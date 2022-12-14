Read full article on original website
Related
KSNB Local4
Nebraska issues boil notice for Doniphan water
DONIPHAN, Neb. (KSNB) - The state of Nebraska is recommending Doniphan residents boil their water because recent samples tested positive for E.coli. Jeff Edmondson is the Drinking Water Field Representative for the Nebraska Department of Energy and Environment’s Drinking Water and Groundwater Division Grand Island field office. Edmondson said samples from the Doniphan water supply came back positive for E.coli during testing and retesting. He said they have not yet determined the source. He also said the city is pumping disinfectant chlorine into the city water supply.
KSNB Local4
New brain surgery technology to improve patient outcomes
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - CHI Health St. Francis and Neurosurgeon Joshua Anderson are first in the region to offer a new one-of-a-kind technology to mark brain tumors for removal. The new tool is the only FDA approved optical imaging agent that highlights high grade gliomas-common brian tumors in adults and children.
KSNB Local4
Tri-City museums hold annual Food Fight
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Museums in the Tri-Cities are duking it out, but all for a good cause. The 16th annual Tri-City Food Fight is underway until the end of the month. The goal is to collect as many non-perishable foods for a food pantry in their community; and of course bragging rights.
KSNB Local4
Remembering the 2021 December Tornadoes
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - December 15 marks one year since central Nebraska experienced tornadoes spanning the Tri-City area. Three had touched down in Adams County alone, with the first happening just before 2 p.m. Prior to that parents were in a frenzy attempting to get their kids from school. Some...
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
Amy Nicole Gutierrez
Amy Nicole Gutierrez was born Jan. 5, 1973 in Grand Island, Nebraska, the daughter of Jerry …
KSNB Local4
‘Densel’s Dream’ nearing completion in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - For people traveling into Grand Island on Highway 281, they may notice a new art installation going up. “Densel’s Dream” is in its final stages of being completely installed. The public art display is located straight west of Bickford Cottage on Woodridge Boulevard...
KSNB Local4
Gift giving for loved ones with Alzheimer’s
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - As Christmas shopping continues this holiday season, some families are facing the challenge of finding gifts for loved ones suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s disease. The Alzheimer’s Association released a list of ideas to help find the perfect gift, which you can see here.
News Channel Nebraska
St. Francis first in region offering new technology for brain surgery
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- CHI Health St. Francis and Neurosurgeon Joshua Anderson are the first in the region to offer a new one-of-a-kind technology to mark brain tumors for removal. The new tool is the only FDA approved optical imaging agent that highlights high grade gliomas-common brain tumors in adults...
norfolkneradio.com
Towns shelling out millions to treat nitrate-laced drinking water
Marty Stange was grasping for solutions to keep 25,000 residents safe – and a city’s budget from breaking. It was 2015. Multiple wells providing water to the central Nebraska city were testing high for nitrate. Hastings, like all cities, is legally required to keep the nitrate level under...
KSNB Local4
Social and educational spaces in city of Blue Hill support childhood development, economic growth
BLUE HILL, Neb. (Press Release) - Innovative leadership in the city of Blue Hill bolstered recent support for a new aquatic center and a hub for early childhood development, earning ongoing recognition from the State of Nebraska. This week, the Department of Economic Development (DED) announced the City’s ongoing membership...
Kearney Hub
Grand Island Public Schools says its goodbyes, but 'embraces the future'
GRAND ISLAND -- The sweeping changes at play within the Grand Island school district were evident at this month's Board of Education meeting. By the end of the meeting, the Board of Education had affirmed Tawana Grover’s resignation as superintendent. It also marked the last meeting for board members Terry Brown, Dan Brosz, Carlos Barcenas, Bonnie Hinkle and Erika Wolfe.
KSNB Local4
Salvation Army wraps up new holiday program for teens
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A new Christmas program made sure that teens would get a gift this holiday season. The Salvation Army held its first ever Teen Angel Program, which serves teens between ages 13-17. The organization accepted applications during a four week time period between October and November,...
KSNB Local4
Winning 2by2 ticket sold in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - One lucky player who bought a 2by2 ticket for the Wednesday, December 14 drawing is holding a ticket worth $22,000. The Nebraska Lottery has confirmed that one ticket sold for Wednesday’s 2by2 draw matched all four winning numbers for the $22,000 top prize. The ticket was sold at Smoker Friendly #018, 710 Diers Ave, in Grand Island. The winning numbers from Wednesday’s 2by2 draw were Red 10, 16, and White 06, 22.
KSNB Local4
Hastings Police help kids pick gifts during ‘Shop with a Cop’
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hastings Police Department was able to spread some holiday cheer with its ‘Shop with a Cop’ event on Tuesday. Local youth met up with HPD for an evening of shopping at Walmart. From toy cars to clothes, the children were able to pick out the items they needed or wanted along with some snacks.
KSNB Local4
Kearney nurse loses license
LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) - The State of Nebraska has suspended the medical license of a registered nurse for being belligerent and disrespectful with colleagues and overly aggressive with patients. The Nebraska Examiner reported that in one instance, cited by the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, nurse Scott Shoff left a...
KSNB Local4
Nebraska Department of Transportation warns of travel delay west of Grand Island
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) -The Nebraska Department of Transportation warned about potential travel delays west of Grand Island on Tuesday. A strong low pressure system is currently pushing into southwest Nebraska on Tuesday. It will lift slowly to the northeast over the next 24 hours, exiting northeast Nebraska Wednesday afternoon. This storm system is bringing a significant blizzard to the High Plains and Northern Plains.
KETV.com
I-80 west-bound remains closed at North Platte
A winter blizzard crippling Colorado and whipping thru Wyoming and western Nebraska put the brakes on thousands of travelers and truck drivers in the Midwest. "We've got guys that are stuck out in Wyoming and western Nebraska further yet and then here and they said it's just a mess," said Ty Jamison. He's heading to California and pulled over in Grand Island Tuesday night like hundreds of other drivers.
KSNB Local4
Gaming commission postpones meeting due to weather
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island Casino Resort will have to wait a little longer for its gaming application to be approved. The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission was set to discuss the casino’s application during their meeting Wednesday at Fonner Park. That includes setting days and times of operation for the new casino.
KSNB Local4
Texas cop recommended as new Grand Island police chief
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Mayor Roger Steele is recommending a Texas policeman to take over as Grand Island police chief. In a memo to the city council, Steele recommended Jarrell, TX, Police Chief Kevin Denney to take over after current chief Robert Falldorf retires from the Grand Island force next month. If the council approves Denney at next Tuesday’s meeting, he would start January 16, 2023, at a salary of $156,138.
KSNB Local4
AZ man going to prison following central Nebraska arrest
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - An Arizona man is heading to prison on a drug charge after authorities found around 33 pounds of suspected meth during a traffic stop. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 41-year-old Jared Cain was sentenced to 11 years for one count of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing meth and 50 grams or more of actual meth.
Comments / 0