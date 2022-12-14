Read full article on original website
Man faces homicide by vehicle counts in crash that killed Lehigh County man
A 20-year-old Allentown man is charged with homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence and several related counts after a nearly yearlong investigation into a three-vehicle crash Dec. 19, 2021, in Upper Macungie Township that took the life of a 47-year-old township man, authorities report. John Fifield at 6:26...
WFMZ-TV Online
Crash closes Route 145 in Whitehall Twp.
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – A crash in Lehigh County shut down a major road for several hours Thursday night. Whitehall Township Police were called to the area of Route 145 and Mickley Road at about 9:30 p.m. A bicycle was lying in the street with a bent wheel. Police...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police looking for driver whose vehicle hit, seriously injured pedestrian in Whitehall Twp.
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Police in Whitehall Township, Lehigh County are looking for the driver of a vehicle that hit and seriously injured a pedestrian Thursday. Whitehall Police responded to MacArthur Road southbound between Schadt Avenue and Mickley Road for a pedestrian struck by a vehicle, according to a news release from township police.
Crews battle overnight fire in Pottsville
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Crews battling an overnight blaze in Schuylkill County. It happened on West Norwegian Street in Pottsville just before 11 Thursday night. Homes in this neighborhood are close together. Firefighters went door to door, getting people out. There's no word if anybody got hurt, how the fire...
Pa pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle
A 70-year-old woman has died after being hit by a vehicle in Luzerne County, according to a story from WNEP. The incident occurred at around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday along Wilkes-Barre Township Boulevard near Coal Street. Witnesses told police that a woman was pushing a shopping cart along the side of...
Collegeville Pedestrian Dies After Crash, Officials Say
The Collegeville man hit by a car while crossing the street this week has died, officials say. Max Moliken, 21, was struck near the intersection of Park and 2nd Avenues in Collegeville at around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, police told Daily Voice. A helicopter was dispatched to the scene and rushed him to a nearby hospital for treatment, they added.
Easton man hit co-worker with a gun at local restaurant, troopers say
A man pulled a gun on a co-worker and then attacked the victim Wednesday afternoon in a Northampton County restaurant, Pennsylvania State Police said. Kendall Brantley, 48, of Easton, is now facing five charges, including a felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Brantley was arraigned Thursday morning...
WGAL
Plow truck, vehicle involved in crash in Lancaster County
PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A vehicle collided with a plow truck early Thursday morning in Lancaster County. The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on the 400 block of South Main Street in Penn Township. "Officers arrived to find that the two vehicles collided when the vehicle struck the plow...
wrnjradio.com
Driver injured after U-Haul overturns on I-80 in Warren County
KNOWLTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A driver was injured after the U-Haul truck overturned on Interstate 80 in Warren County Thursday morning, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Trooper Charles Marchan. The crash happened at 6:14 a.m. on Interstate 80 westbound at milepost 5.7 in Knowlton Township,...
East Stroudsburg woman shot and killed while sitting in car in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, NORTHAMPTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lehigh County Coroner says a Monroe County woman has died from her injuries after she was shot while sitting in her car in Bethlehem. According to coroner Daniel Buglio, Jani P. Bostic, 21, of East Stroudsburg (Price Township), was pronounced dead on Thursday at 1:02 a.m. at Lehigh Valley […]
Police investigating car, plow crash in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department is investigating a crash involving a car and a PennDOT plow. According to police, the crash occurred just before 4:45 a.m. on Dec. 15 in the 400 block of South Main Street, Penn Township. The two vehicles collided...
WGAL
1 person dead, 2 others wounded after shooting in Wyomissing, Berks County
WYOMISSING, Pa. — A gunman shot two people before killing himself on Thursday morning at a medical facility in Wyomissing, Berks County, according to police. The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the Berks Center For Digestive Health on the 1000 block of Reed Avenue.
Bethlehem crash leaves SUV on its roof, closes Linden Street
A crash reportedly involving multiple vehicles left an SUV on its roof and closed Linden Street Friday afternoon. The collision at 12:28 p.m. in the 3100 block of Linden Street involved three vehicles, Bethlehem police said. One driver was injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man found dead at Reading fire scene
READING, Pa. - A man was found dead in a home where a fire broke out Thursday afternoon in Reading. First responders rushed to a reported structure fire in the 200 block of North Kenhorst Boulevard shortly before 2:30 p.m. Police cordoned off the area with crime scene tape and the coroner was called to the scene a short time later.
Woman hit by car in Wilkes-Barre Twp. dies from injuries
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County Coroner states a woman, struck by a car Tuesday night in Wilkes-Barre Township, has died from her injuries. Coroner Jill Mathews tells Eyewitness News a 70-year-old woman, whose name has not been released, was pushing a shopping cart across Wilkes-Barre Township Boulevard was hit just before 8:00 p.m. […]
skooknews.com
Minersville and Port Carbon Police Drug Investigation "Operation Ice Out" Leads to Eight Facing Charges
A drug investigation in Minersville and Port Carbon led to the arrest of 8 people and the seizure of thousands of dollars in drugs. "Operation Ice Out" was a several month-long drug investigation between the Minersville Police and Port Carbon Police into the sale of various drugs in both boroughs.
WOLF
Police: Luzerne Co. man arrested after burning pregnant woman with hot water
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WOLF) — Police Thursday filed assault charges against a man they say threw hot water at a pregnant woman, burning her during an argument. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leaser, suspect Jerridon Ellerbe was uncooperative and denied assaulting the woman. The victim was...
skooknews.com
Suspicious Activity Call in Ashland Leads to Arrest of Man Wanted by Schuylkill County Detectives
The Ashland Police Department made an arrest Tuesday evening after a report of suspicious activity at the borough's Dollar General. According to the Borough Police Officer Daniel Weikel, on Tuesday, around 6:30pm, he was called to the store for a report of a suspicious person. The caller reported that there...
WFMZ-TV Online
Driver pinned in car after sliding into guard rail on snowy Route 22
PALMER TWP., Pa. - Some snow and wintry mix are likely to blame for an accident on Route 22 in Northampton County. A car slid into the guard rail around 11 a.m. Thursday in the westbound lanes near the exit for Route 33 in Palmer Township, said emergency dispatchers. The...
WOLF
Man dies from injuries sustained in Schuylkill Co. crash
WEST PENN TWP, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — One person is dead as a result of a crash in Schuylkill County. According to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office, Craig Mittl, 59, was pronounced dead on Friday, December 9th at 8 PM at the Good Shepard Rehab Hospital in Allentown. Officials...
