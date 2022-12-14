Read full article on original website
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials are responding to reports of an aircraft that crashed in the Maui Channel Thursday night. The U.S. Coast Guard deployed multiple assets to search for the crash which reportedly involved three passengers. A spokesperson for Hawaii Life Flight said in a statement: Global Medical Response can confirm that one of our […]
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An unlicensed preschool on the Big Island that was forced to shut down partly over lead concerns will remain closed through the new year. For the past month and a half, the state Department of Human Services and Kalamapii Playschool have been in court just about every week.
HANA, Hawaii (AP) — The company that operates a medical transport plane says it has gone missing in Hawaii. The fixed-wing aircraft with three people on board went off radar just before 9:30 p.m. last night between Maui and the Big Island. The Maui-based plane went missing after takeoff to pick up a patient on the Big Island. The company, Global Medical Response, says there were three crew members on aboard, but there were no patients on the plane. The Coast Guard is conducting a search and rescue operation with patrol boats, a helicopter and a plane.
The Hawai‘i Department of Land and Natural Resources is encouraging social media users to resist the urge to post and make comments before all of the facts are known. The request follows the disappearance last week of a 60-year-old Washington state woman in waters off the south coast of Maui.
Kaneohe family faces new challenge with insurance company weeks after losing home to large blaze. Two neighbors whose homes burned in a fire are having two different experiences with their insurance companies. Hawaii Island preschool to remain closed as legal wrangling over lead continues.
The 24-year-old found a roommate and a place to live, through Homesharing Hawaii, which is a project of the non-profit Hawaii Intergenerational Network.
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. Josh Green issued an emergency proclamation Friday aimed at supplementing Hawaii’s medical airlift capacity following the crash of a medical transport plane off Maui. Green said the proclamation will augment critical care services to the neighbor islands. “An emergency proclamation was issued this morning in...
More than a third of Oahu's accidental fires between 2020 and 2022 involved lithium ion batteries, the Honolulu Fire Department said Wednesday. The opening of the three month window for the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational at Waimea Bay began on Wednesday.
At Saguaro, prisoners work to honor the traditions, staying as true to form as possible, given the security restrictions. With the holidays just around the corner, families across Hawaii are putting up Christmas trees in their homes. Search continues for medical transport plane that crashed off Maui.
The North Shore of Oahu along with the entire state of Hawaii has a passion for eggs. From the hard- boiled eggs that sit next to almost every cash register on the North Shore to all the loco mocos, spam and eggs, or even loaves of banana bread; eggs in Hawaii are a big deal! Historically the egg industry in Hawaii has struggled relying on main-land production. Cur- rently there are only a handful of commercial egg farms on Oahu. In speaking with grocery stores the demand for local eggs is very high with most stores having a hard time keeping them in stock.
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Geological Survey said a 4.0-magnitude earthquake was reported in waters about 20 miles south of Hana. The quake happened just after 6:45 a.m. in the Alenuihaha Channel between Maui and Hawaii Island, according to the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency. No tsunami is expected, the Pacific...
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - About 1 in 4 Hawaii residents have some Filipino ancestry and most are from one specific region in the Philippines. Unfortunately, many young Filipinos in Hawaii have little knowledge of their heritage. Leaders of the Filipino Community Center in Waipahu are trying to rebuild that connection, including...
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, December 16, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now.
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A power outage affected a couple thousand customers in the Kalihi area overnight but as of 8 a.m., it appears to be restored. According to the Hawaiian Electric’s outage map, the outage affected Kalihi Valley, Kapalama, Liliha and Moanalua. The map stated that the outage began Thursday just before Midnight.
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 1,191 COVID cases and four deaths in the past week. There are 830 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 135 on the Big Island, 65 on Kauai, 129 on Maui, one on Lanai and 31 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 369,914. The state death […]
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, December 16, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Coast Guard search underway for medical transport plane that crashed off Maui.
The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for three passengers after a fixed-wing medical transport airplane went down in waters off the coast of Maui on Thursday night.
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man who claims he’s protecting a remote Oahu beach is facing charges for the way he’s been treating outsiders. People in the area know the man, Samson Souza, as “Brother Sam.”. He’s been posted up at Makua Beach for the last six months....
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Longs Drugs is closing another one of its stores in Honolulu, this time it is closing its Liliha location early next year, a company spokesperson confirms to KITV4. All prescriptions will be transferred to the nearby Longs Drugs store at 1330 Pali Highway, which is about a...
Filipinos in Hawaii are rediscovering, relearning what it means to be Filipino. One in four Hawaii residents have some Filipino ancestry, and most are from one specific region in the Philippines. Governor appoints political ally to find more homesteads for Native Hawaiians. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. “This is one...
