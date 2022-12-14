Read full article on original website
Business Insider
A mortgage loan modification can permanently lower your monthly payment, but there are drawbacks to consider
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. A loan modification is an agreement...
This is how much money you need to earn annually to comfortably buy a $400,000 home
Financial experts break down what you need to earn to afford a median-priced home in the United States.
9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay
We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and dings...
10 Things You Should Never Buy With a Credit Card
Building credit and racking up credit card rewards can be great for your finances but putting certain items on your card leads to big fees and higher interest rates, which cancel out any benefits. The...
moneytalksnews.com
Want to Buy a Home? Forget It, Unless You Make This Much
Want to own a piece of the American Dream? You better make some money — a lot of money. It now takes an average annual income of $107,000 to afford the monthly mortgage payment on a typical home in the U.S., according to Redfin. That’s a whopping 46% rise from a year ago.
Social Security update: Direct monthly $1,681 payment to be sent out to millions today
Millions of Social Security beneficiaries whose birthdays fall between the 1st and 10th of each month will receive direct payments worth an average of $1,681 on Wednesday.
Those deciding whether to rent or buy in 2023 are stuck: Rents are expected to increase more than home prices, but it will still be costly to buy.
The price of rent is expected to increase faster than home prices in 2023, but homeowners must cope with much larger monthly payments.
What You Need to Know About 2023 Social Security Changes Beyond the COLA
The cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) isn’t the only change on tap for Social Security next year. Some modifications might make you rethink your retirement plans.
Is Paying Off Your Mortgage Before Retirement a Good Idea?
Many feel they've reached a major goal when they pay off their mortgage. But it isn't always the best idea. Here's what to consider.
8 Purchases Retirees Almost Always Regret
Many people reach their peak net worth right when they retire. This also happens to coincide with the feeling that it's time to spend some of that net worth after working so hard to accumulate it over...
I used a 0% APR credit card offer to pay off my car loan early — but I had to break 2 of my own rules
I chose to carry a balance during the promotional 0% APR period of my new credit card even though I didn't have to, and my careful approach paid off.
How to choose the right mortgage for you
The homebuying process requires a lot of decision making, and one of the most important choices you'll make along the way is which mortgage is right for your needs. Picking a mortgage requires actually knowing your different options, and what to look out for. Here are some key questions to ask when it comes to selecting your home loan: What kind of mortgage do you want? First thing's first: What type of mortgage makes sense for your situation? As the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) explains, your mortgage type affects the size of your down payment, the amount of money you're eligible...
Should You Save for Retirement or Pay Off Your Mortgage Early?
After purchasing your forever home and feeling confident in your career, you may wonder whether it would be worthwhile to put your extra income toward retirement or use it to pay off your...
Shopping with buy now, pay later programs is on the rise. But tread lightly
App-based buy now, pay later programs are emerging as an easy way to finance high-ticket items, or even groceries, if your funds are short. But experts warn they can be a financial trap.
Builder
78% of Gen X and Baby Boomer Homeowners See No Reason to Move
To uncover the impact Gen X and baby boomer homeowners will have on the next generation of buyers, Bank of America conducted a survey polling 1,554 homeowners aged 45 to 76. The data shows that 70% of Gen X and baby boomers plan to retire in the home they already own, and some already have.
How To Keep Household Costs in Check During Times of Inflation
Women often do the lion's share of shopping for the household. A 2021 CivicScience survey found that 70% of women make all or most of the household/children's purchases for their homes. With this...
