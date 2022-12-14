Kansas City homicide victim had a ‘big heart,’ family says, as they await an arrest

Tonie Pettis is mourning the loss of her youngest child. She’ll miss their frequent talks. She and her son chatted almost every night, catching each other up on the details of their days, no matter how mundane.

“We were very close,” she said. “We talked all the time … I pretty much knew everything he was doing.”

Arreyues Burton was just 20 years old when he was gunned down, leaving behind a grieving family who misses his smile. He was a loving brother, uncle and son, his sisters and mother say. In an interview with The Star, his loved ones described him as joyful and outgoing.

But on Nov. 21, Arreyues Burton was taken from his loved ones too soon. While inside his Kansas City apartment building on the 1300 block of East Armor Boulevard , Arreyues Burton was shot and killed. His sister, Tee Miller, said he was found in the hallway of the apartment building.

Police arrived at the scene around 12:15 a.m., according to Capt. Leslie Foreman, a spokeswoman with the Kansas City Police Department. Emergency medical crews pronounced Arreyues Burton dead at the scene.

Foreman said there had been no arrests in the case as of Tuesday morning. No further details surrounding his death have been released.

Weeks later, his family said they’re waiting for some sort of break in the case. Miller said she’s hoping someone out there may know something about the shooting.

Miller said there are lights and cameras outside the building. While she’s frustrated that nobody has been caught yet, she hasn’t lost faith that something will be done. She hopes the security cameras captured whoever is responsible, and she asked anyone with relevant information to share it with police.

Miller said they know little about Arreyues Burton’s death, but they’re hoping someone may have the courage to speak up.

“We just want more witnesses or somebody else who’s seen something to be able to come forward,” Miller said.

Arreyues Burton, 20, was shot and killed in his Kansas City apartment building Nov. 21. Weeks later, his family is searching for answers. Tee Miller

For now, Arreyues Burton’s family is left to pick up the pieces. Family functions will never be the same, Miller said. She called Arreyues Burton loyal and giving.

“He had a big heart,” Miller said. “He would do anything for any one of us.”

His other sister, Toni Burton, remembers his bold spirit, as well as his sensitivity and kindness. His nieces and nephews saw him as a father figure, and he cherished the time he spent with them. Arreyues Burton was constantly hanging out with his family members, Toni Burton said. And if he wasn’t with them, he was finding new things to do.

“He was family-oriented,” she said. “He was really adventurous. He always wanted to try different things.”

Arreyues Burton was hardworking, they said, putting his all into each of his jobs and hobbies. He wanted to get his commercial driver’s license, allowing him to operate large trucks. He finished high school at 16, loved basketball and was a friend to many.

His family described him as smart, witty, and said he had big dreams and plans for the future. He had an entrepreneurial mind, a charismatic spirit and a whole life ahead of him.

For now, his family remains hopeful that an arrest will be made. They want justice for the young man who never lived to see his 21st birthday.

“We don’t want this to be a cold case,” Miller said. “We want justice in our brother’s murder.”

Police ask anyone with information to call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to an arrest in this case.