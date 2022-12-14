ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuylkill County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Crash closes Route 145 in Whitehall Twp.

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – A crash in Lehigh County shut down a major road for several hours Thursday night. Whitehall Township Police were called to the area of Route 145 and Mickley Road at about 9:30 p.m. A bicycle was lying in the street with a bent wheel. Police...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Crews battle overnight fire in Pottsville

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Crews battling an overnight blaze in Schuylkill County. It happened on West Norwegian Street in Pottsville just before 11 Thursday night. Homes in this neighborhood are close together. Firefighters went door to door, getting people out. There's no word if anybody got hurt, how the fire...
POTTSVILLE, PA
PennLive.com

Pa pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle

A 70-year-old woman has died after being hit by a vehicle in Luzerne County, according to a story from WNEP. The incident occurred at around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday along Wilkes-Barre Township Boulevard near Coal Street. Witnesses told police that a woman was pushing a shopping cart along the side of...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Collegeville Pedestrian Dies After Crash, Officials Say

The Collegeville man hit by a car while crossing the street this week has died, officials say. Max Moliken, 21, was struck near the intersection of Park and 2nd Avenues in Collegeville at around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, police told Daily Voice. A helicopter was dispatched to the scene and rushed him to a nearby hospital for treatment, they added.
COLLEGEVILLE, PA
WGAL

Plow truck, vehicle involved in crash in Lancaster County

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A vehicle collided with a plow truck early Thursday morning in Lancaster County. The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on the 400 block of South Main Street in Penn Township. "Officers arrived to find that the two vehicles collided when the vehicle struck the plow...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
wrnjradio.com

Driver injured after U-Haul overturns on I-80 in Warren County

KNOWLTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A driver was injured after the U-Haul truck overturned on Interstate 80 in Warren County Thursday morning, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Trooper Charles Marchan. The crash happened at 6:14 a.m. on Interstate 80 westbound at milepost 5.7 in Knowlton Township,...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
WBRE

East Stroudsburg woman shot and killed while sitting in car in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, NORTHAMPTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lehigh County Coroner says a Monroe County woman has died from her injuries after she was shot while sitting in her car in Bethlehem. According to coroner Daniel Buglio, Jani P. Bostic, 21, of East Stroudsburg (Price Township), was pronounced dead on Thursday at 1:02 a.m. at Lehigh Valley […]
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man found dead at Reading fire scene

READING, Pa. - A man was found dead in a home where a fire broke out Thursday afternoon in Reading. First responders rushed to a reported structure fire in the 200 block of North Kenhorst Boulevard shortly before 2:30 p.m. Police cordoned off the area with crime scene tape and the coroner was called to the scene a short time later.
READING, PA
WBRE

Woman hit by car in Wilkes-Barre Twp. dies from injuries

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County Coroner states a woman, struck by a car Tuesday night in Wilkes-Barre Township, has died from her injuries. Coroner Jill Mathews tells Eyewitness News a 70-year-old woman, whose name has not been released, was pushing a shopping cart across Wilkes-Barre Township Boulevard was hit just before 8:00 p.m. […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Man dies from injuries sustained in Schuylkill Co. crash

WEST PENN TWP, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — One person is dead as a result of a crash in Schuylkill County. According to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office, Craig Mittl, 59, was pronounced dead on Friday, December 9th at 8 PM at the Good Shepard Rehab Hospital in Allentown. Officials...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy