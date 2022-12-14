Teen charged with carjacking vehicle in Antioch with boy inside

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 14-year-old was charged after he reportedly stole a vehicle in Antioch with a child inside, left the boy on the side of the road and was taken into custody after a pursuit.

It happened around 5:40 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Hamilton Crossings.

A Wingstop employee said the victim came in to pick up a to-go order.

“This woman came in she had an online order for a delivery or pick up,” recounted Emanuel, who works at Wingstop and had no idea what was happening outside.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Metro police reported the mother left the vehicle running with her 4-year-old in the backseat. The suspect removed the child, placed him on the sidewalk, got into the vehicle and drove away, according to authorities.

“I’m about to go clock out and next thing you know, she came back in crying, sitting down with her child and she’s talking about her car got stolen and do we have cameras outside. I’m, like, ‘no, I don’t know anything about that.’ I didn’t see her car getting stolen or nothing,” Emanuel explained.

Detectives then contacted the vehicle’s tracking service to locate the vehicle as it drove to a gas station located on Bell Road near Cane Ridge Road before it traveled to a nearby motel.

Metro police’s helicopter was called in to track the stolen vehicle and detectives moved in to make an arrest, but the vehicle drove through an adjacent parking lot before officers could stop it with spike strips, according to officials.

The tracking service was able to shut down the vehicle and the teenage suspect ran away before he was taken into custody and charged with carjacking.

Metro police reported the suspect admitted to taking the vehicle and removing the child.

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.