, of New York City and Quogue died on December 8, after a short illness....
tbrnewsmedia.com
Revival by Toast opens in Port Jefferson
Restauranter Terry Scarlatos has teamed up with Chef Scott Andriani to open Revival by Toast in Port Jefferson Village. Located in the former Toast Coffeehouse at 242 East Main Street, the new upscale restaurant will offer farm forward cuisine. “Inspired by the season and artisan’s best, our progressive small plate...
Huntington Zoning Board approves new project despite disapproval from residents
The project will feature up to 86 homes and an expanded clubhouse on a golf course in Fort Salonga.
27east.com
Despite Rust, Charging Stations at Ponquogue Beach Are Still Operable and Being Used
Ponquogue Beach on Dune Road in Hampton Bays has gotten a real glow up in recent years, with a full-scale renovation of the pavilion in 2019 making it feel like... more. Peconic Bay Medical Center recently held a recognition ceremony to thank four East Quogue Fire ... by Staff Writer.
27east.com
Portable Toilet Is Turning Heads in Sagaponack
When you’ve gotta go, you’ve gotta go — even when you’re in the middle of a work day in one of the most expensive zip codes in the country. That’s... more. Through its first three games of the season, it’s clear the Pierson boys basketball team ... by Drew Budd.
Herald Community Newspapers
Nassau police seek alleged Valley Stream thief
Nassau police are looking for an unidentified man for allegedly stealing a wallet and multiple credit cards from an unlocked white BMW parked on Lyon Street in Valley Stream on Dec. 14 at 2 a.m. Video surveliance footage showed a man on the Lyon Street property. He is decribed as...
Herald Community Newspapers
Atlantic Beach Bridge sees its first raise in tolls since 2007
If you’re a motorist who relies on the Atlantic Beach Bridge to get to work and come home, you need $2 each way. However, that will change, as the Nassau County Bridge Authority will be rolling out toll increases on Jan. 1 — the first since 2007. “The...
Report: Nassau Police Seize Thousands of Stolen Catalytic Converters; Huntington Home Searched
Police seized $7 million and thousands of stolen catalytic converters in Nassau County they announced Wednesday. They served search warrants on the homes of two Long Beach brothers, Andrew Pawelsky, 24, and his brother, Alan Pawelsky, 20. They and federal officers also served a search Read More ...
Comments / 0