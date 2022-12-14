ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNN

The best smartphones in 2022

Smartphones are at the center of our digital lives. And since you'll likely use your phone more than any other gadget you own, picking the right one to last you through years of use is crucial.
PC Magazine

Save When You Buy a Samsung Galaxy Tablet at Best Buy

Right now at Best Buy, you can save when purchasing a Samsung Galaxy tablet(Opens in a new window) for yourself or a loved one this holiday season. If you already own a Samsung product, then you’re familiar with their superb processing power, user-friendliness, long lasting battery life, and wide range of available apps. These tablets exemplify those characteristics, plus they’re incredibly versatile, allowing you to get a lot done whether it’s work, play, or a bit of both.
The Verge

You can get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro for its lowest price yet at Best Buy

Kicking our deals post off this week, you can find the Bluetooth-exclusive model of the 45mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro discounted to $379.99 at Best Buy in the titanium gray color. You can also find the black model discounted to around $399 at Amazon and Best Buy. The Watch 5 Pro may be a little bit chunky, but it has a larger screen and improved battery life over the standard model. While the touch bezel will never be quite as good as a physical rotating bezel, the raised edge on the 5 Pro thankfully makes navigating the menus on this Android smartwatch a little less painful. Read our review.
The Independent

The biggest Apple Watch ultra discount is still available at Amazon – get it just in time for Christmas

Christmas is looming over us all, like a festive storm cloud ready to unleash a deluge of merriment and joy. But if you still haven’t bought something for that tech-obsessed person in your life, you’ll want to take a look at this deal on the latest and greatest Apple Watch ultra. The latest Apple Watch, which launched in September this year, doesn’t merely track your runs and sleep, it also has features that any adventurer, explorer or extreme-sports fanatic will appreciate. It has a robust case, apps for free diving and scuba diving and up to 36 hours of battery...
ZDNet

Free iPad, Apple Watch, and Beats if you upgrade to a 5G iPhone

The clock is ticking on what might be the best holiday deal yet: You can get an iPad, an Apple Watch SE, and Beats Fit Pro earbuds for free when you upgrade to a 5G iPhone (the iPhone SE, iPhone 12, and up) and sign up for a Verizon 5G phone plan.
CNET

Refurbished Apple Watch Series 6 and 7 Models Start at $200, Today Only at Woot

If you're in the market for an Apple Watch upgrade, but don't want to spend top dollar on the recently released Apple Watch Series 8 or Apple Watch Ultra, you can save on previous-gen models if you know where to look. Today only, for example, Woot is running a couple of Apple Watch deals on older models with prices from as low as $200. With the sale, you could save a decent chunk of cash by going for an older model without sacrificing too much in terms of features.
yankodesign.com

A hidden compartment in this tiny bicycle bell lets you place an Apple AirTag to track your bicycle

Outwardly, it looks like your everyday average bicycle bell. However, what most people don’t know is that the AirBell is also a clever anti-theft device for your bicycle. Designed with a tiny hiding space for an Apple AirTag, the AirBell lets you track your bicycle without anyone really knowing. The AirTag helps you locate your bicycle when it’s missing or if you’re lost in a crowded parking lot, or better still, get notified about its location if it ever gets stolen. The AirBell’s universal design means it can attach to any existing bicycle without really any fancy or expensive upgrades, and uses Apple’s state-of-the-art ultrawide-band chip and ‘Find My’ tracking abilities to keep tabs on the whereabouts of your vehicle.
studyfinds.org

Best Apple Watches: Here’s The Consensus Top 3 Recommended By Experts

There’s no question that the best smartwatch for iPhone users is the Apple Watch, but there are many versions on the market. If you’re looking to purchase one for yourself, you may be wondering which is the best Apple Watch for your wrist. To help you choose, we sorted through expert reviews to come away with consensus top three according to the experts.
CNET

Moto G Play for 2023 Highlights a 16MP Triple Camera System at $170

Motorola's upcoming $170 Moto G Play for 2023 will focus on photography, featuring a 16-megapixel triple sensor camera system. The newest version of the Moto G Play, unveiled Thursday and set for release Jan. 12, also touts a 6.5-inch widescreen display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate.
9to5Mac

Deals: Apple MagSafe chargers from $30, official iPhone 13 cases starting at $25, more

All of today’s best deals are now live and headlined by holiday pricing returning on Apple’s official MagSafe chargers from $30. That’s alongside nearly all of Apple’s official iPhone 13 series cases on sale from $25, and a chance to put the latest iPad mini 6 under the tree with $99 in savings. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

