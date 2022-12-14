Outwardly, it looks like your everyday average bicycle bell. However, what most people don’t know is that the AirBell is also a clever anti-theft device for your bicycle. Designed with a tiny hiding space for an Apple AirTag, the AirBell lets you track your bicycle without anyone really knowing. The AirTag helps you locate your bicycle when it’s missing or if you’re lost in a crowded parking lot, or better still, get notified about its location if it ever gets stolen. The AirBell’s universal design means it can attach to any existing bicycle without really any fancy or expensive upgrades, and uses Apple’s state-of-the-art ultrawide-band chip and ‘Find My’ tracking abilities to keep tabs on the whereabouts of your vehicle.

