ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Several Grinches cause $1000 worth of damage to Pensacola gingerbread house

By Summer Poole
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iut3X_0jiQcppF00

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A spokesperson with the City of Pensacola has released surveillance video of multiple men damaging a gingerbread house.

According to a release, the men damaged the gingerbread house at 221 South Palafox Street, where Winterfest is set up, on the night of Dec. 10. They allegedly caused more than $1,000 worth of damage.

Pensacola man, juvenile charged with trafficking drugs, gun charges after fleeing deputies Monday night

Winterfest is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone who is able to identify the men. Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward if the tipster uses the Crime Stoppers hotline. The crime is considered to be felony criminal mischief.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Mobile murder suspect out on bond rearrested for gun charge

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One of the six suspects charged in the Feb. 15, shooting death of a 14-year-old on Cheshire Drive South was rearrested in Mobile on a gun charge on Thursday, according to Mobile Police. Kentrell Freeman, 23, was arrested for having a firearm and no pistol permit. Police said officers stopped Freeman’s […]
MOBILE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Sean of the South: The Pensacola Police

By Sean Dietrich, Sean of the South Commentary Pensacola. I am at Target this morning. Not far from the Winn-Dixie on Bayou Boulevard. The parking lot is swamped with black-and-white Chevy Tahoes. Lightbars on the rooftops. Push bars mounted on the bumpers. Cop cars. I walk into Target to find a gaggle of police officers, […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

1,600 grams of fentanyl, 16 guns, other narcotics seized in ‘Operation Blue Christmas’: Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit has served five separate search warrants over the last week as part of “Operation Blue Christmas.” In total, deputies seized 1,600 grams of fentanyl, 16 guns, 681 grams of methamphetamine, 1,200 grams of crack cocaine, 229 grams of powered cocaine and more than […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Escambia Co. awarded $10.93 million for Pensacola Bay Living Shoreline Project. How does it differ from Navy Point project?

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — This week, Escambia County announced a $10.93 million award from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation’s National Coast Resiliency Fund to fund the construction of the Magazine Point phase of the Pensacola Bay Living Shoreline Project at NAS Pensacola. In October, the Escambia County Board of Commissioners voted 4 to […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

2 arrested after police chase in Mobile, drugs and money recovered

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said a car chase resulted in the arrest of two men on charges including tampering with evidence and drug possession Thursday night, according to a news release. Police said they also found thousands of dollars in cash. Desmond Hunter, 19, and Aushunte Evans, 22, were both arrested. Charges include […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Bay Minette Police say school threats won’t be tolerated

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) – For two days in a row police respond to Bay Minette Middle School for an active shooter threat. “The adrenaline rush is there. There’s a lot of concern,” said Bay Minette Police Chief Al Tolbert. Wednesday’s call to 911 was different from the day before, though. “We believe the call […]
BAY MINETTE, AL
WKRG News 5

Missing & endangered 81-year-old woman: Escambia Co.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a “missing and endangered,” woman who was last seen Tuesday afternoon in the Crestview area, according to a Facebook post from the ECSO. Shirley Carolyn Wise, 81, was last seen in the area of James Lee Boulevard at around 4:30 p.m. on […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

68K+
Followers
24K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy