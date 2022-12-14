Missoula Sentinel boys basketball cracks win column for first time in 2022

Read full article on original website
406mtsports.com
Lockwood Class A Tip-Off: Hardin girls are high-octane; Hamilton's Layne Kearns scores 1,000th point
BILLINGS — For many teams that faced Hardin girls basketball on its way to a Class A third-place trophy a year ago, it was a matter of when — not if — the game-ending surge would come. For the Bulldogs in their 59-35 win over Frenchtown in...
406mtsports.com
Salmon Savages defeat Darby as Tigers adjust to new coach
DARBY — This game came down to the wire. The Darby Tigers fought hard in the fourth quarter, trading leads in the final minutes of the game, but were unable to hold on down the stretch. The Salmon Savages of Idaho took the lead in the final few possessions and held on to beat the Tigers 57-52 in Darby Friday night.
406mtsports.com
After slow start, Salmon defeats Darby girls
DARBY — “I need to check my blood pressure,” gasped Darby coach Heather Berry at the end of the game Friday night. The Tigers and Savages traded leads up until the final minute of play, ultimately the Salmon Savages of Idaho earned the 45-40 victory. This game...
406mtsports.com
After scary accident, Sean Murphree's return for Hellgate Knights highlights City Swim Meet
MISSOULA – When Hellgate senior swimmer Sean Murphree launched himself out of the Grizzly Pool on Saturday afternoon, a large scar across his left side appeared. The since-healed gash is the result of a late-July accident where Murphree, out biking, was hit by a car. A competitive mountain biker,...
406mtsports.com
Montana Lady Griz host NAIA Montana Tech in rare Sunday night game
MISSOULA — Brian Holsinger will always have a soft spot in his heart for Butte. The Montana women's basketball coach led Montana Tech for two seasons in 2005-06 and 2006-07. On Sunday, his team will face the NAIA Orediggers at 6 p.m. at Dahlberg Arena. "Once you have that...
406mtsports.com
Montana Grizzlies men finalize spring tennis schedule
The Montana men's tennis team will play six home matches and 23 total duals in 2023, with the season opener set for the second week of January in Missoula, head coach Jason Brown announced Thursday. After a semifinal appearance in the Big Sky tourney a year ago, the Griz look...
Lake County Leader
Ronan Hall of Fame Profile: Gary Hughes
Gary Hughes will be inducted into the School District #30/Ronan Hall of Fame in February as a “Distinguished Alumni.”. In the final edition of the Ronan High School Pow Wow newspaper in the spring of 1960 the following was written as an after-graduation prophecy for Hughes: “owns a 50,000 acre purebred Arabian horse ranch in Kentucky.” Fortunatel, for the University of Montana and the city of Missoula that prophecy never was fulfilled.
Montana's lone maple syrup producer creating interest throughout the state
Knudson taps multiple types of maple trees throughout Missoula to bring a taste of nature's candy to Montanans’.
Montana Christmas Could be Ruined by Snow & Bitter Cold
There won't be a single person singing "Let It Snow" in Montana this week, as the Treasure State gets pounded by every element of harsh, winter weather. And from the potential for feet of mountain snow to freezing rain and deep, subzero temperatures Christmas travel is going to be especially taxing.
More Snow Coming for Missoula on Top of 48 Inches Now
Winter isn't even officially here yet, and already Missoula the most snow since Bill Clinton was re-elected, the Nintendo 64 was brand new, and there was the first outbreak of Mad Cow Disease. And anyone who survived one of the worst winters in the recent history of the Pacific Northwest,...
Missoula Could Have ‘Potentially Dangerous Cold’ Soon
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The National Weather Service Office in Missoula is calling for bitter cold below zero temperatures to arrive in west central and southwest Montana by Sunday, and may continue through Christmas Day. KGVO News spoke to Meteorologist Brian Conlin who described the forecast. “We have moderate...
Looking For Small-Town Charm? Check Out These 3 Montana Gems.
Over the last few years, the world has become a different place. Long gone are the days when you would walk up and down the main street in town and folks would know your name and ask how you and the family are doing. You know what I'm talking about; the kind of place where if you wanted to know what was happening in town, you would make a stop at the local hardware store, or the barbershop.
This Adorable Montana Town is a Christmas Time Capsule
If you'd like to see what Christmas in Montana used to be, there's no better destination than Philipsburg, the historic Granite County community that's still the greatest historical landmark west of the Divide. Every year, for more than a hundred years, the merchants of Philipsburg have celebrated the season with...
Governor Gianforte welcoming Amazon to Missoula
Governor Greg Gianforte announced Friday that Amazon’s first facility in Montana is currently being built in Missoula.
Missoula Police Investigate Incident at the Johnson Shelter
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 15, 2022, Missoula Police Department Officers responded to a violent offense at 1919 North Avenue West, which is the location of the Emergency Winter Shelter. According to Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold, the suspects involved in the incident fled the scene and...
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,094 Cases, Four New Deaths
According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,634,328 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 562,931 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 230,050 doses have been administered and 76,584 people are fully immunized. 63% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
Drunk Driving Hit-and-Run With Children in the Car in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 10, 2022, Missoula Police Department Officers were called to the area of Clark and Ernest for a report of a vehicle that was just involved in a hit-and-run collision. Officers were informed that the vehicle that had left the scene would have damage to the front passenger side. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
2 people taken into custody following 'violent offense' in Missoula
Two suspects were taken into custody following what is being called a "violent offense" that happened on Thursday in Missoula.
Lake County Leader
Public Law 280 reaches "a breaking point"
Public Law 280, a unique agreement that has shaped law enforcement in Lake County and on the Flathead Reservation for nearly 60 years, has reached “a breaking point,” according to county officials. The agreement’s future may be dictated by a tangled web of legal and legislative actions, brought...
NBCMontana
2 women sentenced to prison for armed robbery of Billings casino
MISSOULA, Mont. — Two women who admitted to an armed robbery of a Billings casino, firing a warning shot while fleeing and leaving two loaded firearms on elementary school grounds were sentenced to prison this week. Makyla Shayd Fetter, 28, of Harlem was sentenced to 10 years in prison,...
