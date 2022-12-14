ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westhampton Beach, NY

longisland.com

Suffolk Officials Eye Huntington Seminar Grounds For Preservation

Suffolk legislators and others toured the Seminary of the Immaculate Conception in Lloyd Harbor recently to build support for open space preservation of land owned by the Catholic institution. An historic site, the Seminary of the Immaculate Conception has been a center for the theological education and priestly formation of...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

CDM Cesspool Service: Keeping Suffolk County Flowing Smoothly for 3 Decades

When it comes to cesspools, the less you’re reminded of them, the better. However, sometimes issues may arise, and when that happens you’ll certainly want the services of a trained and skilled professional to get things flowing smoothly once again. And when that time comes, Suffolk County residents will certainly want CDM Cesspool Service – and their three decades of expertise – by their side.
27east.com

Sag Harbor Teachers Association Throws Its Support Behind Marsden Purchase

The question of whether the Sag Harbor School District should purchase vacant land on nearby Marsden Street to develop into an athletic field, and whether Southampton Town should approve the... more. Suffolk County Legislator Bridget Fleming, the chair of the Legislature’s Transportation Working Group, joins the ... 15 Dec 2022...
SAG HARBOR, NY
27east.com

Daniel Dale Skinner of Sag Harbor Dies

Daniel Dale Skinner of Sag Harbor died peacefully after a year-long illness. He was 75. He was born in Bristol, Connecticut, the son of the late Lillian (née Brodeur) and... more. Pamela van Egmond Schilthuis Rossbach died peacefully in North Haven on December 10. She was ... by Staff...
SAG HARBOR, NY
27east.com

Potter’s Partners Bow Out of Sag Harbor Affordable Housing Proposal

Two of the outside partners in the major affordable housing and commercial development in Sag Harbor proposed by developer Adam Potter have withdrawn from the project. Conifer Realty, which owns... more. Suffolk County Legislator Bridget Fleming, the chair of the Legislature’s Transportation Working Group, joins the ... 15 Dec 2022...
SAG HARBOR, NY
27east.com

East Hampton Officials Take Off With New Effort To Limit Airport Flights, Smirk at ‘Desperate’ Smear Campaign by Aviators in Print Ads

It’s back to square one this week for the effort to privatize East Hampton Airport and limit flight traffic to the facility. The Town Board on Thursday, December 15, will... more. Suffolk County Legislator Bridget Fleming, the chair of the Legislature’s Transportation Working Group, joins the ... 15 Dec...
EAST HAMPTON, NY
27east.com

Santa Arrives in Herrick Park Via Helicopter

Santa arrived in Herrick Park in East Hampton via a Suffolk County Police helicopter on Saturday afternoon. KYRIL BROMLEY PHOTOS. The first-ever lighted boat parade and viewing party at Inlet Seafood on Saturday to benefit ... by Staff Writer. Guild Hall this week unveiled renderings of new designs for the...
EAST HAMPTON, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Revival by Toast opens in Port Jefferson

Restauranter Terry Scarlatos has teamed up with Chef Scott Andriani to open Revival by Toast in Port Jefferson Village. Located in the former Toast Coffeehouse at 242 East Main Street, the new upscale restaurant will offer farm forward cuisine. “Inspired by the season and artisan’s best, our progressive small plate...
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
27east.com

Portable Toilet Is Turning Heads in Sagaponack

​When you’ve gotta go, you’ve gotta go — even when you’re in the middle of a work day in one of the most expensive zip codes in the country. That’s... more. Through its first three games of the season, it’s clear the Pierson boys basketball team ... by Drew Budd.
SAGAPONACK, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Nassau police seek alleged Valley Stream thief

Nassau police are looking for an unidentified man for allegedly stealing a wallet and multiple credit cards from an unlocked white BMW parked on Lyon Street in Valley Stream on Dec. 14 at 2 a.m. Video surveliance footage showed a man on the Lyon Street property. He is decribed as...
VALLEY STREAM, NY

Community Policy