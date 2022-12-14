Read full article on original website
Longtime Watervliet residents have donated a Christmas tree to City Hall.Raj GuleriaWatervliet, NY
Downtown Albany shops to offer lots of hot chocolate on Dec. 3Raj GuleriaAlbany, NY
This Abandoned Massachusetts Neighborhood has Been Turned into a Gorgeous ParkTravel MavenWilliamstown, MA
This is The Oldest City in New YorkTy D.Albany, NY
iBerkshires.com
Mount Greylock's Art Receives Superintendent's Academic Award
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — A common lament on municipal committees the last couple of years has been members' frustration with virtual meeting formats. But "Zooming" had at least one advantage for Mount Greylock Superintendent Jake McCandless on last week. "I can assure you that the superintendent of your school district,...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield School Building Needs Panel Looks to Restructuring
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Superintendent of Schools Joseph Curtis wants to extend the districtwide restructuring study's request for quotes (RFQ) timeline after garnering no response. He reported this at the second reconvened meeting of the School Building Needs Commission last week. There was not a quorum and the panel was...
iBerkshires.com
Hoosac Valley Looking for New District Office Space
CHESHIRE, Mass. — Offices for the Hoosac Valley Regional School District, currently at the former Cheshire Elementary School, will have to find a new home once its lease expires. After agreeing to a one-year renewal earlier this year, the town has decided not to renew the lease with the...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield CPA Committee Deems Eight Projects Eligible
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Community Preservation Committee on Monday approved eight fiscal 2023 eligibility applications but two did not make the cut. The total ask of around $709,000 includes historic preservation, open space and recreation, and community housing projects. The last reported CPA budget for FY23 was a little...
iBerkshires.com
Adams Selectmen Approve Development for Greylock Glen Campsite
ADAMS, Mass. — The town has awarded the development of the campsite at Greylock Glen to Shared Estates Asset Fund, which will bring 72 rental units to the property. The Board of Selectmen unanimously approved the proposal from Shared Estates, tentatively titled the. "Greylock Glen Ecovillage." The plan includes...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Council Queries Superintendent on Fumes Evacuation Incident
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The emergency dismissal of the city's two high schools last month because of floor refinishing fumes was because of a miscommunication, said superintendent of schools. On Tuesday, city councilors expressed displeasure with how the school district handled it, quizzing Superintendent Joseph Curtis on the matter. "My...
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Saratoga Springs Democratic Party’s Disinformation Campaign and Attack on Their Own Elected Commissioners
Pat Tuz, the chair of the Saratoga Springs Democratic Committee, made the unusual move at the December 6, 2022, City Council meeting of officially endorsing an amendment to the city code in spite of the fact that three of the Democrats on the Council opposed and defeated the amendment. In effect, she and her executive committee lined up with the sponsors of the bill, Democrats Mayor Kim and Commissioner Montagnino, openly opposing Democratic Commissioners Golub, Sanghvi, and Moran who voted against the proposal.
Berkshire & Bennington County Closings And Delays: Friday December 16, 2022
Schools Closings and Cancellations for Berkshire County on Friday, December 16, 2022. Due to the pending inclement weather for tomorrow, Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, Berkshire Community College will be closed. Closed, Classes Cancelled. Due to the impending inclement weather MCLA will be closed on Friday December 16 (from 12:00 AM...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Refining Designation for Snow Removal on Private Ways
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — After the City Council approved a number of private ways for plowing, councilors are looking into a formal process for the designation. The Public Works and Utilities subcommittee earlier this week mapped out a timeline for creating an ordinance to designate streets for snow removal. Though the matter was tabled at this meeting, it expects to have it completed and ordained by March in advance of the 2023 winter season.
northcolonie.org
Shaker High School Student’s Winning Design Unveiled on Route 9 Billboard
Tenth-grade health classes at Shaker High School recently embarked on a project with Lamar Advertising. The partnership, which was organized by SHS Health Teacher Jennifer Moran, allowed students to create public service announcements for their community and the winning billboard was unveiled on Wed., Dec. 14. Lamar Advertising donated the...
St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke names 50th recipient of Gallivan Award
The St. Patrick's Committee of Holyoke has named Jenn Voyik-Morrison of East Longmeadow its 2023 Gallivan Award Winner.
Snowfall totals range from 1 to 20 inches in Western Mass.
This Friday morning, certain parts of western Massachusetts residents are seeing large amounts of snow. Powerlines and trees are also coming down.
iBerkshires.com
Emergency Planning Committee Notes Staffing Challenges
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Berkshire County sheriff's office is working with the state in an attempt to resolve some of the staffing shortages for emergency personnel exacerbated by lack of funding. At the most recent Central Berkshire Regional Emergency Planning Committee, Lt. Col. Thomas Grady, assistant deputy superintendent at...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Green Drinks: Protecting What Sustains Us All
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Environmental Action Team (BEAT) invites everyone to join them on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 6 PM for their monthly Pittsfield Green Drinks gathering. Discuss the organization's work of this past year and explore what comes next as the new year approaches. BEAT is an environmental...
Where to dine in Western Mass.: These are the best choices, OpenTable says
Looking to eat out this weekend in Western Massachusetts?. Restaurant reservation service OpenTable has compiled a list of the top dining locations in the region, part of its monthly analysis of online reviews that aims to show the most popular local restaurants. This month’s list is based on more than...
iBerkshires.com
North Adams' Apkins Scrapyard to Close Dec. 23
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — After nearly seven decades in operation, George Apkin & Sons scrapyard on State Street will close on Dec. 23. The 5-acre scrapyard is situated between the railroad tracks to the east and the Hoosic River to the west and accepts a wide variety of scrap materials. William Apkins of George Apkin & Sons said, once closed, they will begin working on cleaning the site and getting it cleared of scrap and other materials.
iBerkshires.com
BCC to Offer Flu and COVID Vaccines
PITTSFIELD, Mass. —?Berkshire Community College (BCC)?welcomes Berkshire Health Systems (BHS) and Community Health Programs (CHP) to campus on?Friday, Dec. 16 from 1:30-3 pm?for free vaccination clinics. BCC is located at 1350 West Street, Pittsfield. CHP's mobile health unit, the?"Big Orange Bus,"?will administer Pfizer and Moderna bivalent boosters, COVID vaccines...
iBerkshires.com
Ventfort Hall Puppeteer to Present 'The Very Last Christmas Present'
LENOX, Mass. — Puppeteer Carl Sprague will return to Ventfort Hall Mansion and Gilded Age Museum in Lenox with "The Very Late Christmas Present" for two holiday vacation week marionette performances. The dates and times are Wednesday, Dec. 28 and Friday, Dec. 30 both at 3:30 pm. The audiences...
iBerkshires.com
Taconic Takes Control in Second Half of Win Over Pittsfield
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – It was not a pretty start for the Taconic boys basketball team in Tuesday’s city rivalry game at the Boys and Girls Club. But the Thunder was sitting pretty when it was over. Christian Maturevich scored 20 points, and Tayvon Sandifer added 15 as Taconic...
NewsChannel 36
Gov. Hochul launches new task force set to support New York farming communities
ALBANY, NY (WENY)--Monday Gov. Kathy Hochul convened an inter-agency task force to address challenges in New York farming communities--over two months after the Department of Labor reduced the statewide overtime threshold for farm workers. Some members of the farming community said the task force will help farmers operate better. Jeff...
