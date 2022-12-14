Pat Tuz, the chair of the Saratoga Springs Democratic Committee, made the unusual move at the December 6, 2022, City Council meeting of officially endorsing an amendment to the city code in spite of the fact that three of the Democrats on the Council opposed and defeated the amendment. In effect, she and her executive committee lined up with the sponsors of the bill, Democrats Mayor Kim and Commissioner Montagnino, openly opposing Democratic Commissioners Golub, Sanghvi, and Moran who voted against the proposal.

