Committee assignments given to Knox County lawmakers
Two state lawmakers representing Knox County have gotten their committee assignments. In the 2023 General Assembly Session, State Representative Bruce Borders of Jasonville will be on the House Commerce, Small Business, and Economic Development Committee as well as the House Insurance and Local Government Committees. He’s also been reappointed as...
Crime Stoppers: Suspected Vigo County meth dealer
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This week, Crime Stoppers need your help in locating a wanted person. Darielle Jordan is wanted on several warrants out of Vigo Superior Court Div 3. These warrants include Residential Entry, Dealing Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Maintaining a Common Nuisance. Jordan is a 30-year-old...
Prairie Street in Vincennes on the list to be repaired by Community Crossings Matching Grant funds
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - INDOT recently awarded the city of Vincennes funds to fix up its streets. While you and I can look at one rough street as say "it needs to be paved"; the city has to drive around and look at each and every street before deciding which ones to pave.
Traffic Alert: Disabled train blocking SR 54 in Sullivan
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: As of 3 p.m. Sullivan County Dispatch reports the train has been moved from the area and the crossing has been reopened. A local sheriff is alerting drivers in the Sullivan area that the railroad crossing on SR 54 has been shut down due to a disabled train. According to […]
More READI funds could be available in 2023
Counties across Indiana are still working on plans for the Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative or READI and more money could be on the way. 92 counties across Indiana received a share of 500 million dollars in READI money according to Inside Indiana Business. Several projects are already in...
Details released after officer involved shooting in Evansville
EVASNVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An officer involved shooting took the life of one in Evansville. The Evansville Police Department (EPD) says around 10:35 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of North Third Avenue for a 911 hang-up. Police say a male called Central Dispatch saying ‘they are killing people’ and refused to answer […]
Vincennes man charged in gunshot death of toddler
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man has been arrested and charged in a case where a two-year-old died of a gunshot wound in Vincennes. According to Vincennes Police, the charges stem from the events of Nov. 9, when officers were called to Good Samaritan Hospital in reference to a two-year-old that had suffered a gunshot […]
Deputies respond to wreck on Old Princeton Road
VANDERBURGH, CO. (WEHT) – Deputies with the Vanderburgh Sheriff’s Office were at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Princeton Road in Vanderburgh County on Thursday morning. VCSO said a Dodge Challenger was upside down in a ditch and partially underwater. Investigators say the Challenger was heading south on Old Princeton when it hit a […]
Horse and buggy permit fees rise in Daviess County
The Amish population in Daviess County will see an increase in horse and buggy permit fees. At Tuesday’s Daviess County Commissioners meeting the decision was made to raise the price to $125 per year which is a $50 increase. Commissioner Nathan Gabhart says the agreed-upon price came after he...
Fire breaks out at Vanderburgh County home
Officials are at the scene of a Thursday morning house fire in Vanderburgh County. Around 8:40 a.m., the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office said that its deputies were helping the German Township Fire Department at the scene of the fire. The fire broke out at a home in the northwestern area...
Drunk driver on Highway 41 blamed for 3 vehicle-crash
Henderson Dispatch confirmed there was a car accident on Thursday night. Reports say the accident was a three-car accident on the clover leaf between Kimsey overpass and the exit for 60.
Vincennes RDC receives update on Main St. Project
The Vincennes Redevelopment Commission heard another Main Street update at their meeting today. Mayor Joe Yochum reported concrete work is being done on Phase 2 while driveway work on Phases 2 and 3 has been completed. The intersection at Felt King and Ramsey Road is open but Main Street remains...
Police investigate a robbery in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Police in Henderson are investigating a robbery in the 400 block of South Green Street. The incident happened around 9:30 Thursday night. Police say a cashier was leaving a business with a bag of money from the store. She says a man in a hoodie approached her, took the bag, and […]
Vigo County GOP members testify following complaint filed by Brenda Wilson against Chris Switzer, Brad Newman
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new information on a hearing for two Vigo County Republicans. They are accused of violating party rules after a very close election race. Hearings went on for about an hour at the Daviess County courthouse Thursday evening. We told you before Vigo County councilwoman...
Daviess County Council Approves 3 Development Projects at Meeting
The Daviess County Council approved three economic development projects at Tuesday’s meeting. The first item on the agenda was a confirmatory resolution granting a ten-year tax abatement for the GPC expansion. In a change from normal practice, the GPC abatements are backloaded, with a smaller abatement in the early years of the abatement period and a larger abatement in the final years. The Council also approved moving forward with an application for a 20 percent abatement for the WestGate One Microelectronics project. Four companies are combining for a $350 million project that will employ 341 people with average salaries of approximately $100,000. The requested abatement is for a 100 percent abatement for ten years, with a renewal of the abatement at a regular decreasing schedule for the next 10 years.
Live Nativity scene in Vincennes over the weekend
A surprise Christmas event has been announced for Vincennes. City Council President Tim Salters took to Facebook to unveil a Live Nativity scene. The scene will be set up on 6th and Barnett Street from 6 pm to 9 pm tomorrow (Saturday). Salters says local Councilmen, Commissioners, county friends, and...
27,000 turkeys killed in Daviess County
DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Board of Animal Health officials say authorities have destroyed a second turkey flock in Daviess County. Officials say a commercial turkey flock was considered high risk of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza exposure on Monday. To reduce the risk of the disease spreading, Daviess2 was depopulated and quarantined. The Daviess2 production site is associated with the Daviess1 flock that tested positive for the disease Sunday, according to the Indiana BOAH.
Shots fired at delivery driver on SR 59 in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Clay County Sheriff Paul Harden said the closure of State Road 59 for part of Monday night was caused by an incident involving shots being fired at a delivery driver. Harden said the driver was working for a independent contractor through Fedex making deliveries a little after 10 p.m. He said […]
Arrest made in two-year-old's death in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - We have an update on the investigation into the death of a two-year-old child. The investigation started on November 9 when the young child was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes with a gunshot wound. The child later died. On Friday, police arrested Triston Kelley...
Court hearing date set in Vigo schools contested District 1 race
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are just weeks away from seeing four new faces on the Vigo County School Board. However, the District 1 seat still remains up in the air. News 10s Kit Hanley breaks down the new developments after a telephone hearing took place on Wednesday. Here...
