Honolulu, HI

Air ambulance went missing on way to Waimea to pickup patient

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials are responding to reports of an aircraft that crashed in the Maui Channel Thursday night. The U.S. Coast Guard deployed multiple assets to search for the crash which reportedly involved three passengers. A spokesperson for Hawaii Life Flight said in a statement: Global Medical Response can confirm that one of our […]
Medical transport plane with 3 on board missing in Hawaii

HANA, Hawaii (AP) — The company that operates a medical transport plane says it has gone missing in Hawaii. The fixed-wing aircraft with three people on board went off radar just before 9:30 p.m. last night between Maui and the Big Island. The Maui-based plane went missing after takeoff to pick up a patient on the Big Island. The company, Global Medical Response, says there were three crew members on aboard, but there were no patients on the plane. The Coast Guard is conducting a search and rescue operation with patrol boats, a helicopter and a plane.
Villa Rose Waialua Fresh Eggs Making a Big Impact in a Short Time

The North Shore of Oahu along with the entire state of Hawaii has a passion for eggs. From the hard- boiled eggs that sit next to almost every cash register on the North Shore to all the loco mocos, spam and eggs, or even loaves of banana bread; eggs in Hawaii are a big deal! Historically the egg industry in Hawaii has struggled relying on main-land production. Cur- rently there are only a handful of commercial egg farms on Oahu. In speaking with grocery stores the demand for local eggs is very high with most stores having a hard time keeping them in stock.
4.0-magnitude earthquake strikes in waters south of Hana

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Geological Survey said a 4.0-magnitude earthquake was reported in waters about 20 miles south of Hana. The quake happened just after 6:45 a.m. in the Alenuihaha Channel between Maui and Hawaii Island, according to the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency. No tsunami is expected, the Pacific...
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, December 16, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now - JR - HNN. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. THREE fronts will be impacting the...
Power in Kalihi appears to be restored

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A power outage affected a couple thousand customers in the Kalihi area overnight but as of 8 a.m., it appears to be restored. According to the Hawaiian Electric’s outage map, the outage affected Kalihi Valley, Kapalama, Liliha and Moanalua. The map stated that the outage began Thursday just before Midnight.
Hawaii reports 1,191 COVID cases, 4 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 1,191 COVID cases and four deaths in the past week. There are 830 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 135 on the Big Island, 65 on Kauai, 129 on Maui, one on Lanai and 31 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 369,914. The state death […]
Sunrise News Roundup (Dec. 16, 2022)

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, December 16, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Coast Guard search underway for medical transport plane that crashed off Maui. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Coast...
Longs Drugs closing another one of its Honolulu stores

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Longs Drugs is closing another one of its stores in Honolulu, this time it is closing its Liliha location early next year, a company spokesperson confirms to KITV4. All prescriptions will be transferred to the nearby Longs Drugs store at 1330 Pali Highway, which is about a...
Low morale, staff shortages takes toll on EMS services for Oahu community

Filipinos in Hawaii are rediscovering, relearning what it means to be Filipino. One in four Hawaii residents have some Filipino ancestry, and most are from one specific region in the Philippines. Governor appoints political ally to find more homesteads for Native Hawaiians. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. “This is one...
