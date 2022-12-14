Read full article on original website
James Michael Grimes’ Thanksgiving was unorthodox. After winning an air guitar contest, he toppled off the side of a cruise ship, battled a "sea creature," treaded water for more than half a day, and survived on bamboo — or maybe just some kind of stick — until the Coast Guard picked him up the next day. And, according to him, though alcohol was consumed, it did not play a part in the chain of events. Mr Grimes, 28, survived a harrowing 15 hours at sea that could have turned tragic had he not managed to keep himself afloat while waves...
"This is definitely the top end of the survival limit," Coast Guard Lt. Seth Gross told Insider of the man who went overboard a cruise ship.
Other passengers on the ship, like Shant'a Miller White, told Insider that passengers were left in the dark as to what had happened to the man.
The world’s newest cruise ship, MSC Seascape, arrived in the U.S. and the vessel will be christened this week in New York City. After the cruise ship is named, it will head to the Cruise Capital of the World, PortMiami, and sail week long cruises to the Caribbean. MSC...
A US Coast Guard member who took part in the remarkable rescue of a passenger who fell off a Carnival cruise ship said the man was just seconds away from death — after floating alone for over 15 hours in the Gulf of Mexico. “He had no energy. He had nothing left to give,” Richard Hoefle, an aviation survival technician, told WWL-TV. “My best guess is that he had between a minute and 30 seconds left before we lost him completely.” Hoefle was on duty on Thanksgiving night when he received word that a passenger on the Carnival Valor had plunged into the...
The Spanish Coast Guard rescued three stowaways who traveled on the rudder blade of an oil tanker that was at sea for 11 days from Nigeria to the Canary Islands. Now, two of the three people have been put back on the ship, to deport them, Reuters reported. Salvamento Maritimo,...
Inattention due to texting, making a series of phone calls and drafting an email was the root cause of the March grounding of a container ship that had been heading from Baltimore to Norfolk, the Coast Guard's investigation report said.
A Carnival cruise ship passenger has shared his experience of treading water for 20 hours in the gulf of Mexico in a new tell-all interview.James Michael Grimes, from Alabama, US, went missing on 24 November, the night before Thanksgiving, after falling from the Carnival Valor cruise ship into the ocean.During the five-day cruise from Cozumel to Mexico, Mr Grimes left the bar to use the toilet. In an interview with ABC News on Friday 2 December, he said he woke up in the ocean, and could no longer see the ship.Grimes explained that surviving the fall felt like he had...
Idaho cops are 'confident' that that the white Hyundai Elantra that was spotted near the scene where four students were savagely murdered holds 'key' information in the case. Moscow Police Captain Roger Lanier said on Thursday they are sifting through a database of 22,000 registered white Hyundai Elantras that fit into their criteria that they are sorting through.
(WSVN) - A U.S. Coast Guard crew cut short over 200 migrants’ journey to South Florida near the Bahamas. Officials said the crew of the USCG Cutter Escanaba stopped a 40-foot rustic boat in the vicinity of Dog Rocks, about 10 miles east of Anguilla Cay, at around 6 a.m., Wednesday.
The skeletal remains of a shipwreck have been unearthed by the shifting tides of an island in the US. The “really old” ship was discovered by 39-year-old Matthew Palka, who found it during an early morning bike ride on the tiny, isolated island of Nantucket, off Cape Cod, Massachusetts.The landscaper stopped for a breather and saw the wooden ribs of the ship exposed by beach erosion.He told the Boston Globe: “I knew it was something big, like it was really old.“The beams were real consistent with the beams we’ve seen at some of the real old houses. It was...
A search and rescue operation off the coast of Jersey for three missing fishermen is to be called off at sunset.L’Ecume II – an 18-metre wooden fishing vessel – sunk five miles west of Jersey after colliding with the freight ship Commodore Goodwill at 5.30am on Thursday.The fishing boat was crewed by a captain, who has been named in reports as Michael “Mick” Michieli, and two other crew members, all of whom are still missing.The vessel sunk in approximately 40 metres of water, which is too deep for divers to search without specialist equipment, the Jersey Coastguard said.The coastguard has...
Learn about the brand new 2023 Scout Boats 281 XSS as we had a look during the 2022 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show. We got onboard and took a peek at the 2023 Scout Boats 281 XSS during the 2022 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show. Watch the video for all of the details and a look inside. To learn more about the Scout Boats 281 XSS including MSRP and to see their full lineup, visit Scout Boats 281 XSS.
A major search operation off the coast of Jersey for a sunken fishing vessel which had three people on board has been suspended overnight.A captain and two crew members were on the Jersey fishing boat when it collided with the Commodore Goodwill ship just after 5.30am on Thursday.Specialist diving resources were required to help in the search-and-rescue effort after the boat sank in around 40-metre deep water, Jersey’s Harbourmaster Bill Sadler said.1 of 2: Jersey Coastguard is suspending overnight the search and rescue operation on the west coast of Jersey. Search and rescue services will regroup before first light tomorrow to...
After about six decades of service, Canada’s sole ocean research vessel that was decommissioned earlier this year due to age and mechanical failures is making its final voyage for dismantling. The Canadian Coast Guard announced it has awarded a $1.1 million contract to R.J. MacIsaac Construction to deconstruct and dispose CCGS Hudson in line with high environmental standards.
