Read full article on original website
Related
vincennespbs.org
Companies to invest billions in Sullivan County
Five solar companies and a power plant are looking to locate in Sullivan County. The total investment is estimated at around $3 billion. They would lease farmland to be utilized in their operations. The county commissioners approved an agreement related to tax abatement with the companies that now goes to...
vincennespbs.org
More READI funds could be available in 2023
Counties across Indiana are still working on plans for the Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative or READI and more money could be on the way. 92 counties across Indiana received a share of 500 million dollars in READI money according to Inside Indiana Business. Several projects are already in...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Council Approves 3 Development Projects at Meeting
The Daviess County Council approved three economic development projects at Tuesday’s meeting. The first item on the agenda was a confirmatory resolution granting a ten-year tax abatement for the GPC expansion. In a change from normal practice, the GPC abatements are backloaded, with a smaller abatement in the early years of the abatement period and a larger abatement in the final years. The Council also approved moving forward with an application for a 20 percent abatement for the WestGate One Microelectronics project. Four companies are combining for a $350 million project that will employ 341 people with average salaries of approximately $100,000. The requested abatement is for a 100 percent abatement for ten years, with a renewal of the abatement at a regular decreasing schedule for the next 10 years.
vincennespbs.org
RDC discusses project funding shifts
Talk of moving money around to get a housing project moving faster dominated the Vincennes Redevelopment Commission meeting on Thursday. DC Developers are working to build homes on Thompson Drive. They had requested financial assistance from the RDC to help with infrastructure costs. The RDC couldn’t help because they had...
vincennespbs.org
Horse and buggy permit fees rise in Daviess County
The Amish population in Daviess County will see an increase in horse and buggy permit fees. At Tuesday’s Daviess County Commissioners meeting the decision was made to raise the price to $125 per year which is a $50 increase. Commissioner Nathan Gabhart says the agreed-upon price came after he...
vincennespbs.org
Committee assignments given to Knox County lawmakers
Two state lawmakers representing Knox County have gotten their committee assignments. In the 2023 General Assembly Session, State Representative Bruce Borders of Jasonville will be on the House Commerce, Small Business, and Economic Development Committee as well as the House Insurance and Local Government Committees. He’s also been reappointed as...
WTHI
"I don't know how we're going to make it" Income taxes to rise in two Indiana counties. Here's which Wabash Valley County is seeing an increase
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Income taxes are going up in one Wabash Valley County. This has many workers here concerned. People who work in Greene County like Cheryl Harris and Patty Riordan are concerned with income taxes rising. They say they want to know where their money is going.
bcdemocrat.com
Gnaw Bone rezone request vacated by commissioners; Petitioner, hopes to develop subdivision in future
The petitioner for a development in Gnaw Bone has requested to vacate a rezoning approval made by Brown County Commissioners in October. In October a 44.5-acre piece of land in Gnaw Bone was authorized for a rezone from Residential 1 (R1) to General Business (GB) by the Brown County Area Plan Commission, who made a positive recommendation for approval to the commissioners.
985theriver.com
Officials weigh $3 billion investment into Sullivan Co.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – $3 billion worth of investment could come to Sullivan County. Sullivan County Commissioners approved economic development agreements with five solar companies and one power plant that combines for over $3 billion worth of investment. Sullivan County Commissioner Robert Davis said that these are exciting...
bcdemocrat.com
Spend time in nature: reservations open now at tiny-house campground site
VAN BUREN TWP. — Visitors to Brown County seeking an escape to rejuvenate and find balance in their lives can now make reservations to do so on a 250-acre property in the southern part of the county. The newly established campgrounds, called Getaway Brown County, feature 45 tiny-house-like cabins.
WTHI
The Queen of Terre Haute Casino is set to cost millions more to build
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Queen of Terre Haute Casino will now cost more to build. An update on the project was given at Thursday's Indiana Gaming Commission Meeting. The casino was originally slated to cost $260 million. Now it's estimated to be a $290 million project. Some design...
vincennespbs.org
Vincennes RDC receives update on Main St. Project
The Vincennes Redevelopment Commission heard another Main Street update at their meeting today. Mayor Joe Yochum reported concrete work is being done on Phase 2 while driveway work on Phases 2 and 3 has been completed. The intersection at Felt King and Ramsey Road is open but Main Street remains...
Martin Co. commercial farm depopulated
*Editors Note: The Indiana BOAH initially listed this flock as being located in Daviess County. The board has since issued a correction, that the flock was located in Martin County. The story has been updated to reflect this change. MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Another 27,000 birds have been culled to prevent the possible spread […]
vincennespbs.org
New water tower groundbreaking is in January.
Construction on a new water tower in Vincennes begins next month. It will be built close to Lincoln High School as part of an over $9 million water improvement project. Financing for the tower was approved by city officials earlier this year. Part of the money comes from ARPA funds.
One Indiana State Park Ranked in the Top 10 Most Beautiful Parks in America
Most people who don't live in Indiana think our entire landscape is covered in nothing but cornfields. Which obviously isn't true. Only about 80% of it is (I kid, I kid). Can it be a little boring here? Oh, without a doubt. But, as someone who was born and raised here, and is raising his own family here, I'll take boring over living in a big city somewhere. We're definitely not a flashy state by any stretch of the imagination, but we do have some amazing outdoor spaces across the state, one of which was recently recognized as one of the most beautiful in good, ol' U-S-of-A.
Wave 3
Prosecution looks to revoke bond for Washington County suitcase death suspect
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - The woman charged in connection with the death of the 5-year-old boy found in a suitcase in southern Indiana was in court on Thursday. Dawn Coleman is charged with neglect of a dependent causing death and aiding in murder. If convicted, she faces more than 100 years in prison. Washington Circuit Court Judge Larry Medlock set Coleman’s bond at $5 million at her first court appearance in November.
Traffic Alert: Disabled train blocking SR 54 in Sullivan
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: As of 3 p.m. Sullivan County Dispatch reports the train has been moved from the area and the crossing has been reopened. A local sheriff is alerting drivers in the Sullivan area that the railroad crossing on SR 54 has been shut down due to a disabled train. According to […]
wbiw.com
Bedford Police officers will address parking against the flow of traffic and other parking violations
BEDFORD – Bedford Police officers are handing out “courtesy warnings’ for those that park their vehicles against the traffic or on city sidewalks. “Currently, there is an Indiana code 9-21-16-7 that “could be” enforced with a $135.50 state citation,” said Bedford Police Chief Terry Moore. “I am working with the city attorney and will present a city ordinance that will address this issue on Monday at the Board of Works and Council meeting. I will also present an amended ordinance for drivers that park their vehicles obstructing sidewalks.
vincennespbs.org
Dead geese in Gibson County had Avian Flu
Avian flu has been confirmed in snow geese and other water birds from western Gibson County. Indiana’s Department of Natural Resources confirmed it after testing carcasses at the National Veterinary Services Lab. More than 100,000 snow geese are present in the area and about 700 have been found dead.
WISH-TV
Franciscan Health closes waiting rooms at Indy-area hospitals
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Franciscan Health announced updated visitor restrictions on Wednesday as the hospital network continues to deal with a surge in cases of the flu, COVID-19, and RSV. Waiting rooms at Franciscan hospitals in Indianapolis, Carmel, and Mooresville are temporarily closed. “Visitors should take this into consideration and...
Comments / 0