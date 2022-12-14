Read full article on original website
This Samsung 65-inch 4K QLED TV is nearly 50% off before Black Friday
The Samsung 4K QLED TV 65-inch has a huge 48% discount in a Black Friday that brings the price down to its lowest ever.
The best smartphones in 2022
Smartphones are at the center of our digital lives. And since you'll likely use your phone more than any other gadget you own, picking the right one to last you through years of use is crucial.
Samsung's slashed the price of the Galaxy S22 Ultra – and Black Friday deals are even cheaper
Save over £300 on Samsung's best Android phone, but you'll need to move very fast
More Galaxy devices receive the One UI 5 (Android 13) update on schedule
Samsung has started rolling out its One UI 5 to four more phones, with one being ahead of schedule, and the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite being among them, as well. The Galaxy M22, while not being mentioned to receive the new update, has begun to receive it in Europe.
PC Magazine
Save When You Buy a Samsung Galaxy Tablet at Best Buy
Right now at Best Buy, you can save when purchasing a Samsung Galaxy tablet(Opens in a new window) for yourself or a loved one this holiday season. If you already own a Samsung product, then you’re familiar with their superb processing power, user-friendliness, long lasting battery life, and wide range of available apps. These tablets exemplify those characteristics, plus they’re incredibly versatile, allowing you to get a lot done whether it’s work, play, or a bit of both.
The Verge
You can get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro for its lowest price yet at Best Buy
Kicking our deals post off this week, you can find the Bluetooth-exclusive model of the 45mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro discounted to $379.99 at Best Buy in the titanium gray color. You can also find the black model discounted to around $399 at Amazon and Best Buy. The Watch 5 Pro may be a little bit chunky, but it has a larger screen and improved battery life over the standard model. While the touch bezel will never be quite as good as a physical rotating bezel, the raised edge on the 5 Pro thankfully makes navigating the menus on this Android smartwatch a little less painful. Read our review.
The biggest Apple Watch ultra discount is still available at Amazon – get it just in time for Christmas
Christmas is looming over us all, like a festive storm cloud ready to unleash a deluge of merriment and joy. But if you still haven’t bought something for that tech-obsessed person in your life, you’ll want to take a look at this deal on the latest and greatest Apple Watch ultra. The latest Apple Watch, which launched in September this year, doesn’t merely track your runs and sleep, it also has features that any adventurer, explorer or extreme-sports fanatic will appreciate. It has a robust case, apps for free diving and scuba diving and up to 36 hours of battery...
ZDNet
Free iPad, Apple Watch, and Beats if you upgrade to a 5G iPhone
The clock is ticking on what might be the best holiday deal yet: You can get an iPad, an Apple Watch SE, and Beats Fit Pro earbuds for free when you upgrade to a 5G iPhone (the iPhone SE, iPhone 12, and up) and sign up for a Verizon 5G phone plan.
Forget Galaxy S22: Future Samsung phones could use entire screen as fingerprint reader
Samsung is reportedly developing an in-display fingerprint reader that reads three fingerprints at once.
Phone Arena
Motorola sets a launch event for December 15 when it may reveal two phones from the Edge 40 series
Motorola has announced a launch event for December 15, when we may bear witness to two new products. The news came through their official Weibo (translated source) account, where they shared a teaser image, on which two phones are visible. It’s highly likely that the reveal will be centered around...
CNET
Refurbished Apple Watch Series 6 and 7 Models Start at $200, Today Only at Woot
If you're in the market for an Apple Watch upgrade, but don't want to spend top dollar on the recently released Apple Watch Series 8 or Apple Watch Ultra, you can save on previous-gen models if you know where to look. Today only, for example, Woot is running a couple of Apple Watch deals on older models with prices from as low as $200. With the sale, you could save a decent chunk of cash by going for an older model without sacrificing too much in terms of features.
Android phones in 2023 are getting a great battery upgrade
Rumoured specs for some next-gen flagships show a marked improvement over previous iterations
yankodesign.com
A hidden compartment in this tiny bicycle bell lets you place an Apple AirTag to track your bicycle
Outwardly, it looks like your everyday average bicycle bell. However, what most people don’t know is that the AirBell is also a clever anti-theft device for your bicycle. Designed with a tiny hiding space for an Apple AirTag, the AirBell lets you track your bicycle without anyone really knowing. The AirTag helps you locate your bicycle when it’s missing or if you’re lost in a crowded parking lot, or better still, get notified about its location if it ever gets stolen. The AirBell’s universal design means it can attach to any existing bicycle without really any fancy or expensive upgrades, and uses Apple’s state-of-the-art ultrawide-band chip and ‘Find My’ tracking abilities to keep tabs on the whereabouts of your vehicle.
I'm skipping the iPhone 14 Pro Max for rumored iPhone 15 Ultra — here's why
The iPhone 14 Pro Max is one of the best phones this year, but I'm more excited for an iPhone 15 Ultra with a possible new design, USB-C and periscope zoom camera.
studyfinds.org
Best Apple Watches: Here’s The Consensus Top 3 Recommended By Experts
There’s no question that the best smartwatch for iPhone users is the Apple Watch, but there are many versions on the market. If you’re looking to purchase one for yourself, you may be wondering which is the best Apple Watch for your wrist. To help you choose, we sorted through expert reviews to come away with consensus top three according to the experts.
yankodesign.com
World’s first smartphone with a retractable portrait camera lens rivals DSLR photography
We’ve seen Vivo flagship smartphones with physical gimbal systems for the camera sensor, and now out of the blue, “Tecno Mobile” a lesser-known Shenzhen-based company has stumped the tech world. Even before Xiaomi and Oppo could throw in their practical innovation at a retractable lens system in...
Folding MacBook with OLED display expected alongside folding iPhone update
Apple's reported to be making a massive foldable Mac – and a folding iPad is still in development too
Apple Insider
Daily deals Dec. 8: $50 off Apple Watch Ultra, $100 off iPad Air 5, 42% off Roomba J7, more
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Thursday's best deals include $400 off Apple's 16-inch MacBook Pro, $20 off AirPods Pro 2, $90 off 11-inch Magic Keyboard for iPad, and much more. Every day, AppleInsider scours online retailers daily to find...
CNET
Moto G Play for 2023 Highlights a 16MP Triple Camera System at $170
Motorola's upcoming $170 Moto G Play for 2023 will focus on photography, featuring a 16-megapixel triple sensor camera system. The newest version of the Moto G Play, unveiled Thursday and set for release Jan. 12, also touts a 6.5-inch widescreen display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate.
9to5Mac
Deals: Apple MagSafe chargers from $30, official iPhone 13 cases starting at $25, more
All of today’s best deals are now live and headlined by holiday pricing returning on Apple’s official MagSafe chargers from $30. That’s alongside nearly all of Apple’s official iPhone 13 series cases on sale from $25, and a chance to put the latest iPad mini 6 under the tree with $99 in savings. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
